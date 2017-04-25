About Cookies on This Site

“Wallpaper” Design LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W Redefines TV Experience Present Together with SUPER UHD TV and OLED TVs in LG’s Premium TV Lineup Delivering an extraordinary experience for home

TV & Home Entertainment 04/25/2017
Print

Ultra-Thin “Wallpaper” TV That Goes Beyond Imagination

LG SIGNATURE OLED TV embodies the company’s pursuit of timeless aesthetics and meaningful innovation. The latest LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7 delivers the spectacular visual experience with its minimalist design. It possesses a sleek razor-thin profile as thin as 3.85mm and can be easily installed with a magnet wall-mount, similar to applying wallpaper, creating the illusion of gazing out a window. The W7 comes with a sleek-designed sound bar, bringing artistic beauty to any home environment.

 

LG OLED TV Series is the First to Support Dolby Atmos, Delivering Top-Class Audiovisual Experience

The LG OLED TV series offers innovative Dolby Atmos sound for the first time in the market. By isolating the relative location and time of each sound, it creates rich and multi-layered audio that reflects the intricate sounds of the real world. With LG’s leading OLED display technology, W7 brings the highest quality image rendering with the purest black and lifelike colors without image degradation.

 

Accurate Color Reproduction with Nano Cell Technology

The latest SUPER UHD TV 4K 65” & 55” SJ9500 and SJ8500 feature Nano Cell technology, which harnesses approximately one nanometer-sized particle to offer incredibly accurate color reproduction, reduces instances of color fading, image instability and other color degradation issues. The Nano Cell display achieves impressive picture quality by absorbing unnecessary light waves, resulting in purer, cleaner colors. LG Nano Cell Display also deliver consistent colors at wider viewing angles up to 178 degrees with virtually no color difference between viewers seated directly in front of the screen and those watching from a 60 degrees angle.

 

The Extended LG OLED TV Series Lineup

LG also introduced the latest OLED TV series, including LG OLED TV 4K E7, C7 and B7. Like the OLED TV W and the brand new SUPER UHD TV series, the E7, C7 and B7 feature Active HDR technology, including Dolby Vision and HDR10, which processes standard definition content to improve brightness in specific areas, enhances contrast ratios and renders more precise and dynamic images.

 

Enhanced webOS 3.5 Offers Simpler and Better User Experience

The latest LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W, SUPER UHD TV series and LG OLED TVs[1] are preloaded with the latest webOS 3.5 Smart TV platform and equipped with enhancements for easier control and faster access when using the improved Magic Remote and the new Magic Link feature. Viewers can instantly access their favorite services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video by pressing a hot key on the remote control, tapping into a wide variety of stunning 4K programming.

 

Unmatchable High Resolution Audio Brought by the Latest LG Wireless Sound Bar SJ8

Equally impressive is the LG 300W 4.1ch Wireless Sound Bar SJ8 which delivers robust audio performance in a slim and efficient 38mm profile. The SJ8 is equipped with features including 4K Sound and 4K Pass-Through, delivering truly high resolution audio without sound loss. Users can easily stream content using the Chromecast built-in.

 

Consumers who purchase an LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W, 2017 LG OLED TV 4K or Super UHD TV series will receive three months of Netflix access for free through an exclusive promotion beginning today. The above TV series are all HDR compatible, providing an excellent Netflix streaming experience to users.

 

Release Dates and Price

The suggested retail prices and availability dates, at major LG distributers, of LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7, OLED TV 4K E7, C7, B7, SUPER UHD TV 4K SJ9500, SJ8500 and Wireless Sound Bar SJ8 are as follows:

Product name

Suggested retail price (HKD)

Availability

77” LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7

To be confirmed

Early July

65” LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7

To be confirmed

Mid of May

65” LG OLED TV 4K E7P

$59,980

Available now

65” LG OLED TV 4K C7P

$53,880

Available now

55” LG OLED TV 4K C7P

$37,280

Available now

55” LG OLED TV 4K B7P

$35,280

Available now

65” LG SUPER UHD TV 4K SJ9500

$41,480

Available now

55” LG SUPER UHD TV 4K SJ9500

$26,880

Available now

65” LG SUPER UHD TV 4K SJ8500

$33,180

Available now

55” LG SUPER UHD TV 4K SJ8500

$22,380

Available now

300W 4.1ch Wireless Sound Bar SJ8

To be confirmed

Early May

 

 

 Specification

 Model

OLED77W7P
OLED65W7P

OLED65E7P

OLED65C7P
OLED55C7P

OLED55B7P

65SJ9500
55SJ9500

65SJ8500
55SJ8500

Design

Display Device

OLED

OLED

OLED

OLED

SUPER UHD

OLED

Design

Picture on Wall

Picture on Glass

Full Cinema Screen

Full Cinema Screen

Floating Screen

Floating Screen

Slim

Blade Silm

-

Blade Silm

Blade Silm

Ultra Slim

Ultra Slim

Stand Type

-

Sound Bar Stand

Trapezium Stand

Crescent Stand

Crescent Stand

Crescent Stand

Display

Screen Size (Inch)

77/65

65

65/55

55

65/55

65/55

Resolution

3840 × 2160

3840 × 2160

3840 × 2160

3840 × 2160

3840 × 2160

3840 × 2160

Nano Cell Display

-

-

-

-

 ● ●

Panel

-

-

-

-

IPS 4K

IPS 4K

Viewing Angle

Perfect Viewing Angle

Perfect Viewing Angle

Perfect Viewing Angle

Perfect Viewing Angle

Wide Viewing Angle

Wide Viewing Angle

Video

UHDA Premium

 ● ● ● ●

-

-

HDR

Active HDR with

Dolby Vision

Active HDR with

Dolby Vision

Active HDR with

Dolby Vision

Active HDR with

Dolby Vision

Active HDR with

Dolby Vision

Active HDR with

Dolby Vision

- Dolby Vision

 ●

- HDR 10

 ●

HDR Effect

Wide Color Gamut

Perfect Color

Perfect Color

Perfect Color

Perfect Color

Nano Cell

Color

Nano Cell

Color

Billion Rich Color

Dimming

Self-Lighting Pixel

Self-Lighting Pixel

Self-Lighting Pixel

Self-Lighting Pixel

Advanced Local Dimming

Advanced Local Dimming

Black

Perfect Black

Perfect Black

Perfect Black

Perfect Black

Nano Cell Black

Nano Cell Black

Luminance Technology

Ultra Luminance Supreme

Ultra Luminance Supreme

Ultra Luminance Supreme

Ultra Luminance Supreme

Ultra Luminance Supreme

Ultra Luminance

Picture Engine

OLED Master Engine

OLED Master Engine

OLED Master Engine

OLED Master Engine

Color Master Engine

Color Master Engine

4K Upscaler

 ●

True Color Accuracy

Active Depth Enhancer

HEVC Decoder

4K@60P, 10bit

4K@60P, 10bit

4K@60P, 10bit

4K@60P, 10bit

4K@60P, 10bit

4K@60P, 10bit

VP9 Decoder

4K@60P, 10bit

4K@60P, 10bit

4K@60P, 10bit

4K@60P, 10bit

4K@60P, 10bit

4K@60P, 10bit

Audio

Audio Output

4.2 ch / 60 W (Woofer: 20W)
Height moving Speaker

4.2ch / 60W (Woofer: 20W)

2.2 ch / 40 W (Woofer: 20W)

2.2 ch / 40 W (Woofer: 20W)

2.2 ch / 40 W (Woofer: 20W)

2.2 ch / 40 W (Woofer: 20W)

DOLBY ATMOS

 ●

-

-

Harman Kardon

Sound Design

-

-

-

-

Surround Mode

OLED Surround

OLED Surround

OLED Surround

OLED Surround

Ultra Surround

Ultra Surround

Clear Voice

Clear Voice III

Clear Voice III

Clear Voice III

Clear Voice III

Clear Voice III

Clear Voice III

Magic Sound Tuning

Smart Sound Mode

Hi-Fi Audio

LG Sound Sync/ Bluetooth

Simultaneous Audio Output

DTS Decoder

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X

Smart TV

SmartTV Platform

webOS 3.5

webOS 3.5

webOS 3.5

webOS 3.5

webOS 3.5

webOS 3.5

Mobile App

(LG TV Plus)

Magic Remote

Magic Zoom

360 VR

Voice Recognition

 ●

Magic Link

 ● ●

Quick Access

OLED Gallery

LG Content Store

Multi-view

 ●● 

Web Browser

Music Player

 ●

My Channels

Magic Mobile Connection

WiDi / Miracast

Network File Browser

 ● ●

Wireless

Wi-Fi

802.11ac

802.11ac

802.11ac

802.11ac

802.11ac

802.11ac

Bluetooth

 ● ● ●

Connectivity

HDMI

4

4

4

4

4

4

USB 3.0

1

1

1

1

1

1

USB 2.0

2

2

2

2

2

2

LAN

1

1

1

1

1

1

Component In

(Y,Pb,Pr+ Audio)

 ● (Gender)

 ● (Gender) ● (Gender) ● (Gender) ● (Gender) ● (Gender)

Composite In

(CVBS+ Audio)

● (Gender)

 ● (Gender) ● (Gender)● (Gender)● (Gender)● (Gender)

Digital Audio Out

(Optical)

1

1

1

1

1

1

Headphone out

1

1

1

1

1

1

Dimension(mm)

With Stand (WxHxD)

-

1461 × 904 × 195

65": 1453 × 873 × 217
55": 1230 × 750 × 217

1229 × 764 × 254

65": 1451 × 888 × 289
55": 1228 × 765 × 261

65": 1452 × 891 × 285
55": 1229 × 763 × 245

Without Stand

(W×H×D)

77":   Screen: 1721 × 989 × 5.96 / AV Box: 1460 × 84 × 208
65": Screen: 1450 × 825 × 3.85 / AV Box: 1260 × 78 × 198

1461 × 877 × 62

65": 1453 × 833 × 46.6
55": 1230 × 710 × 46.6

1229 × 708 × 48.6

65": 1451 × 827 × 57
55": 1228 × 702 × 57

65": 1452 × 833 × 58.7
55": 1229 × 708 × 58.2

Weight (KG)

With Stand

-

23.1

65": 24.7
55": 19.2

18.6

65": 24.3
55": 18.8

65": 28.6
55": 19.6

Without Stand

77": Screen: 12.3 / AV Box: 13.1
65": Screen: 7.6 / AV Box: 10

21.2

65": 22.8
55": 17.3

17.2

65": 22.8
55": 17.4

65": 27
55": 18.1

 

 

Media Contact

 

LG Electronics Hong Kong:

Regine Lee

Tel: 2909 5105

Email: regine.lee@lge.com

 

 

Zeno Communications Hong Kong

Tiffany Chan

Tel: 3756 8632

Email: tiffany.chan@zenogroup.com

 

 

Gladys Kwok

Tel: 2837 4730

Email: gladys.kwok@zenogroup.com

 

[1] Apart from LG OLED TV 4K EG9A7P.

 

