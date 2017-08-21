LG’S LATEST InstaView Door-in-Door™ REFRIGERATOR BRINGS A UNIQUE KNOCK-ON FEATURE Improves users’ lifestyle by integrating innovative design with state-of-the-art technologies

Knock Twice and See What’s Inside

A study revealed that users open their refrigerator doors 79 times per day on average[1]. 56% of respondents said that they dislike it when a refrigerator is left open, yet it was found that there are a great number of users who forget to close the door[2], causing a waste of cold air and energy. The new LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator comes with a knock-on feature, the fridge illuminates the contents inside with two knocks on its 33-inch glass panel. This provides users the convenience of seeing what is in the fridge without even opening the door. In addition, its Door-in-Door™ design grants quick and easy access to snacks and beverages in the interior compartment, keeping the food fresher by preventing cold air loss.

The innovative design of the InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator offers its anti-fouling feature within its elegant black stainless-steel body, bringing a distinguished lifestyle to every home environment.

Innovative Technologies for Keeping Ingredients Fresh

LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator features innovative technologies that maintains your confidence that your fridge will keep the food fresher for longer. Its Hygiene Fresh+™ has a 5-step air filter that effectively removes bad odor and bacteria up to 99.999%[3], keeping the refrigerator clean and hygienic. In addition to the Fresh Balance™, which keeps humidity level optimized by sealing the vegetable box, the InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator is also equipped with Moist Balance Crisper™, an innovative lattice-patterned box cover which maintains moisture at the optimal levels.

The LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator has a built-in Inverter Linear Compressor, which can save energy up to 32% and reduce noise up to 25%[4], enhancing household energy efficiency and ensuring tranquility at home.

Smart ThinQ™: A New Smart Home Experience

LG has been integrating smart technologies into our daily lives, providing users with more convenient smart home experiences. The LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator supports Smart ThinQ™, so that users can control the refrigerator remotely through mobile applications. It is easy to operate key features such as Control Temperature, Express Freeze, Smart Diagnosis and Hygiene Fresh+™ Air Purifying with simple touch from the smart phones, allowing users to enjoy the convenience of a smart home.

Release Dates and Price

The LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator is available at authorized retailers for HK$21,980.

Key Specifications

Model no. GC-Q247CSBV Net Capacity (L) Total 626 Refrigerator 406 Freezer 220 Dimension & Weight Dimension (W x H x D) (mm) 912 x 1790 x 738 Weight (kg) 124 Cooling System Type Side by Side Compressor Inverter Linear Compressor Design Finishing Noble Steel InstaView Door-in-Door™ Yes Digital Display LED - Controller Type Button - Child Lock Yes Smart ThinQ® Push Alarms / Temperature Control / Express Freezing / Smart Diagnosis™ / Hygiene Fresh™ General Feature Temperature Control Electronic Digital Sensors 6 Express Cool Yes Tempered Glass Shelf Yes Door Open Alarm Yes Refrigerator Compartment Multi-Flow Yes Bottle (Wine) Rack Yes Shelf 4 Door Basket 5 - Bucket, Dairy 1 Vegetable Crisper 1 Moist Balance Crisper 1 Hygiene Fresh™ Yes Deodorizer Yes Temperature Adjust Yes Interior Lamp LED Egg Tray Yes Freezer Compartment Shelf 4 - Tempered Glass Yes Door Basket 4 Twist Ice Maker Yes Drawer 2 Temperature Adjust Yes Interior Lamp LED Standard Energy Efficiency Grade 1

[1] Based on internal consumer research.

[2] Based on internal consumer research conducted by LG Electronics USA.

[3] Based on Intertek testing of ISO 27447 Test Protocol.

[4] Compared to the refrigerator with LG conventional reciprocating compressor. Based on VDE testing comparing energy consumption between LGE model GBB530NSCXE and GBB530NSQWB. Energy consumption test based on ISO 15502 standard.