LG STYLUS 3 BRINGS SMARTER AND BETTER PEN EXPERIENCE Equipped with 1.8mm diameter fiber tip stylus for better-than-finger accuracy

MOBILE 04/27/2017
Print

Evolved Stylus Pen Gives a Natural and Comfortable Writing Feel

LG has further improved the stylus pen with the 1.8mm fiber tip which allows more precise control and offers a more realistic writing feel. The LG Stylus 3 comes with an improved Pen Pop 2.0 feature. The instant the pen comes out from its slot, a quick menu of useful tasks from “Pen Pop” appear, including options for “Pop Memo”, “Capture+” and “Pop Scanner”:

  • Pop Memo: Jot down ideas and create unique memos anywhere, anytime
  • Capture+: Instantly edit and save the captured screens with stylus pen
  • Pop Scanner: Scan any document with the camera, then edit and share immediately

 

LG Stylus 3 also comes with the Screen-off Memo that enables note-taking directly on the screen even when the display is off. What’s more, to keep the stylus pen safe, Pen Keeper notifies users with a pop up message when the stylus strays too far from the phone.

 

Slim Design with Advanced Fingerprint Sensor

The advantage of stylus control can be fully unleashed in the 7.4mm thin body and 5.7-inch extra-large screen. A fingerprint sensor is equipped in LG Stylus 3, which is commonly found only in the flagship series. Not only can it unlock the phone, taking selfies has never been easier with the Quick Shutter that allows users to snap a shot with just a touch of the sensor.

 

With the 8MP front camera and 13MP rear camera, users of LG Stylus 3 will never miss any exciting moments in life. Featuring a 1.5GHz octa-core processor, the latest Android 7.0 Nougat, an external memory slot for MicroSD Card of up to 2TB and a 3,200mAH removable battery, the handset delivers a smooth performance that is comparable to flagship phones.

 

Price and Launch Date

LG’s new Stylus 3 comes in Titan and Pink Gold, and is available from 27 April at the suggested retail price of HK$1,998.

 

 

Key Specification:

Display

5.7” In-cell Touch HD Display (720 x 1280)

Chipset

1.5GHz octa-core processor

Memory

3GB RAM / 16GB ROM (supports Micro SD up to 2TB)

Camera

Rear: 13MP

Front: 8MP

Battery

3,200 mAh battery (Li-Ion)

Operating System

Android™ 7.0 (Nougat)

Network

4G Network:

FDD: 2100(B1)/1800(B3)/2600(B7)/900(B8) MHz*

TDD: 2300(B40) MHz*

3G Network:

WCDMA: 850/900/1900/2100 MHz*

2G Network:

GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz*

Size

155.6 x 79.8 x 7.4 mm

Weight

150g

Colors

Titan, Pink Gold

Actual performance may vary based on environmental conditions and usage.

The above specifications are for reference only. Product details are to prevail in kind.

*The support of the network and services are required for browsing the Internet.

