LG K10 POWER SURPRISES YOU WITH UNPRECEDENTED BATTERY LIFE Best choice for heavy-duty users, courtesy of the 4,500mAh battery

With a powerful 26-hour battery life, portable chargers are a thing of the past

The 4,500mAh battery of the K10 power provides up to 26 hours of talk time, 19 hours of web browsing or 18 hours of video viewing[1] from a single charge. Users can enjoy a carefree multimedia experience without the burden of a portable charger. With high-speed charging, the K10 power can be fully charged in two hours[2]. Users can enjoy movies or play games on their phones anywhere, anytime without worrying about battery drain.

Diversified camera functions

The 5.5-inch HD In-cell Touch display of the LG K10 power offers an immersive viewing experience with rich, vibrant colors, even under bright sunlight. K10 power also sports a 5MP wide-angle selfie lens complemented with the front-facing soft light LED flash, allowing users to easily capture quality group shots. Not enough? With Auto Shot and Gesture Interval Shot, the shutter of the handset will be triggered as soon as a face or hand gesture is detected, bringing users a hassle-free shooting experience. What’s more, posting a favorite image is just one tap away with Quick Share! The 13MP primary camera features Zero Shutter Lag for quick, delay-free shots to capture the magnificent moment.

The LG K10 power features a 1.5GHz octa-core processor and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat. The handset also supports an external MicroSD memory card up to 2TB, for stellar processing power and more storage for multimedia files.



Price and Launch Date

LG’s new K10 power smartphone comes in Blue and Gold, and is available from 26th of May at the suggested retail price of HK$1,898.

Key Specifications:

Display 5.5” In-cell Touch Display (720 x 1280) Chipset 1.5GHz Octa-Core Processor Memory 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM Camera Rear: 13MP Front: 5MP with wide angle camera lens Battery 4,500mAh battery (Li-Ion) Operating System Android™ 7.0 (Nougat) Network 4G Network: FDD: 2100(B1)/1800(B3)/2600(B7)/900(B8) MHz* TDD: 2300(B40) MHz* 3G Network: WCDMA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz* 2G Network: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz* Size 154.7 x 78.1 x 8.4 mm Weight 164g Colors Blue, Gold

Actual performance may vary based on environmental conditions and usage.

The above specifications are for reference only. Product details are to prevail in kind.

*The support of the network and services are required for browsing the Internet.

[1] Data was acquired from internal laboratory test; actual battery charging time may vary.

[2] Original LG K10 power charger is required. Data was acquired from internal laboratory test; actual battery charging time may vary.