LG G6 Unveils in Hong Kong Unprecedented 18:9 FullVision® Display Tailored to Fit in One-Hand World’s first phone supporting both Dolby Vision™ and HDR10

The Big Screen That Actually Fits in Your Hand

Bigger screen doesn’t always mean bigger phone. LG provides cinematic viewing experience by pioneering an 18:9 screen aspect ratio and equipping 5.7-inch QHD+ FullVision® display in a 5.2-inch smartphone body. With the new screen ratio, the G6 can fit comfortably in one hand and provide a portable big screen experience without the inconvenience of a cumbersome phone. Sculpted from glass and aluminum, the metal frame that wraps around the perimeter of the phone imparts solidity in style with a soft matte finish. The back is perfectly flat, minimizing the risk of damaging the camera and enhance overall aesthetics.

Complimented by narrow bezels, the upper bezel is minimized by rearranging the camera and sensor in a row on the front upper side. The rounded corners of both the body and display not only unify the design but also disperse the impact if the phone is dropped.

Cinematic Viewing Experience in Your Hand

Need more reasons to fall in love with the LG G6? As the first smartphone that features Dolby Vision™, the G6 offers a wider range of color and luminosity, wherein both the darkest and the brightest areas are more vivid, revealing greater detail for a truly immersive viewing experience. The handset also supports HDR10 display format, allowing users to enjoy the visual impact brings along by High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology. The G6 is equipped with the popular 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC chipset, minimizing distortion and ambient noise. The magnificent G6 display and audio equipment is designed to impress those who fancy watching video in smartphone and enjoying the delicate picture in HDR video. The outstanding sound and picture quality offered by the G6 is especially suitable for those who watch videos on the go, bringing them an enjoyable theater experience in their hand anywhere, anytime.

Unique Square Camera Mode

The LG G6 provides a Square Camera function that supports four modes: Snap Shot, Guide Shot, Match Shot and Grid Shot, allowing users to merge two or more photos or videos without downloading additional apps. Taking funny and playful images has never been easier! Square Camera divides the 18:9 ratio display into two identical squares, users can take pictures in 1:1 ratio in one window, while checking, editing and uploading pictures, to social media platforms, such as Instagram and Snapchat, in another window immediately after shooting. Users can simply view their recent photos in the same window, saving all the hassle when switching back and forth from the album to the camera.

What’s more, users can create GIFs by combining between 2 and 100 photos from the gallery to get more “Likes” on social media!

Leave Nothing Out with the Front and Rear Wide Angle Cameras

With LG G6, gone are the days when you could not capture the fabulous scenes because of the poor camera performance of your phone. With dual 13MP rear cameras, including a 125-degree lens on the wide angle, the G6 captures panoramic shots that regular phones cameras can’t. The G6 also delivers an outstanding and unique camera experience by creating seamless transitions when zooming in and out between the wide-angle and standard camera lenses even during 4K video capture. The G6 also comes with an expanded 100-degree field of view with its 5MP front camera - no one will be left out in a wefie!

With the IP68 water and dust resistance specifications and the durability proved by passing the MIL-STD-810G U.S. military transit drop test, LG G6 is dependable even when the going gets rough. To ensure safety, G6 has used a proprietary technology that dissipates heat via internal heat pipe and aluminum frame. And to further disperse heat inside the unit, LG engineers positioned the components most prone to overheating as far from each other as possible.

The LG G6 has Google Assistant built-in to facilitate users’ everyday tasks. With the self-learning ability, it provides personalized suggestions based on users’ habits, including past appointments and locations.

Price & Availability

The LG G6 is now available for pre-order at authorized mobile carriers and retailers in Black, Platinum and White. The device will be available on 12 April 2017 at HK$5,998. Customers who purchase a G6 during 12 April to 4 May 2017 will enjoy one-year extended local warranty service and receive a G6 QuickCover case (total valued at HK$796). For more details, please visit www.lg.com/hk/lg-g6.