About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG’S LATEST InstaView Door-in-Door™ REFRIGERATOR BRINGS A UNIQUE KNOCK-ON FEATURE Improves users’ lifestyle by integrating innovative design with state-of-the-art technologies

Home Appliances 08/21/2017
Print

Knock Twice and See What’s Inside

A study revealed that users open their refrigerator doors 79 times per day on average[1]. 56% of respondents said that they dislike it when a refrigerator is left open, yet it was found that there are a great number of users who forget to close the door[2], causing a waste of cold air and energy. The new LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator comes with a knock-on feature, the fridge illuminates the contents inside with two knocks on its 33-inch glass panel. This provides users the convenience of seeing what is in the fridge without even opening the door. In addition, its Door-in-Door™ design grants quick and easy access to snacks and beverages in the interior compartment, keeping the food fresher by preventing cold air loss.

 

The innovative design of the InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator offers its anti-fouling feature within its elegant black stainless-steel body, bringing a distinguished lifestyle to every home environment.

 

Innovative Technologies for Keeping Ingredients Fresh

LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator features innovative technologies that maintains your confidence that your fridge will keep the food fresher for longer. Its Hygiene Fresh+™ has a 5-step air filter that effectively removes bad odor and bacteria up to 99.999%[3], keeping the refrigerator clean and hygienic. In addition to the Fresh Balance™, which keeps humidity level optimized by sealing the vegetable box, the InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator is also equipped with Moist Balance Crisper™, an innovative lattice-patterned box cover which maintains moisture at the optimal levels.

 

The LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator has a built-in Inverter Linear Compressor, which can save energy up to 32% and reduce noise up to 25%[4], enhancing household energy efficiency and ensuring tranquility at home.

 

Smart ThinQ: A New Smart Home Experience

LG has been integrating smart technologies into our daily lives, providing users with more convenient smart home experiences. The LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator supports Smart ThinQ™, so that users can control the refrigerator remotely through mobile applications. It is easy to operate key features such as Control Temperature, Express Freeze, Smart Diagnosis and Hygiene Fresh+™ Air Purifying with simple touch from the smart phones, allowing users to enjoy the convenience of a smart home.

 

Release Dates and Price

The LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator is available at authorized retailers for HK$21,980.

 

Key Specifications

Model no.

GC-Q247CSBV

Net Capacity (L)

Total

626

Refrigerator

406

Freezer

220

Dimension & Weight

Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)

912 x 1790 x 738

Weight (kg)

124

Cooling System

Type

Side by Side

Compressor

Inverter Linear Compressor

Design

Finishing

Noble Steel

InstaView Door-in-Door™

Yes

Digital Display

LED

- Controller Type

Button

- Child Lock

Yes

Smart ThinQ®

Push Alarms / Temperature Control / Express Freezing / Smart Diagnosis™ / Hygiene Fresh™

General Feature

Temperature Control

Electronic

Digital Sensors

6

Express Cool

Yes

Tempered Glass Shelf

Yes

Door Open Alarm

Yes

Refrigerator Compartment

Multi-Flow

Yes

Bottle (Wine) Rack

Yes

Shelf

4

Door Basket

5

- Bucket, Dairy

1

Vegetable Crisper

1

Moist Balance Crisper

1

Hygiene Fresh™

Yes

Deodorizer

Yes

Temperature Adjust

Yes

Interior Lamp

LED

Egg Tray

Yes

Freezer Compartment

Shelf

4

- Tempered Glass

Yes

Door Basket

4

Twist Ice Maker

Yes

Drawer

2

Temperature Adjust

Yes

Interior Lamp

LED

Standard

Energy Efficiency

Grade 1

 

[1] Based on internal consumer research.

[2] Based on internal consumer research conducted by LG Electronics USA.

[3] Based on Intertek testing of ISO 27447 Test Protocol.

[4] Compared to the refrigerator with LG conventional reciprocating compressor. Based on VDE testing comparing energy consumption between LGE model GBB530NSCXE and GBB530NSQWB. Energy consumption test based on ISO 15502 standard.

BACK TO LIST