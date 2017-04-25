“Wallpaper” Design LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W Redefines TV Experience Present Together with SUPER UHD TV and OLED TVs in LG’s Premium TV Lineup Delivering an extraordinary experience for home

Ultra-Thin “Wallpaper” TV That Goes Beyond Imagination

LG SIGNATURE OLED TV embodies the company’s pursuit of timeless aesthetics and meaningful innovation. The latest LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7 delivers the spectacular visual experience with its minimalist design. It possesses a sleek razor-thin profile as thin as 3.85mm and can be easily installed with a magnet wall-mount, similar to applying wallpaper, creating the illusion of gazing out a window. The W7 comes with a sleek-designed sound bar, bringing artistic beauty to any home environment.

LG OLED TV Series is the First to Support Dolby Atmos, Delivering Top-Class Audiovisual Experience

The LG OLED TV series offers innovative Dolby Atmos sound for the first time in the market. By isolating the relative location and time of each sound, it creates rich and multi-layered audio that reflects the intricate sounds of the real world. With LG’s leading OLED display technology, W7 brings the highest quality image rendering with the purest black and lifelike colors without image degradation.

Accurate Color Reproduction with Nano Cell Technology

The latest SUPER UHD TV 4K 65” & 55” SJ9500 and SJ8500 feature Nano Cell technology, which harnesses approximately one nanometer-sized particle to offer incredibly accurate color reproduction, reduces instances of color fading, image instability and other color degradation issues. The Nano Cell display achieves impressive picture quality by absorbing unnecessary light waves, resulting in purer, cleaner colors. LG Nano Cell Display also deliver consistent colors at wider viewing angles up to 178 degrees with virtually no color difference between viewers seated directly in front of the screen and those watching from a 60 degrees angle.

The Extended LG OLED TV Series Lineup

LG also introduced the latest OLED TV series, including LG OLED TV 4K E7, C7 and B7. Like the OLED TV W and the brand new SUPER UHD TV series, the E7, C7 and B7 feature Active HDR technology, including Dolby Vision and HDR10, which processes standard definition content to improve brightness in specific areas, enhances contrast ratios and renders more precise and dynamic images.

Enhanced webOS 3.5 Offers Simpler and Better User Experience

The latest LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W, SUPER UHD TV series and LG OLED TVs[1] are preloaded with the latest webOS 3.5 Smart TV platform and equipped with enhancements for easier control and faster access when using the improved Magic Remote and the new Magic Link feature. Viewers can instantly access their favorite services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video by pressing a hot key on the remote control, tapping into a wide variety of stunning 4K programming.

Unmatchable High Resolution Audio Brought by the Latest LG Wireless Sound Bar SJ8

Equally impressive is the LG 300W 4.1ch Wireless Sound Bar SJ8 which delivers robust audio performance in a slim and efficient 38mm profile. The SJ8 is equipped with features including 4K Sound and 4K Pass-Through, delivering truly high resolution audio without sound loss. Users can easily stream content using the Chromecast built-in.

Consumers who purchase an LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W, 2017 LG OLED TV 4K or Super UHD TV series will receive three months of Netflix access for free through an exclusive promotion beginning today. The above TV series are all HDR compatible, providing an excellent Netflix streaming experience to users.

Release Dates and Price

The suggested retail prices and availability dates, at major LG distributers, of LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7, OLED TV 4K E7, C7, B7, SUPER UHD TV 4K SJ9500, SJ8500 and Wireless Sound Bar SJ8 are as follows:

Product name Suggested retail price (HKD) Availability 77” LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7 To be confirmed Early July 65” LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7 To be confirmed Mid of May 65” LG OLED TV 4K E7P $59,980 Available now 65” LG OLED TV 4K C7P $53,880 Available now 55” LG OLED TV 4K C7P $37,280 Available now 55” LG OLED TV 4K B7P $35,280 Available now 65” LG SUPER UHD TV 4K SJ9500 $41,480 Available now 55” LG SUPER UHD TV 4K SJ9500 $26,880 Available now 65” LG SUPER UHD TV 4K SJ8500 $33,180 Available now 55” LG SUPER UHD TV 4K SJ8500 $22,380 Available now 300W 4.1ch Wireless Sound Bar SJ8 To be confirmed Early May

Specification

Model OLED77W7P

OLED65W7P OLED65E7P OLED65C7P

OLED55C7P OLED55B7P 65SJ9500

55SJ9500 65SJ8500

55SJ8500 Design Display Device OLED OLED OLED OLED SUPER UHD OLED Design Picture on Wall Picture on Glass Full Cinema Screen Full Cinema Screen Floating Screen Floating Screen Slim Blade Silm - Blade Silm Blade Silm Ultra Slim Ultra Slim Stand Type - Sound Bar Stand Trapezium Stand Crescent Stand Crescent Stand Crescent Stand Display Screen Size (Inch) 77/65 65 65/55 55 65/55 65/55 Resolution 3840 × 2160 3840 × 2160 3840 × 2160 3840 × 2160 3840 × 2160 3840 × 2160 Nano Cell Display - - - - ● ● Panel - - - - IPS 4K IPS 4K Viewing Angle Perfect Viewing Angle Perfect Viewing Angle Perfect Viewing Angle Perfect Viewing Angle Wide Viewing Angle Wide Viewing Angle Video UHDA Premium ● ● ● ● - - HDR Active HDR with Dolby Vision Active HDR with Dolby Vision Active HDR with Dolby Vision Active HDR with Dolby Vision Active HDR with Dolby Vision Active HDR with Dolby Vision - Dolby Vision ● ● ● ● ● ● - HDR 10 ● ● ● ● ● ● HDR Effect ● ● ● ● ● ● Wide Color Gamut Perfect Color Perfect Color Perfect Color Perfect Color Nano Cell Color Nano Cell Color Billion Rich Color ● ● ● ● ● ● Dimming Self-Lighting Pixel Self-Lighting Pixel Self-Lighting Pixel Self-Lighting Pixel Advanced Local Dimming Advanced Local Dimming Black Perfect Black Perfect Black Perfect Black Perfect Black Nano Cell Black Nano Cell Black Luminance Technology Ultra Luminance Supreme Ultra Luminance Supreme Ultra Luminance Supreme Ultra Luminance Supreme Ultra Luminance Supreme Ultra Luminance Picture Engine OLED Master Engine OLED Master Engine OLED Master Engine OLED Master Engine Color Master Engine Color Master Engine 4K Upscaler ● ● ● ● ● ● True Color Accuracy ● ● ● ● ● ● Active Depth Enhancer ● ● ● ● ● ● HEVC Decoder 4K@60P, 10bit 4K@60P, 10bit 4K@60P, 10bit 4K@60P, 10bit 4K@60P, 10bit 4K@60P, 10bit VP9 Decoder 4K@60P, 10bit 4K@60P, 10bit 4K@60P, 10bit 4K@60P, 10bit 4K@60P, 10bit 4K@60P, 10bit Audio Audio Output 4.2 ch / 60 W (Woofer: 20W)

Height moving Speaker 4.2ch / 60W (Woofer: 20W) 2.2 ch / 40 W (Woofer: 20W) 2.2 ch / 40 W (Woofer: 20W) 2.2 ch / 40 W (Woofer: 20W) 2.2 ch / 40 W (Woofer: 20W) DOLBY ATMOS ● ● ● ● - - Harman Kardon Sound Design - - - - ● ● Surround Mode OLED Surround OLED Surround OLED Surround OLED Surround Ultra Surround Ultra Surround Clear Voice Clear Voice III Clear Voice III Clear Voice III Clear Voice III Clear Voice III Clear Voice III Magic Sound Tuning ● ● ● ● ● ● Smart Sound Mode ● ● ● ● ● ● Hi-Fi Audio ● ● ● ● ● ● LG Sound Sync/ Bluetooth ● ● ● ● ● ● Simultaneous Audio Output ● ● ● ● ● ● DTS Decoder ● ● ● ● ● ● Audio Codec AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X Smart TV SmartTV Platform webOS 3.5 webOS 3.5 webOS 3.5 webOS 3.5 webOS 3.5 webOS 3.5 Mobile App (LG TV Plus) ● ● ● ● ● ● Magic Remote ● ● ● ● ● ● Magic Zoom ● ● ● ● ● ● 360 VR ● ● ● ● ● ● Voice Recognition ● ● ● ● ● ● Magic Link ● ● ● ● ● ● Quick Access ● ● ● ● ● ● OLED Gallery ● ● ● ● ● ● LG Content Store ● ● ● ● ● ● Multi-view ● ● ● ● ● ● Web Browser ● ● ● ● ● ● Music Player ● ● ● ● ● ● My Channels ● ● ● ● ● ● Magic Mobile Connection ● ● ● ● ● ● WiDi / Miracast ● ● ● ● ● ● Network File Browser ● ● ● ● ● ● Wireless Wi-Fi 802.11ac 802.11ac 802.11ac 802.11ac 802.11ac 802.11ac Bluetooth ● ● ● ● ● ● Connectivity HDMI 4 4 4 4 4 4 USB 3.0 1 1 1 1 1 1 USB 2.0 2 2 2 2 2 2 LAN 1 1 1 1 1 1 Component In (Y,Pb,Pr+ Audio) ● (Gender) ● (Gender) ● (Gender) ● (Gender) ● (Gender) ● (Gender) Composite In (CVBS+ Audio) ● (Gender) ● (Gender) ● (Gender) ● (Gender) ● (Gender) ● (Gender) Digital Audio Out (Optical) 1 1 1 1 1 1 Headphone out 1 1 1 1 1 1 Dimension(mm) With Stand (WxHxD) - 1461 × 904 × 195 65": 1453 × 873 × 217

55": 1230 × 750 × 217 1229 × 764 × 254 65": 1451 × 888 × 289

55": 1228 × 765 × 261 65": 1452 × 891 × 285

55": 1229 × 763 × 245 Without Stand (W×H×D) 77": Screen: 1721 × 989 × 5.96 / AV Box: 1460 × 84 × 208

65": Screen: 1450 × 825 × 3.85 / AV Box: 1260 × 78 × 198 1461 × 877 × 62 65": 1453 × 833 × 46.6

55": 1230 × 710 × 46.6 1229 × 708 × 48.6 65": 1451 × 827 × 57

55": 1228 × 702 × 57 65": 1452 × 833 × 58.7

55": 1229 × 708 × 58.2 Weight (KG) With Stand - 23.1 65": 24.7

55": 19.2 18.6 65": 24.3

55": 18.8 65": 28.6

55": 19.6 Without Stand 77": Screen: 12.3 / AV Box: 13.1

65": Screen: 7.6 / AV Box: 10 21.2 65": 22.8

55": 17.3 17.2 65": 22.8

55": 17.4 65": 27

55": 18.1

Media Contact：

LG Electronics Hong Kong: Regine Lee Tel: 2909 5105 Email: regine.lee@lge.com Zeno Communications Hong Kong： Tiffany Chan Tel: 3756 8632 Email: tiffany.chan@zenogroup.com Gladys Kwok Tel: 2837 4730 Email: gladys.kwok@zenogroup.com

[1] Apart from LG OLED TV 4K EG9A7P.