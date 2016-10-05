LG gram Ultra-Slim Laptop Launches in Hong Kong Massive 15.6-inch screen weighs less than 1kg

More Screen. Less Weight.

Who says a bigger screen goes hand in hand with extra weight? The LG gram 15 weighs just 980 grams, so users don’t have to give up easy portability for a big, 15.6-inch screen experience. The 0.7-inch thin body is made of a magnesium alloy for a durable design suited to users’ everyday mobile lives.

The LG gram series’ IPS display provides exceptional color reproduction viewable from nearly any angle. The narrow bezels around the screen accentuate the overall sleek and slim design, for an even better visual experience. Users can also take advantage of the LG gram 15’s advanced software for customized screen conditions. While reading, Reader Mode is easy on the eyes. Films can be better enjoyed with Movie Mode.

Built for Work and Play

The LG gram 15’s powerful Intel® Core™ i7 processor[1] and up to 8GB RAM delivers extraordinary performance. Eliminating the need for messy cables, the LG gram 15 features a USB-C port for added versatility and connectivity for 4K visual display, data transfer and other device charging. The DTS sound system and built-in Cirrus Logic DAC (Digital Analog Converter) produce hi-fi quality sound with less noise and distortion for excellent audio experiences, whether you’re listening to music or hosting a video conference.

Other features of the LG gram 15 include Instant Booting, which starts the laptop instantly upon opening the screen, whether it's powered off or in sleep mode. The gram also features an ergonomically designed keyboard with dedicated numeric keys for comfortable use and maximum productivity.

The LG gram has been recognized by multiple organizations worldwide, winning several awards, including the 2016 CES Innovation Awards earlier this year. The LG gram ultra-slim laptop series will be generally available at authorized retailers soon.

[1]Only applicable to specific model.