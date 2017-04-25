We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
“Wallpaper” Design LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W Redefines TV Experience Present Together with SUPER UHD TV and OLED TVs in LG’s Premium TV Lineup Delivering an extraordinary experience for home
Ultra-Thin “Wallpaper” TV That Goes Beyond Imagination
LG SIGNATURE OLED TV embodies the company’s pursuit of timeless aesthetics and meaningful innovation. The latest LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7 delivers the spectacular visual experience with its minimalist design. It possesses a sleek razor-thin profile as thin as 3.85mm and can be easily installed with a magnet wall-mount, similar to applying wallpaper, creating the illusion of gazing out a window. The W7 comes with a sleek-designed sound bar, bringing artistic beauty to any home environment.
LG OLED TV Series is the First to Support Dolby Atmos, Delivering Top-Class Audiovisual Experience
The LG OLED TV series offers innovative Dolby Atmos sound for the first time in the market. By isolating the relative location and time of each sound, it creates rich and multi-layered audio that reflects the intricate sounds of the real world. With LG’s leading OLED display technology, W7 brings the highest quality image rendering with the purest black and lifelike colors without image degradation.
Accurate Color Reproduction with Nano Cell Technology
The latest SUPER UHD TV 4K 65” & 55” SJ9500 and SJ8500 feature Nano Cell technology, which harnesses approximately one nanometer-sized particle to offer incredibly accurate color reproduction, reduces instances of color fading, image instability and other color degradation issues. The Nano Cell display achieves impressive picture quality by absorbing unnecessary light waves, resulting in purer, cleaner colors. LG Nano Cell Display also deliver consistent colors at wider viewing angles up to 178 degrees with virtually no color difference between viewers seated directly in front of the screen and those watching from a 60 degrees angle.
The Extended LG OLED TV Series Lineup
LG also introduced the latest OLED TV series, including LG OLED TV 4K E7, C7 and B7. Like the OLED TV W and the brand new SUPER UHD TV series, the E7, C7 and B7 feature Active HDR technology, including Dolby Vision and HDR10, which processes standard definition content to improve brightness in specific areas, enhances contrast ratios and renders more precise and dynamic images.
Enhanced webOS 3.5 Offers Simpler and Better User Experience
The latest LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W, SUPER UHD TV series and LG OLED TVs[1] are preloaded with the latest webOS 3.5 Smart TV platform and equipped with enhancements for easier control and faster access when using the improved Magic Remote and the new Magic Link feature. Viewers can instantly access their favorite services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video by pressing a hot key on the remote control, tapping into a wide variety of stunning 4K programming.
Unmatchable High Resolution Audio Brought by the Latest LG Wireless Sound Bar SJ8
Equally impressive is the LG 300W 4.1ch Wireless Sound Bar SJ8 which delivers robust audio performance in a slim and efficient 38mm profile. The SJ8 is equipped with features including 4K Sound and 4K Pass-Through, delivering truly high resolution audio without sound loss. Users can easily stream content using the Chromecast built-in.
Consumers who purchase an LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W, 2017 LG OLED TV 4K or Super UHD TV series will receive three months of Netflix access for free through an exclusive promotion beginning today. The above TV series are all HDR compatible, providing an excellent Netflix streaming experience to users.
Release Dates and Price
The suggested retail prices and availability dates, at major LG distributers, of LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7, OLED TV 4K E7, C7, B7, SUPER UHD TV 4K SJ9500, SJ8500 and Wireless Sound Bar SJ8 are as follows:
Product name
Suggested retail price (HKD)
Availability
77” LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7
To be confirmed
Early July
65” LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7
To be confirmed
Mid of May
65” LG OLED TV 4K E7P
$59,980
Available now
65” LG OLED TV 4K C7P
$53,880
Available now
55” LG OLED TV 4K C7P
$37,280
Available now
55” LG OLED TV 4K B7P
$35,280
Available now
65” LG SUPER UHD TV 4K SJ9500
$41,480
Available now
55” LG SUPER UHD TV 4K SJ9500
$26,880
Available now
65” LG SUPER UHD TV 4K SJ8500
$33,180
Available now
55” LG SUPER UHD TV 4K SJ8500
$22,380
Available now
300W 4.1ch Wireless Sound Bar SJ8
To be confirmed
Early May
Specification
Model
OLED77W7P
OLED65E7P
OLED65C7P
OLED55B7P
65SJ9500
65SJ8500
Design
Display Device
OLED
OLED
OLED
OLED
SUPER UHD
OLED
Design
Picture on Wall
Picture on Glass
Full Cinema Screen
Full Cinema Screen
Floating Screen
Floating Screen
Slim
Blade Silm
-
Blade Silm
Blade Silm
Ultra Slim
Ultra Slim
Stand Type
-
Sound Bar Stand
Trapezium Stand
Crescent Stand
Crescent Stand
Crescent Stand
Display
Screen Size (Inch)
77/65
65
65/55
55
65/55
65/55
Resolution
3840 × 2160
3840 × 2160
3840 × 2160
3840 × 2160
3840 × 2160
3840 × 2160
Nano Cell Display
-
-
-
-
|●
|●
Panel
-
-
-
-
IPS 4K
IPS 4K
Viewing Angle
Perfect Viewing Angle
Perfect Viewing Angle
Perfect Viewing Angle
Perfect Viewing Angle
Wide Viewing Angle
Wide Viewing Angle
Video
UHDA Premium
|●
|●
|●
|●
-
-
HDR
Active HDR with
Dolby Vision
Active HDR with
Dolby Vision
Active HDR with
Dolby Vision
Active HDR with
Dolby Vision
Active HDR with
Dolby Vision
Active HDR with
Dolby Vision
- Dolby Vision
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
- HDR 10
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
HDR Effect
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
Wide Color Gamut
Perfect Color
Perfect Color
Perfect Color
Perfect Color
Nano Cell
Color
Nano Cell
Color
Billion Rich Color
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
Dimming
Self-Lighting Pixel
Self-Lighting Pixel
Self-Lighting Pixel
Self-Lighting Pixel
Advanced Local Dimming
Advanced Local Dimming
Black
Perfect Black
Perfect Black
Perfect Black
Perfect Black
Nano Cell Black
Nano Cell Black
Luminance Technology
Ultra Luminance Supreme
Ultra Luminance Supreme
Ultra Luminance Supreme
Ultra Luminance Supreme
Ultra Luminance Supreme
Ultra Luminance
Picture Engine
OLED Master Engine
OLED Master Engine
OLED Master Engine
OLED Master Engine
Color Master Engine
Color Master Engine
4K Upscaler
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
True Color Accuracy
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
Active Depth Enhancer
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
HEVC Decoder
4K@60P, 10bit
4K@60P, 10bit
4K@60P, 10bit
4K@60P, 10bit
4K@60P, 10bit
4K@60P, 10bit
VP9 Decoder
4K@60P, 10bit
4K@60P, 10bit
4K@60P, 10bit
4K@60P, 10bit
4K@60P, 10bit
4K@60P, 10bit
Audio
Audio Output
4.2 ch / 60 W (Woofer: 20W)
4.2ch / 60W (Woofer: 20W)
2.2 ch / 40 W (Woofer: 20W)
2.2 ch / 40 W (Woofer: 20W)
2.2 ch / 40 W (Woofer: 20W)
2.2 ch / 40 W (Woofer: 20W)
DOLBY ATMOS
|●
|●
|●
|●
-
-
Harman Kardon
Sound Design
-
-
-
-
|●
|●
Surround Mode
OLED Surround
OLED Surround
OLED Surround
OLED Surround
Ultra Surround
Ultra Surround
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
Clear Voice III
Clear Voice III
Clear Voice III
Clear Voice III
Clear Voice III
Magic Sound Tuning
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
Smart Sound Mode
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
Hi-Fi Audio
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
LG Sound Sync/ Bluetooth
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
Simultaneous Audio Output
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
DTS Decoder
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X
Smart TV
SmartTV Platform
webOS 3.5
webOS 3.5
webOS 3.5
webOS 3.5
webOS 3.5
webOS 3.5
Mobile App
(LG TV Plus)
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
Magic Remote
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
Magic Zoom
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
360 VR
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
Voice Recognition
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
Magic Link
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
Quick Access
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
OLED Gallery
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
LG Content Store
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
Multi-view
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
Web Browser
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
Music Player
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
My Channels
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
Magic Mobile Connection
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
WiDi / Miracast
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
Network File Browser
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
Wireless
Wi-Fi
802.11ac
802.11ac
802.11ac
802.11ac
802.11ac
802.11ac
Bluetooth
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
|●
Connectivity
HDMI
4
4
4
4
4
4
USB 3.0
1
1
1
1
1
1
USB 2.0
2
2
2
2
2
2
LAN
1
1
1
1
1
1
Component In
(Y,Pb,Pr+ Audio)
● (Gender)
|● (Gender)
|● (Gender)
|● (Gender)
|● (Gender)
|● (Gender)
Composite In
(CVBS+ Audio)
● (Gender)
|● (Gender)
|● (Gender)
|● (Gender)
|● (Gender)
|● (Gender)
Digital Audio Out
(Optical)
1
1
1
1
1
1
Headphone out
1
1
1
1
1
1
Dimension(mm)
With Stand (WxHxD)
-
1461 × 904 × 195
65": 1453 × 873 × 217
1229 × 764 × 254
65": 1451 × 888 × 289
65": 1452 × 891 × 285
Without Stand
(W×H×D)
77": Screen: 1721 × 989 × 5.96 / AV Box: 1460 × 84 × 208
1461 × 877 × 62
65": 1453 × 833 × 46.6
1229 × 708 × 48.6
65": 1451 × 827 × 57
65": 1452 × 833 × 58.7
Weight (KG)
With Stand
-
23.1
65": 24.7
18.6
65": 24.3
65": 28.6
Without Stand
77": Screen: 12.3 / AV Box: 13.1
21.2
65": 22.8
17.2
65": 22.8
65": 27
Media Contact：
LG Electronics Hong Kong:
Regine Lee
Tel: 2909 5105
Email: regine.lee@lge.com
Gladys Kwok
Tel: 2837 4730
Email: gladys.kwok@zenogroup.com
[1] Apart from LG OLED TV 4K EG9A7P.
