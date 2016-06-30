LG launches new X cam smartphone in Hong Kong Offering a wide angle dual-camera experience

Flagship-Grade Dual Camera Features

The LG X cam inherits the dual-camera design from LG’s flagship smartphones. It comes with a 13MP standard camera and 5MP wide angel camera on the rear, as well as an 8MP front camera. Besides the standard lens, the X cam’s 120° wide angle lens delivers as wide a field of view as the human eye, while providing a series of fun camera effects, such as Pop-out Picture, Animated Photo, Panorama View and Signature.

LG brings the playful Pop-out Picture feature to the X cam, after it was first introduced to the LG G5. The feature combines two images taken with the standard and wide angle lenses to create a picture-in-a-frame effect. Available only on the X cam, Animated Photo delivers a hybrid video and still photo, one framed by the other. And Panorama View automatically scrolls a wide image instead of a static image and the Signature feature allows users to add a caption or byline after taking a photo.

Lightweight Design and Powerful Specifications

The LG X cam is designed with a curved 3D glass surface and refined lines. Measuring 5.2mm only at its thinnest point and weighing a mere 120g, the X cam’s lightweight design stands out among other mid-range smartphones and provides a comfortable grip to users.

Besides, the LG X cam is equipped with a 5.2-inch Full HD In-cell Touch screen, thus displaying all the bright, vivid images and photos taken by the wide-angle camera perfectly. Other specifications include a 1.14 GHz octa-core processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM. In addition, the X cam supports an external MicroSD memory card up to 2TB to ensure that users have more than enough space to store their photos and any other multimedia files.

Launch Date and Price

LG’s new X cam smartphone comes in Gold, Pink Gold and Silver, and will be generally available at authorized retailers from July 1, 2016, at the suggested retail price of HKD2,398.

Key Specifications:

Display 5.2” FHD In-cell Touch Chipset 1.14GHz Octa-Core Processor Memory 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM (supports MicroSD memory card up to 2TB) Camera Rear: 13MP standard camera lens; 5MP 120° wide angle lens Front: 8MP Battery 2,520mAh (Li-Ion) Operating System Android™ 6.0 Marshmallow Network 4G Network: FDD: 700(B17) / 900(B8) / 1700(B4) / 1800(B3) / 2100(B1) / 2600(B7) MHz* TDD: 2600(B38) / 1900(B39) / 2300(B40) / 2600(B41) MHz* 3G Network: WCDMA: 850(B5) / 900(B8) / 1900(B2) / 2100(B1) MHz* TD-SCDMA: 1900 / 2000 MHz* 2G Network: GSM: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz* Size 147.5 x 73.6 x 6.9mm Weight 120g Colour Gold, Pink Gold, Silver

Actual performance may vary based on environmental conditions and usage.

The above specifications are for reference only. Product details are to prevail in kind.

*The support of the network and services are required for browsing the Internet.