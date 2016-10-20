LG Unveils Flagship Smartphone V20 in Hong Kong World’s first smartphone with Hi-Fi Quad DAC, Featuring Front and Rear Wide Angle Cameras for the Ultimate Multimedia Mobile Experience

Stellar, Signature Sound of B&O PLAY with 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC

The V20 delivers the highest multimedia capabilities available in a mobile device. Professionally tuned by acclaimed B&O PLAY sound engineers and powered by ESS SABRE ES9218 (AMP), the Quad DAC in the V20 delivers clearer sound by minimizing distortion and ambient noise by up to 50 percent. With 75-stage fine volume and L/R balance controls as well as support for lossless music formats including FLAC, DSD, AIFF and ALAC, the V20 delivers high-quality sound that’s perfect for headphones. B&O PLAY earphones are included with the V20.

The V20 also supports Qualcomm® aptX™ HD, so users can enjoy 24-bit music quality over a Bluetooth® wireless connection.

Capture More of Great Moments with Front and Rear Wide-Angle Lenses

The V20 camera improves upon the acclaimed shooting capabilities of its predecessor, the V10. The three sets of camera lenses on the new V20 enable users to shoot photos at standard 75 degrees and ultra-wide 135 degrees. A 16 MP regular lens and an 8MP wide angle lens combined create the dual-lens rear camera.

Selfies are enhanced with the 5MP front camera, which two options for taking photos, either a standard 83 degrees or a wide 120 degrees. The front camera produces perfect selfies with its face detection feature, which triggers the Auto Shot function when the subject is ready and smiling. Without the need to press the shutter button, the likelihood of a shaky or blurry shot decrease.

The ultra-wide 135-degree rear camera has a field of view 1.7-times wider than regular smartphone cameras. The 120-degree wide angle lens on the front, allows users to capture vast scenery without a selfie stick or external fisheye lens. With a F/1.9 aperture, users can take clear, crisp photos indoors or outdoors. The V20 also features Hybrid Auto Focus (HAF), which integrates three AF mechanisms – Laser Detection AF, Phase Detection AF and Contrast AF. HAF means users can capture sharp images with fast, stable auto focus, no matter what the lighting condition.

The new Tracking Focus feature has improved focusing by keeping the camera focused on a moving object chosen by users. Tracking Focus is great for catching crisp photos of notoriously active kids and pets.

Vivid Sound and Picture Captured by Steady Record 2.0 and Hi-Fi Audio Recording

The LG V20 uses Qualcomm Technologies’ electronic image stabilization (EIS) 3.0 to record sharper video footage. The gyro-based EIS improves sync accuracy between the image and the gyro by reducing sync latency to just 50 milliseconds. The video quality is further improved in post-processing by adjusting objects across frames and minimizing distortion caused by rolling shutters for smoother action.

With the V20, users can capture studio quality audio with a wider dynamic frequency range of up to 132dB using three built-in high AOP microphones. In Studio Mode, LG V20 owners can manually control settings for perfect audio quality, using options such as Low Cut Filter (LCF) to reduce background noise, and Limiter (LMT), which zeroes in on the voices the user wants to record. The V20 also captures audio using 24-bit/48 kHz Linear Pulse Code Modulation (LPCM), the same format used in professional video equipment.

Sturdy but Light Body, with Popular Second Screen feature from V10

To achieve a sophisticated look with solid durability in the V20, LG used lightweight aluminum, together with a new silicon-based material, to create the body. AL6013 metal, found in aircraft, sailboats and mountain bikes, is sturdy but light and covers the back of the phone. If dropped, the top and bottom of the phone are protected from damage with Silicone Polycarbonate (Si-PC) that reduces shock by more than 20 percent compared to conventional materials. The powerful design enabled the 174g, lightweight LG V20 to pass the transit drop test[1] that conforms to U.S. military standards.

The V20’s popular Second Screen feature, a mainstay of the V series, has improved in visibility, providing a vivid visual experience with 5.7-inch main IPS Quantum Display at 2,560 x 1,440 resolution. With double the brightness and 50 percent larger font size compared to the V10, the always-on smaller screen located above the main display allows users to easily view notifications and alerts in outdoor situations at a glance.

Multitasking without Boundaries: Android 7.0 and LG UX 5.0+

As the world’s first smartphone interface to run on Android 7.0 Nougat, the V20 enables a more power-efficient and smooth experience for users. The LG V20 also features multi-window to display two apps at a time in a split screen, allowing users to fully enjoy the upgraded multimedia capacities of LG UX 5.0+. With Google’s In Apps, the V20 is the ideal device for multitasking.

The LG V20 is equipped with separate Dual SIM card trays, supporting 4G LTE networks in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its microSD card slot provides expandable storage of up to 2TB. V20 users will never have to worry about having insufficient space on the Dual SIM phone. The LG V20 comes with a 3,200mAh removable battery that users can replace with a backup as needed. The Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 technology gives the LG V20 50 percent battery in just 30 minutes[2] through the original charger.

Price & Availability

The LG V20 is now available for pre-order at authorized mobile carriers and retailers in Titan, Silver and Pink. The device will be available on 28, October 2016 at HK$5,998. Customers who pre-ordered on or before 27 October 2016 will enjoy an additional one-year warranty service. For more details, please visit www.lg.com/hk_en/lg-V20

[1]The LG V20 is compliant with a military standards test (MIL-STD-810G Method 516.6, Procedure IV “Transit Drop”). Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

[2] According to internal test results.

Key specifications:

Display Main: 5.7-inch QHD IPS Quantum Display (2560 x 1440 ) Secondary: IPS Quantum Display (160 x 1040) Chipset 2.1GHz Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 820 Processor Operating System Android™ 7.0 (Nougat) Memory 4GB RAM / 64GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB) Camera Rear: 16MP with F1.8 Aperture OIS 2.0 (75 degree Standard Angle) and 8MP with F2.4 Aperture (135 degree Ultra-Wide Angle) Front: 5MP with F1.9 Aperture (120 degree Wide Angle) Network 4G Network: FDD：2100(B1) /1900(B2)/ 1800(B3) / 1700(B4) / 850(B5) / 2600(B7) / 900(B8) /700(B12)/ 700(B17) / 800(B20) / 800(B26)/ 700(B28) MHz* TDD：2600(B38) / 1900(B39) / 2300(B40) / 2600(B41) MHz* 3G Network: WCDMA： 850(B5) / 900(B8) / 1800(B3) / 1700(B4) / 1900(B2) / 2100(B1) MHz* TD-SCDMA： 2000 / 1900 MHz* 2G Network: GSM：850(B5)/ 900(B8)/ 1800(B3)/ 1900(B2) MHz* Battery 3,200 mAh battery ( Li-Ion, Replaceable) Colors Titan, Silver and Pink Size 159.7 x 78.1 x 7.6 mm Weight 174 g Others Hi-Fi Video Recording / Steady Record 2.0 / HD Audio Recorder / Studio Mode / High AOP Mic / Qualcomm® aptX™ HD / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / In Apps / B&O Collaboration / Finger Print Scanner / Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0

Actual performance depends on the environment and the use of these functions.

The above specifications are for reference only; details will be subject to the actual products at the time of purchase.

*Network and service support are needed in order to browse the Internet.

