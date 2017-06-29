UPGRADED FLAGSHIP PHONE LG G6+ LAUNCHED IN HONG KONG Featuring sharp colors and 128 GB ROM while inheriting the HDR cinematic performance

Upgraded ROM at 128GB for extra high-quality multimedia file storage

With video downloading from online video streaming platforms becoming a major trend, users are storing more HD videos on their mobile phone. LG G6+ features 128 GB ROM that allows users to store more HD videos, as well as other multimedia files, transforming it into a “portable cinema”. It is also the best upgrade for users who love capturing every detail in their life, creating fun videos with different apps, and saving memories to revisit in the future.

Special Summer colors for personal style

The upgraded LG G6+, available in the eye-catching summer themes, Optical Marine Blue and Optical Terra Gold, is the perfect way to express personal style. Combining the mesmeric optical effect, and the 18:9 FullVision® narrow bezel design that fits comfortably in one hand, users can mix and match their individual styles and show off their charisma with their LG G6+.

Face Print for instant unlock

LG G6+ is introducing Face Print; a fast way to unlock the phone. With Face Print, owners can unlock the LG G6+ instantly by simply holding the phone up to their face without the need to press any buttons. Once the face is verified, the LG G6+ will automatically unlock. The camera is only activated when the face is being detected, so that there is no additional battery drain.

Cinematic viewing experience with multi-HDR display formats

LG G6+ has inherited G6’s strength in display quality by supporting Dolby Vision™ and HDR10 display formats. By featuring LG G6’s unprecedented 18:9 FullVision® display, LG G6+ offers HDR video that could only previously be experienced with premium TV. LG G6+ is also equipped with the popular 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, minimizing distortion and static noise. To allow users to take full advantage of the powerful audio equipment, LG G6+ includes premium earphones by B&O PLAY. The perfect integration of authentic audio and visuals enables LG G6+ to provide the best mobile cinematic experience.

Price & Availability

The LG G6+ will be available on June 30th, 2017, in Optical Marine Blue and Optical Terra Gold for HK$5,698. Customers who purchase a LG G6+ between June 30th, 2017 and July 31th, 2017 from authorized mobile carriers and retailers will enjoy an extra one-year of local warranty.

Furthermore, apart from the already available Astro Black, Mystic White and Ice Platinum, LG G6 will also be available in Optical Terra Gold for HK$5,398.

Key Specifications:

Display 5.7" QHD+ FullVision® IPS Quantum Display (1440 x 2880) Chipset 2.35GHz Qualcomm® Snapdragon 821™ Operating System Android™ 7.0 (Nougat) Memory 4GB RAM / 128GB ROM (Optical Marine Blue and Optical Terra Gold) (Micro SD up to 2TB) Camera Rear Dual: 13MP Wide (F2.4 / 125°) / 13MP Standard OIS 2.0 (F1.8 / 71°) Front: 5MP Wide (F2.2 / 100° and switch to Normal 82°) Network 4G network FDD：2100(B1) / 1800(B3) / 1700(B4) / 850(B5) / 2600(B7) / 900(B8) /700(B12)/ 800(B20) / 800(B26)/ 700(B28) MHz* TDD：2600(B38) / 1900(B39) / 2300(B40) / 2600(B41) MHz* 3G network： WCDMA： 850(B5) / 900(B8) / 1900(B2) / 2100(B1) MHz* TD-SCDMA： 2000 / 1900 MHz* 2G network： GSM：850(B5)/ 900(B8)/ 1800(B3)/ 1900(B2) MHz* Battery 3300 mAh (Li-Ion) Colors Optical Marine Blue, Optical Terra Gold Size 148.9 X 71.9 X 7.9 mm Weight 163 g Others Water and dust resistant (IP68), Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0™, MIL-STD-810G transit drop test, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, Fingerprint Sensor, Face Print

Actual performance depends on the environment and the use of these functions.

The above specifications are for reference only; details will be subject to the actual products at the time of purchase.

*Network and service support are needed in order to browse the Internet.