OUTSTANDING BATTERY LIFE DEFINES THE NEW LG X POWER Powerful 4,100mAh battery contained in light, thin design

MOBILE 09/14/2016
Print

Large Capacity Battery Supports Fast Charging

Exponentially growing smartphone functions mean that users need a much longer battery life. The 5.3-inch LG X power handset’s hefty 4,100mAh battery supports fast charging and extra long-lasting battery life. With the Quick Charger, users can fully charge their battery in just 2 hours and 16 minutes[1]. The X power can even be used as a portable charger to charge other devices via the USB OTG (“On the Go”) cable.

 

Light and Thin Design Goes Beyond Technology Limitations

LG’s persistent design excellence is embodied in the X power.  The powerful battery is hidden within a handset that’s just 7.9mm thick and weighs just 139g. The light, thin design makes the X power the best one-handed phone available in the market today.

 

Another competitive edge for the X power is its 1.3GHz 4-core processor. Compared to other smartphones in the same tier, the X power provides superior performance when running games that use GPS or when streaming music or HD videos.

 

Rich Camera Functions

The LG X power comes with a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. Clumsy selfies are a thing of the past with the X power’s face detecting auto shot, which snaps selfies automatically.  Photos and videos can also be shared with a touch of the “Share” button. It’s as simple as that!

 

The X power features 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, and supports an external MicroSD memory card up to 2TB, for stellar processing power. Saving multimedia files has never been easier.  

 

Price and Launch Date

LG’s new X power smartphone comes in White and Indigo Black, and are immediately available at authorized retailers, at the suggested retail price of HKD1, 898.

 

[1] Original LG X power charger is required. Data was acquired from internal laboratory test; actual battery charging time may vary.

