LG’S PICTURE-ON-GLASS DESIGN TRANSFORMS ITS 4K HDR OLED TVS INTO EXQUISITE FUNCTIONAL ART FORM

LG 4K HDR OLED TVs

Picture-on-Glass – The Perfect Combination of Form and Function

The LG SIGNATURE 4K HDR OLED TV G6 and LG 4K HDR OLED TV E6 are the first LG TVs to showcase the company’s unique Picture-on-Glass design concept. This technology allows an ultra-thin OLED panel to be flawlessly combined with a translucent glass back cover with astounding results. Delicate HDR images appear gracefully on a slim glass panel, transforming the TV into an unparalleled work of art.

Perfectly complementing this elegant and striking design is the powerful forward-facing sound bar speaker system, which is hidden at the base of the streamlined, stylish TV body, adding a simple but delightful stylish touch. With sophistication at the center of these all-new LG OLED TVs, these lifestyle devices can easily be integrated into any home, offering amazing and immersive viewing experiences, while adding to the beauty of any space.

OLED HDR – Industry Defining Technology, Exceptional Image Quality

All of LG’s 2016 OLED TVs have earned the prestigious Ultra HD Premium seal of recognition from the UHD Alliance, meaning that these TVs meet uncompromising standards for resolution, high dynamic range, peak luminance, black levels, wide color gamut, audio quality, and other criteria. The entire OLED TV line-up supports the newest HDR formats – HDR 10, the industry standard, and the Dolby Vision™ HDR format, which has been adopted by more and more major studios – meaning that viewers can enjoy a truly unforgettable OLED HDR experience with deeper rendering, perfect black and perfect color.

Perfect Black, Perfect Color for the Perfect Images

LG’s outstanding OLED TV technology allows for individual pixels to be turned on or off, resulting in perfect black and infinite contrast. With the ideal black in place, colors are rendered even more accurately and vibrantly, with reduced light noise. Images are made even clearer with LG’s ULTRA Luminance technology, which greatly enhances contrast between dark and bright areas to deliver vivid HDR images; and Contrast Maximizer, which offers more depth and contrast by separating objects from their backgrounds.

To raise viewing experiences to the next level and allow viewers to fully enjoy the content creator’s artistic vision, LG’s newest OLED TVs feature a 10-bit panel and 10-bit processing power, giving these TVs access to more than a billion possible color options (Billion Rich Colors technology), covering 99 percent of the DCI-P3 color space.

An Incredible Sound System Inside An Ultra-Thin Body

Developed in partnership with high-end audio pioneer harman/kardon, LG’s newest OLED TVs’ front-facing sound bar speaker system delivers clean, crisp audio with zero distortion or reverberation. Along with extra woofers to bolster any audio, this sound system helps raise the audio-visual experience to new levels.

webOS 3.0 Smart TV – An Exceptional Experience

LG’s new OLED TV lineup features LG’s popular webOS 3.0 content management platform that allows viewers to navigate the TV’s many features with ease, and is well known for its simple and intuitive UX.

The newest version of webOS 3.0 features new functions such as: Magic Zoom, which lets viewers enlarge a scene when watching a live screen; Magic Mobile Connection that links their smartphone to their TV via the LG TV Plus app, so they can enjoy mobile content directly on the big screen; and the Enhanced Magic Remote which enables motion and voice control.

“The launch of LG’s 4K HDR 2016 OLED TVs marks an exciting milestone as we’re celebrating the 50th anniversary of our television business this year, a journey that began when we produced the first black-and-white TV in Korea in 1966,” said Mr. Jang Ha Lee, Managing Director, LG Electronics Hong Kong. “LG will continue to offer cutting-edge display technologies and TV products that redefine the industry, and immerse users in truly unforgettable home entertainment.”

LG Music Flow P5, LG Sound360 – Lifestyle Audio

LG is making music an essential part of life again with the launch of the new portable Bluetooth speakers LG Music Flow P5 and LG Sound360.

LG Music Flow P5

Featuring a stylish wood grain design, the new LG Music Flow P5 delivers extraordinary, perfectly balanced natural sound at any volume, through its Auto Sound Engine. Convenience is also at the heart of this powerful music device, with music playing automatically (Auto Music Play function) when users get close to the speaker. With up to 15 hours of play time on a full charge, the LG Music Flow P5 experience is even more unforgettable, as users can connect two devices to the LG Music Flow P5 simultaneously via the Multi-point function; or enjoy stereo music by connecting two LG Music Flow P5s using Dual Play.

LG Sound360

For audiophiles, the 360° Bluetooth speaker LG Sound360, which is powered by the Sound Pop feature, will be the perfect choice. Featuring a simple bottle design, users can enjoy their favorite music from any angle for the perfect 360° music experience. Using the LG Sound360 is even easier when the NFC function is switched on, with music playing automatically when a mobile device is near, without the need for complicated connections and settings. The LG Sound360 also features the Multi-point and Dual Play functions, and has a battery life of up to 20 hours, meaning users can play their favorite music anytime, anywhere.

Release Dates and Price

The suggested retail prices and availability dates, at major LG distributers, of LG’s newest 4K HDR OLED TVs and audio products are as follows:

Product name Suggested retail price (HKD) Availability 77” LG SIGNATURE 4K HDR OLED TV G6 TBC TBC 65” LG 4K HDR OLED TV E6 $61,280 Available now 55” LG 4K HDR OLED TV E6 $40,500 Available now 55” LG 4K HDR CURVED OLED TV C6 $37,390 Available now 55” LG 4K HDR OLED TV B6 $35,380 Early July LG portable Bluetooth speaker Music Flow P5 $790 Early July LG portable Bluetooth speaker Sound360 $990 Early July

Specification

Model Name G6 E6 C6 B6 Display Resolution ULTRA HD (3840 x 2160) Display Device OLED Panel Perfect Black Panel Viewing Angle Perfect Viewing Angle Dimming Pixel Dimming Picture Quality Picture Engine Perfect Mastering Engine High Dynamic Range OLED HDR Dolby Vision ● ● ● ● HDR 10 ● ● ● ● ULTRA Luminance ● ● ● ● 4K Upscaler ● ● ● ● Color Depth Billion Rich Colors ColorPrime Perfect Color 3D Color Mapping ● ● ● ● Contrast Maximizer ● ● ● - HEVC Codec ● ● ● ● Smart TV webOS 3.0 Magic Remote ● ● ● ● Magic Zoom ● ● ● ● Mobile App ( LG TV Plus ) ● ● ● ● Network File Browser (DLNA) ● ● ● ● Magic Mobile Connection ● ● ● ● WiDi ● ● ● ● Miracast ● ● ● ● Smart Share ● ● ● ● Web Browser ● ● ● ● LG Content Store ● ● ● ● USB Recording ● ● ● ● Cinema 3D Comfortable 3D Glasses ● ● ● - 3D Depth Control ● ● ● - 3D Viewpoint ● ● ● - 2D to 3D ● ● ● - Sound Sound designed by harman/ kardon® ● ● ● ● Dolby Digital Decoder ● ● ● ● Surround Mode ULTRA Surround Magic Sound Tuning ● ● ● ● Wireless Sound Sync/ Bluetooth ● ● ● ● Front Speaker (W) 5.2ch 80W

(Woofer: 30W) 2.2ch 40W

(Woofer: 20W) 4.2ch 60W

(Woofer: 20W) 2.2ch 40W

(Woofer: 20W) Clear Voice Clear Voice III Clear Voice III Clear Voice III Clear Voice III Connectivity WiFi Built-In ● ● ● ● Bluetooth Built-In ● ● ● ● USB 3.0 1 1 1 1 USB 2.0 2 2 2 2 HDMI 3 (HDR Support) 3 (HDR Support) 3 (HDR Support) 3 (HDR Support)