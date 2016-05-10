LG and JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong Putting The ‘Fun’ Back Into Afternoon Tea with Exclusive LG G5-Themed Pastries

Running from May 16 to 31, 2016, these LG G5-themed pastries – only available during the afternoon tea buffet at JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong’s The Lounge – will bring all the fun of LG’s “Life’s Good When You Play More” concept to life, like never before. And to make this culinary experience even more unforgettable, guests can snap a picture with the gigantic LG Playground-themed chocolate showpiece, post the image on social media, and enter the contest for LG’s latest game-changing smartphone.

Jang Ha Lee, Managing Director of LG Electronics Hong Kong said, “The launch of our seven exclusive LG G5-themed pastries at JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong is part of our mission to immerse Hongkongers in our unique brand of fun and yet another facet of our “Life’s Good When You Play More” experience.

“Through this very special promotion, we hope guests will have a great time and will be inspired to experience the LG G5. Our revolutionary new smartphone, which launched last month, has been redefining the mobile experience with its Slide-out Battery, Modular Type design and collection of LG Friends, which come together to make users’ lives simply more fun.”

Roger Fok, JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong’s Pastry Chef said, “The all-new LG G5-themed desserts at JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong’s The Lounge will take guests on a delectable journey through LG’s “Life’s Good When You Play More” world. This was a fascinating challenge, one very close to my heart, as I love to play. I love to experiment, be creative and offer guests extraordinary experiences through chocolate. Both LG and I hold these values in high regard, and this is a wonderful opportunity to inspire guests with the simple, but powerful concept of play that speaks to everyone.”

LG G5-Themed Pastries

The seven tea buffet pastries represent the best features of the LG G5 smartphone. These carefully-created desserts draw inspiration from the wide-angle lens to the Slide-out Battery to bring out the unique details of the LG G5. The highlight, however, will be the colossal chocolate showpiece that will showcase and bring the LG Playground concept to life.

Chocolate Showpiece – LG Playground

A paradigm-shifting smartphone ecosystem; LG aims to strengthen ties with its partners and introduce various devices and supporting programmes to fully develop the LG Playground.

“Life’s Good When You Play More”

Signature Chocolate Truffle

LG’s concept “Life’s Good When You Play More” hopes to immerse users in an all-new level of smartphone fun.

Ingredients:

70% Dark Chocolate Truffle, Salted Caramel, Popping Candy Crunch and Chocolate Glaze

LG G5 Battery

Key Lime Tart

A removable Slide-out Battery in a full-metal uni-body design for the first time ever.

Ingredients:

Lime Green Chocolate and Key Lime Cream

LG G5 Cameras

Passion Fruit Tart

A 135-degree wide-angle lens that lets users see more and capture more, no matter the subject matter.

Ingredients:

Passion Fruit Custard, White Chocolate and Vanilla Tart

LG 360 CAM

Cheese and Blueberry Layer Biscuit

Let’s users capture key moments in their lives and create 360-degree content. Or just have some fun.

Ingredients:

Blueberry Jelly, Vanilla Biscuit and Cream Cheese Filling

Colour of Music

White Chocolate Mousse Cup

Enjoy high-quality music with LG Hi-Fi Plus with B&O PLAY.

Ingredients:

White Chocolate, Sugar, Milk, Egg and Crunch

Assorted Macarons

Macarons are always fun, just like the new cool cat icon for LG Friends. A must-try item.

Ingredients:

Almond Flour, Egg White, Cream and Sugar in Red, Yellow and White Colours

Playful G5 Cat

Wild Strawberry Panna Cotta

LG’s new cool cat icon that’s all about “Life’s Good When You Play More.”

Ingredients:

Wild Strawberry, Raspberry Jelly and Vanilla Panna Cotta

LG G5-Themed Pastries

Promotion Period: May 16 – 31, 2016

The Lounge at JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong – Afternoon Tea Buffet: $258 (adult), $178 (child) from Monday to Friday, 3:30pm – 6:00pm $338 (adult), $238 (child), Saturdays and Public Holidays, 1:00pm – 6:00pm $338 (adult), $238 (child), Sundays, 3:30pm – 6:00pm



All prices are in Hong Kong Dollars and subject to 10% service charge.

LG G5 Giveaway Contest*

Enjoy the afternoon tea buffet at The Lounge during the promotion period May 16 – 31, 2016 Take photos of the LG G5 pastries or the chocolate showpiece Upload the images to Facebook and insert the hashtag #LGJWPlayMore



@LG香港 @JW Marriott Hong Kong

The guest with the best post will win* an all-new LG G5 smartphone

Winner announcement will be published on JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong’s Facebook (facebook.com/jwmarriotthk)

*Terms & Conditions apply. Please see JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong’s Facebook for full contest details.

LG Electronics Hong Kong and JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong’s decision shall be final in the event of any dispute.