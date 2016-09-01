LG Introduces 10KG “Big-in” Steam Washing Machine New tub design improves stabilization and saves almost 20% more space

“Big-in” System: Same Size, Bigger Capacity

Space is a highly-prized commodity in Hong Kong. The latest compact design of the new WT-HDS10SV washer promises to take up 20% less space[1] while offering two horizontal dampers for vibration reduction and increased washing capacity. This latest model maximizes washing performance by allowing users to wash up to 10KG of laundry in a 21" (540mm) washing machine.

The 10KG “Big-In” Steam Washing Machine comes with a soft closing door with shock resistant, anti-scratch tempered glass, front control design and LED display.

Turboshot™ Saves Water and Electricity

LG 10KG “Big-In” Steam Washing Machine uses the new Turboshot™ technology. Turboshot’s™ powerful WaveForce and Jet Spray perfectly balance each other for superior washing performance thanks to the Inverter Direct Drive Motor. WaveForce and Jet Spray reduce water and electricity consumption by 16% and 12% respectively, and save up to 10% washing time.

Cleaning and maintenance of the full-stainless-steel tub of the “Big-In” washing machine is easily managed with the one touch Tub Clean function. Tub Clean helps users easily remove odors and dirt from the drum. Users can also clean the tub using the Quick Tub Clean function with a touch of a button before or after washing laundry.

Steam™ Technology Effectively Washes Away Allergens

Allergies are common in Hong Kong, but the Steam™ technology in the LG “Big-In” washing machine can increase the water temperature by 40-60°C to effectively remove 99.9% of allergens, including pollens, dust mites and pet allergens. The stain-care machine also helps eliminate tough stains by completely dissolving detergents at 40°C, delivering better washing performance. When laundry needs change, users can download a new cycle via NFC so that their washing machine keeps pace with their lives.

LG washing machines possess six motion Direct Drive™ technology: Filtration (Detergent Reduce), Stepping (Wrinkle Care), Swing (Delicate Wash), Tumble (Normal Wash), Scrub (Even Wash) and Rolling (Silent Wash), enabling you to better care for your clothes by selecting the best washing mode for each fabric type.

Available Date and Suggested Retail Prices

LG’s new 10KG “Big-In” Steam Washing Machine (WT-HDS10SV) is now generally available at authorized retailers, at the suggested retail price of HKD5,490. The product comes with a 10-year warranty on the direct drive motor.

[1] Compared to LG’s traditional 10KG top load washer