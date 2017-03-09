We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG DEBUTS BEST MID-RANGE SMARTPHONE LG K10 (2017) WITH BEST-IN-CLASS TECHNOLOGIES
HONG KONG, March 9, 2017 - LG Electronics Hong Kong (LG) today introduces a new member LG K10 (2017) to its K Series. Designed with the diverse needs of consumers in mind, the new mid-range device incorporates a wealth of popular flagship features, delivering powerful performance and stylish design at an affordable price. LG K10 (2017) sports a 120-degree wide-angle camera rarely found in mid-range handsets. Users can now enjoy hassle-free photo-taking experience anywhere, anytime with the versatility of its removable battery design.
120-Degree Wide-Angle Front Shooter Best for Selfies
Designed with best-in-class features found in the LG flagship G Series, the LG K10 (2017) tops LG's new budget range with powerful mobile experience. Amongst its features, the 5MP front camera with a 120-degree wide-angle lens, and the 13MP rear camera of K10 (2017) are most enticing. Ideal for selfie lovers, the wide-angle lens makes it easier to capture those social gatherings. What’s more – the popular removable battery design offers users a truly on-the-go experience. The K10 (2017) also supports an external MicroSD memory card up to 2TB, for stellar processing power and bigger storage for multimedia files.
Sturdy but Slim Design That Feels Like a Flagship
The handset embodies LG’s continuous pursuit of excellent design and craftsmanship. Weighing at a mere 142g, the LG K10 (2017) is equipped with a 5.3-inch large screen with metallic u-frames running along the edges, commonly found only in flagship products. Not only does the K10 (2017) feel good in hand, its 2.5D Arc Glass design also makes it a real looker among other mid-rangers.
The K10 (2017) features a 1.5GHz octa-core processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat, delivering stable and smooth mobile experience.
Price and Launch Date
LG’s new K10 (2017) smartphone comes in Black and Gold, and is available from 10th of March at authorized retailers at the suggested retail price of HK$1,698.
Key Specifications:
Display
5.3” In-cell Touch LCD Display (1,280 x 720)
Chipset
1.5GHz octa-core processor
Memory
2GB RAM / 16GB ROM (supports Micro SDHC up to 32GB / Micro SDXC up to 2TB)
Camera
Rear: 13MP
Front: 5MP with 120-degree wide angle camera lens
Battery
2,800 mAh battery (Li-Ion)
Operating System
Android™ 7.0 (Nougat)
Network
4G Network:
FDD: 2100(B1)/1800(B3)/2600(B7)/900(B8) MHz*
TDD: 2300(B40) MHz*
3G Network:
WCDMA: 850/900/1900/2100 MHz*
2G Network:
GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz*
Size
148.7 x 75.3 x 7.9 mm
Weight
142g
Colors
Black, Gold
Actual performance may vary based on environmental conditions and usage.
The above specifications are for reference only. Product details are to prevail in kind.
*The support of the network and services are required for browsing the Internet.
