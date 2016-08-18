LG LAUNCHES A NEW LINEUP OF MONITORS New 4K Monitors and 21:9 UltraWide Monitor Bring Top-class Visual Experience to Professionals and Gamers

Stunning Picture Quality Fulfills Work and Entertainment Needs

The 27-inch LG Ultra HD 4K monitor 27UD88 offers 3840 x 2160 resolution and covers 99% of the sRGB color space, bringing exquisite images to life for users. Equipped with advanced color calibration technology, the monitor ensures accurate color representation for different environments and various designing tasks with SW True Color Pro’s multi-screen mode.

4K images and data can be transmitted instantly by connecting the 27UD88’s USB-C port to a laptop or mobile device. Additionally, the USB-C connection allows devices to charge simultaneously, eliminating the need for cluttered cables and chargers.

27UD88’s Dual Link-Up function lets users connect two electronic devices at the same time, such as a computer, camera or Blu-ray player, so they can operate the devices on a single panel to increase their productivity.

Ideal for professional users, the LG 27UD88 monitor has been certified and validated by leading organizations including Intertek, TUV, UL and VESA for meeting the highest standards of monitor quality and performance.

The UD58 series is the best beginners’ options for Ultra HD 4K monitor at an affordable price. As with the 27UD88, the picture quality of the monitors is further enhanced through proven IPS technology, delivering precise images to users. The new monitors can help boost users’ efficiency with the screen split feature.

21:9 UltraWide Curved monitor makes the strongest multimedia workstation possible

With its 21:9 UltraWide Curved Monitor, LG 38UC99 brings images to life as it offers 3440 x 1440 QHD resolution, its pixel area is about 2.4 times larger than a Full HD 16:9 monitor, and covers 99% of the sRGB color space. 38UC99 reduces motion blur in just 1 microsecond, eliminating display stutter and blurred images when playing action movies, sports programs or gaming.

With built-in Bluetooth speaker (10Wx2), mobile devices such as mobile phone can be connected to LG 38UC99 via Bluetooth, meaning users can play their favorite music without hassle. Users can also connect the monitor to their laptop through a single wire to easily charge the device, as well as transmit images and data.

All the newest LG monitors series – UD88, UD58 and UC99 - have integrated many of LG’s premier technology features. These include:

FreeSync Technology: This primarily controls the refresh rate of the monitor, providing an ultra-smooth viewing experience. This is best demonstrated in game play, where it reduces lagging and eliminates screen-tearing so gamers can fight their battles in the most comfortable environment.

Black Stabilizer: With the ability to sense the darkest area and make it brighter, Black Stabilizer reveals any objects or enemies lurking in the dark.

Flicker Safe Technology: By reducing the flicker level, it lowers the risk of eye fatigue during marathon video editing, image designing or gaming.

Dynamic Action Sync: It enables truly immersive movie and gaming experiences with smooth on-screen motion by minimizing input latency.

Available Date and Suggested Retail Prices

LG’s new Ultra HD 4K Monitors 27UD88, 27UD58 and 24UD58, together with the 21:9 UltraWide Curved Monitor LG 38UC99 will be generally available at authorized retailers. The available date and the suggested retail price are listed below.