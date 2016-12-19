About Cookies on This Site

LG Launches Ultra-Portable Minibeam PH550 Projector Supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections for an easy to use, portable home theater

IT Product 12/19/2016
Streaming and downloads over mobile devices have brought people closer to the TV shows and movies they love, no matter where they go. Combining an intuitive design with unsurpassed versatility, the new LG Minibeam PH550 projector is an even better way to enjoy your favorite content. You can beam content directly from your mobile device over Wi-Fi and boost audio output through seamless connections to Bluetooth sound systems or with the Minibeam PH550’s own built-in speakers for an enhanced viewing experience.

 

With a 100-inch, super-sized screen projection, the LG Minibeam PH550 projector is ideal for users who want a mammoth portable home-theater experience. Whether you’re playing games with friends or hosting a movie night outside under the stars, the PH550 projects bright, clear images at an incredible 100,000:1 screen contrast ratio. The projector can stand vertically or horizontally, with a simple to setup wireless projecting feature (Miracast). Together with the included remote control, users can easily set a suitable volume or switch between feeds.

 

Displaying natural, rich colors, the LG Minibeam PH550’s LED light can last for more than 30,000 use hours. Light-weight and compact, the PH550 is small enough to fit in your briefcase or handbag. But contained inside the miniature body, the PH550 packs a battery strong enough for a full-length movie that lasts about 2.5 hours.

 

 

 

Available Date and Suggested Retail Prices

The LG Minibeam PH550 projector is now available from authorized retailers, for HK$4,980. For enquiries on the product and point of sale, please call +853 3543 7777.

