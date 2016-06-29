We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG’S PICTURE-ON-GLASS DESIGN TRANSFORMS ITS 4K HDR OLED TVS INTO EXQUISITE FUNCTIONAL ART FORM
LG 4K HDR OLED TVs
Picture-on-Glass – The Perfect Combination of Form and Function
The LG SIGNATURE 4K HDR OLED TV G6 and LG 4K HDR OLED TV E6 are the first LG TVs to showcase the company’s unique Picture-on-Glass design concept. This technology allows an ultra-thin OLED panel to be flawlessly combined with a translucent glass back cover with astounding results. Delicate HDR images appear gracefully on a slim glass panel, transforming the TV into an unparalleled work of art.
Perfectly complementing this elegant and striking design is the powerful forward-facing sound bar speaker system, which is hidden at the base of the streamlined, stylish TV body, adding a simple but delightful stylish touch. With sophistication at the center of these all-new LG OLED TVs, these lifestyle devices can easily be integrated into any home, offering amazing and immersive viewing experiences, while adding to the beauty of any space.
OLED HDR – Industry Defining Technology, Exceptional Image Quality
All of LG’s 2016 OLED TVs have earned the prestigious Ultra HD Premium seal of recognition from the UHD Alliance, meaning that these TVs meet uncompromising standards for resolution, high dynamic range, peak luminance, black levels, wide color gamut, audio quality, and other criteria. The entire OLED TV line-up supports the newest HDR formats – HDR 10, the industry standard, and the Dolby Vision™ HDR format, which has been adopted by more and more major studios – meaning that viewers can enjoy a truly unforgettable OLED HDR experience with deeper rendering, perfect black and perfect color.
Perfect Black, Perfect Color for the Perfect Images
LG’s outstanding OLED TV technology allows for individual pixels to be turned on or off, resulting in perfect black and infinite contrast. With the ideal black in place, colors are rendered even more accurately and vibrantly, with reduced light noise. Images are made even clearer with LG’s ULTRA Luminance technology, which greatly enhances contrast between dark and bright areas to deliver vivid HDR images; and Contrast Maximizer, which offers more depth and contrast by separating objects from their backgrounds.
To raise viewing experiences to the next level and allow viewers to fully enjoy the content creator’s artistic vision, LG’s newest OLED TVs feature a 10-bit panel and 10-bit processing power, giving these TVs access to more than a billion possible color options (Billion Rich Colors technology), covering 99 percent of the DCI-P3 color space.
An Incredible Sound System Inside An Ultra-Thin Body
Developed in partnership with high-end audio pioneer harman/kardon, LG’s newest OLED TVs’ front-facing sound bar speaker system delivers clean, crisp audio with zero distortion or reverberation. Along with extra woofers to bolster any audio, this sound system helps raise the audio-visual experience to new levels.
webOS 3.0 Smart TV – An Exceptional Experience
LG’s new OLED TV lineup features LG’s popular webOS 3.0 content management platform that allows viewers to navigate the TV’s many features with ease, and is well known for its simple and intuitive UX.
The newest version of webOS 3.0 features new functions such as: Magic Zoom, which lets viewers enlarge a scene when watching a live screen; Magic Mobile Connection that links their smartphone to their TV via the LG TV Plus app, so they can enjoy mobile content directly on the big screen; and the Enhanced Magic Remote which enables motion and voice control.
“The launch of LG’s 4K HDR 2016 OLED TVs marks an exciting milestone as we’re celebrating the 50th anniversary of our television business this year, a journey that began when we produced the first black-and-white TV in Korea in 1966,” said Mr. Jang Ha Lee, Managing Director, LG Electronics Hong Kong. “LG will continue to offer cutting-edge display technologies and TV products that redefine the industry, and immerse users in truly unforgettable home entertainment.”
LG Music Flow P5, LG Sound360 – Lifestyle Audio
LG is making music an essential part of life again with the launch of the new portable Bluetooth speakers LG Music Flow P5 and LG Sound360.
LG Music Flow P5
Featuring a stylish wood grain design, the new LG Music Flow P5 delivers extraordinary, perfectly balanced natural sound at any volume, through its Auto Sound Engine. Convenience is also at the heart of this powerful music device, with music playing automatically (Auto Music Play function) when users get close to the speaker. With up to 15 hours of play time on a full charge, the LG Music Flow P5 experience is even more unforgettable, as users can connect two devices to the LG Music Flow P5 simultaneously via the Multi-point function; or enjoy stereo music by connecting two LG Music Flow P5s using Dual Play.
LG Sound360
For audiophiles, the 360° Bluetooth speaker LG Sound360, which is powered by the Sound Pop feature, will be the perfect choice. Featuring a simple bottle design, users can enjoy their favorite music from any angle for the perfect 360° music experience. Using the LG Sound360 is even easier when the NFC function is switched on, with music playing automatically when a mobile device is near, without the need for complicated connections and settings. The LG Sound360 also features the Multi-point and Dual Play functions, and has a battery life of up to 20 hours, meaning users can play their favorite music anytime, anywhere.
Release Dates and Price
The suggested retail prices and availability dates, at major LG distributers, of LG’s newest 4K HDR OLED TVs and audio products are as follows:
Product name
Suggested retail price (HKD)
Availability
77” LG SIGNATURE 4K HDR OLED TV G6
TBC
TBC
65” LG 4K HDR OLED TV E6
$61,280
Available now
55” LG 4K HDR OLED TV E6
$40,500
Available now
55” LG 4K HDR CURVED OLED TV C6
$37,390
Available now
55” LG 4K HDR OLED TV B6
$35,380
Early July
LG portable Bluetooth speaker Music Flow P5
$790
Early July
LG portable Bluetooth speaker Sound360
$990
Early July
Specification
Model Name
G6
E6
C6
B6
Display
Resolution
ULTRA HD (3840 x 2160)
Display Device
OLED
Panel
Perfect Black Panel
Viewing Angle
Perfect Viewing Angle
Dimming
Pixel Dimming
Picture Quality
Picture Engine
Perfect Mastering Engine
High Dynamic Range
OLED HDR
Dolby Vision
|●
|●
|●
|●
HDR 10
|●
|●
|●
|●
ULTRA Luminance
|●
|●
|●
|●
4K Upscaler
|●
|●
|●
|●
Color Depth
Billion Rich Colors
ColorPrime
Perfect Color
3D Color Mapping
|●
|●
|●
|●
Contrast Maximizer
|●
|●
|●
-
HEVC Codec
|●
|●
|●
|●
Smart TV
webOS
3.0
Magic Remote
|●
|●
|●
|●
Magic Zoom
|●
|●
|●
|●
Mobile App
( LG TV Plus )
|●
|●
|●
|●
Network File Browser (DLNA)
|●
|●
|●
|●
Magic Mobile Connection
|●
|●
|●
|●
WiDi
|●
|●
|●
|●
Miracast
|●
|●
|●
|●
Smart Share
|●
|●
|●
|●
Web Browser
|●
|●
|●
|●
LG Content Store
|●
|●
|●
|●
USB Recording
|●
|●
|●
|●
Cinema 3D
Comfortable 3D Glasses
|●
|●
|●
-
3D Depth Control
|●
|●
|●
-
3D Viewpoint
|●
|●
|●
-
2D to 3D
|●
|●
|●
-
Sound
Sound designed by
harman/ kardon®
|●
|●
|●
|●
Dolby Digital Decoder
|●
|●
|●
|●
Surround Mode
ULTRA Surround
Magic Sound Tuning
|●
|●
|●
|●
Wireless Sound Sync/ Bluetooth
|●
|●
|●
|●
Front Speaker (W)
5.2ch 80W
2.2ch 40W
4.2ch 60W
2.2ch 40W
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
Clear Voice III
Clear Voice III
Clear Voice III
Connectivity
WiFi Built-In
|●
|●
|●
|●
Bluetooth Built-In
|●
|●
|●
|●
USB 3.0
1
1
1
1
USB 2.0
2
2
2
2
HDMI
3 (HDR Support)
3 (HDR Support)
3 (HDR Support)
3 (HDR Support)
Design
ULTRA Slim
|●
|●
|●
|●
Cinema Screen
|●
|●
|●
|●
Size
W x H x D (mm)
with Stand
77":
1734 x 1055 x 317
65": 1461 x 893 x 200
55": 1237 x 767 x 175
65": 1446 x 883 x 237
55": 1225 x 762 x 191
55": 1229 x 759 x 225
W x H x D (mm)
without Stand
77": 1734 x 1067 x 83
65": 1461 x 893 x 57
55": 1237 x 767 x 57
65": 1446 x 838 x 101
55": 1225 x 714 x 87
55": 1229 x 715 x 49
Weight
Weight (kg) with stand
77": 52
65": 25
55": 19
65": 24
55": 17
55": 19
Weight (kg) without stand
77": 52
65": 23
55": 17
65": 19
55": 13
55": 13
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/hk/en/about-lg/press-and-media/2016oledtvseries.html isCopied
paste