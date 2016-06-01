LG LAUNCHES ALL-NEW LG STYLUS 2 PLUS SMARTPHONE Enhanced Stylus Pen Offers Easy Note Taking and Drawing Experience

New Stylus Functions

The LG Stylus 2 Plus smartphone’s new stylus pen features a nano-coated tip for more accurate note taking and drawing experience. It also comes with a set of proprietary functions developed specifically for this smartphone which enhances users’ experience; such as Pen Pop, Pen Keeper, and Calligraphy Pen.

Pen Pop, which toggles a popup menu when the stylus is removed, offers shortcuts to Pop Memo and Pop Scanner. Also new to LG Stylus 2 Plus is the Pen Keeper, which prevents the stylus from being misplaced by displaying a popup message when the phone is detected as being in motion when the stylus bay is empty. What’s more, is the new Calligraphy Pen font which allows one to write as beautifully and decoratively as if using a fountain pen.

Lighter and Thinner

Only 7.4mm thin and weighing 146g, the LG Stylus 2 Plus is noticeably thinner and lighter than its predecessor. The metallic back design along with the metallic frames on all its edges deliver a unique design statement, while offering a comfortable grip.

The LG Stylus 2 Plus features Dual SIM Standby, a hefty 3,000mAh removable battery, and a microSD card slot to allow users to enjoy a variety of multimedia content on its large 5.7-inch screen.

Launch Date and Price

LG’s new Stylus 2 Plus comes in Brown and Titan, and are now available at authorized retailers at the suggested retail price of HKD3,098.

Key Specifications:

Display 5.7” FHD In-cell Touch (1,920 X 1,080) Chipset Qualcomm 64 bit 1.4GHz Octa Core Memory 3GB RAM / 32GB ROM (Supports microSD memory card up to 2TB) Camera Rear 16MP / Front 8MP Battery 3,000mAh Li-Ion (removable) Operating System Android™ 6.0 Marshmallow Network 4G/ LTE: FDD: 900(B8) / 1800(B3) / 2100(B1) / 2600(B7) MHz * TDD: 2600(B38) / 1900(B39) / 2300(B40) / 2600(B41) MHz* 3G: WCDMA: 850(B5) / 900(B8) / 1900(B2) / 2100(B1) MHz* TD-SCDMA: 1900(B39) / 2000(B34) MHz* 2G: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz* Size 155 x 79.6 x 7.4 mm Weight 146g Colors Brown / Titan

Actual performance may vary based on environmental conditions and usage.

The above specifications are for reference only. Product details are to prevail in kind.

*The support of the network and services are required for browsing the Internet