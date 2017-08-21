We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG’S LATEST InstaView Door-in-Door™ REFRIGERATOR BRINGS A UNIQUE KNOCK-ON FEATURE Improves users’ lifestyle by integrating innovative design with state-of-the-art technologies
Knock Twice and See What’s Inside
A study revealed that users open their refrigerator doors 79 times per day on average[1]. 56% of respondents said that they dislike it when a refrigerator is left open, yet it was found that there are a great number of users who forget to close the door[2], causing a waste of cold air and energy. The new LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator comes with a knock-on feature, the fridge illuminates the contents inside with two knocks on its 33-inch glass panel. This provides users the convenience of seeing what is in the fridge without even opening the door. In addition, its Door-in-Door™ design grants quick and easy access to snacks and beverages in the interior compartment, keeping the food fresher by preventing cold air loss.
The innovative design of the InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator offers its anti-fouling feature within its elegant black stainless-steel body, bringing a distinguished lifestyle to every home environment.
Innovative Technologies for Keeping Ingredients Fresh
LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator features innovative technologies that maintains your confidence that your fridge will keep the food fresher for longer. Its Hygiene Fresh+™ has a 5-step air filter that effectively removes bad odor and bacteria up to 99.999%[3], keeping the refrigerator clean and hygienic. In addition to the Fresh Balance™, which keeps humidity level optimized by sealing the vegetable box, the InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator is also equipped with Moist Balance Crisper™, an innovative lattice-patterned box cover which maintains moisture at the optimal levels.
The LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator has a built-in Inverter Linear Compressor, which can save energy up to 32% and reduce noise up to 25%[4], enhancing household energy efficiency and ensuring tranquility at home.
Smart ThinQ™: A New Smart Home Experience
LG has been integrating smart technologies into our daily lives, providing users with more convenient smart home experiences. The LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator supports Smart ThinQ™, so that users can control the refrigerator remotely through mobile applications. It is easy to operate key features such as Control Temperature, Express Freeze, Smart Diagnosis and Hygiene Fresh+™ Air Purifying with simple touch from the smart phones, allowing users to enjoy the convenience of a smart home.
Release Dates and Price
The LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator is available at authorized retailers for HK$21,980.
Key Specifications
Model no.
GC-Q247CSBV
Net Capacity (L)
Total
626
Refrigerator
406
Freezer
220
Dimension & Weight
Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)
912 x 1790 x 738
Weight (kg)
124
Cooling System
Type
Side by Side
Compressor
Inverter Linear Compressor
Design
Finishing
Noble Steel
InstaView Door-in-Door™
Yes
Digital Display
LED
- Controller Type
Button
- Child Lock
Yes
Smart ThinQ®
Push Alarms / Temperature Control / Express Freezing / Smart Diagnosis™ / Hygiene Fresh™
General Feature
Temperature Control
Electronic
Digital Sensors
6
Express Cool
Yes
Tempered Glass Shelf
Yes
Door Open Alarm
Yes
Refrigerator Compartment
Multi-Flow
Yes
Bottle (Wine) Rack
Yes
Shelf
4
Door Basket
5
- Bucket, Dairy
1
Vegetable Crisper
1
Moist Balance Crisper
1
Hygiene Fresh™
Yes
Deodorizer
Yes
Temperature Adjust
Yes
Interior Lamp
LED
Egg Tray
Yes
Freezer Compartment
Shelf
4
- Tempered Glass
Yes
Door Basket
4
Twist Ice Maker
Yes
Drawer
2
Temperature Adjust
Yes
Interior Lamp
LED
Standard
Energy Efficiency
Grade 1
[1] Based on internal consumer research.
[2] Based on internal consumer research conducted by LG Electronics USA.
[3] Based on Intertek testing of ISO 27447 Test Protocol.
[4] Compared to the refrigerator with LG conventional reciprocating compressor. Based on VDE testing comparing energy consumption between LGE model GBB530NSCXE and GBB530NSQWB. Energy consumption test based on ISO 15502 standard.
-
- Next
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/hk/en/about-lg/press-and-media/lg-instaview-refrigerator.html isCopied
paste