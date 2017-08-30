LG Q6+ BECOMES THE FIRST MID-RANGE HANDSET OF THE NEWEST Q SERIES Featuring an 18:9 FullVision® Display with essential features of LG premium phones

Essential Features at Exceptional Price Points

At a time when minimized bezels are an emerging trend in premium smartphones, LG Q6+ is the first mid-tier phone that sports an 18:9 FullVision® display. Q6+ offers users a superb visual experience with its 5.5-inch FHD+ FullVision® screen while watching movies and playing games. The thin bezel of Q6+ boasts an ultra-high screen-to-body ratio and is designed to prevent accidental touching of the screen when being held, providing hassle-free user experience for both work and entertainment. The Q6+ comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, and is equipped with separate Dual SIM card and micro SD card trays, bringing more convenience to users.

Your Best Shooting Partner

When capturing priceless moments with your family and friends, the LG Q6+ 100-degree wide-angle selfie camera allows shutterbugs to include everyone in the shot without effort. With the enhanced LG UX 6.0 interface, users can take full advantage of the 18:9 aspect ratio of the FullVision® display to capture everything you want.

If you want to add more fun to your photos, the Square Camera of the LG Q6+ is undoubtedly your best choice. To create interesting and creative photos easily, Square Camera supports four modes: Snap Shot, Guide Shot, Match Shot and Grid Shot. For example, a comic strip can be created to tell a story by using Grid Shot; Match Shot can help unleash your imagination by combining two photos to become one funny image.

Sleek Design Enables a Good Grip

The sleek design of LG Q6+ embodies the essence of LG’s minimalist principal. It features attractive curves with the rounded corners of the body matching the corners of the display. Packaged in a stylish metallic frame, the Q6+ is both lightweight and sturdy for a more durable day-to-day usage experience. The design is based on ergonomics to provide optimum comfort when holding in one hand. To further enhance the user experience, Q6+ comes with Face Recognition feature that allows users to unlock the LG Q6+ faster with less hassle.

Price & Availability

The LG Q6+ is now available at authorized mobile carriers and retailers in Astro Black, Ice Platinum and Marine Blue. The device will be available on 31 August 2017 at HK$2,298.





Key Specifications:

Display 5.5" FHD+ FullVision® IPS Display (2160 x 1080) Chipset Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 435 Operating System Android™ 7.1.1 (Nougat) Memory 4GB RAM / 64GB ROM (Micro SD up to 2TB) Camera Rear: 13MP Standard Angle (F2.2) Front: 5MP Wide Angle (F2.2 / 100° and switch to Normal 82°) Network 4G network FDD: 2100(B1) / 1800(B3) / 2600(B7) / 900(B8) / 700(B28) MHz* TDD: 2600(B38) / 1900(B39) / 2300(B40) / 2600(B41) MHz* 3G network WCDMA: 850(B5) / 900(B8) / 1900(B2) / 2100(B1) MHz* TD-SCDMA: 2000 / 1900 MHz* 2G network GSM: 850(B5)/ 900(B8)/ 1800(B3)/ 1900(B2) MHz* Battery 3,000 mAh (Li-Ion) Colors Astro Black, Ice Platinum, Marine Blue Size 142.5 X 69.3 X 8.1 mm Weight 149 g Others MIL-STD 810G transit drop test, Face Recognition

Actual performance depends on the environment and the use of these functions.

The above specifications are for reference only; details will be subject to the actual products at the time of purchase.

*Network and service support are needed in order to browse the Internet.