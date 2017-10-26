First Handset Featuring an F/1.6 Aperture Lens LG V30+ Unveils in Hong Kong Shoot like a professional with unique Point Zoom and Cine Effect features on top of OLED FullVision® display

Record precious moments and become the director of your life

The most popular usage of smartphones is to watch videos, next to shooting short clips for social media. LG understands what it takes to shoot quality videos, and has added the new Cine Video mode that includes Point Zoom and Cine Effect. With these new features, users can easily record their lives with movie-like, superb quality multimedia. What else can possibly help you attract more likes on social media?

Cine Video not only greatly enhances the quality of videos, but also provides interesting shooting experiences for the user. Previous zoom technology is limited to only at the center of the screen. But with the new Point Zoom feature, users can point and zoom anywhere on the screen without having to adjust the positioning of the phone, allowing users to shoot videos that look like movies. In addition, Cine Effect includes 15 different color presets. Users can select their own settings and fine-tune it to their own personal preferences, giving them control to video effects almost like how a film director does via the color management system that is of movie standard.

Have you ever tried to film your enjoyable time spent at a nice coffee shop, but failed at capturing the essence of the moment? LG V30+’s new LG-Cine Log function would come in handy for times like these. Log mode can be easily used to facilitate editing. Along with Full Dynamic Range recording, users can easily take videos that give more detailed and richer colors in both light and shadowed areas. The flexibility these features offer makes it easy and convenient to shoot with film-level art effects.

Capture the important details of life, even in low light shooting

Christmas is approaching and it is the best opportunity to shoot the brightly lit night view. Want to capture festive moments with friends and family in the beautiful night sky? LG V30+ features F/1.6 aperture lens for dual camera, which enhance the amount of light captured so that users can easily shoot in low light environments. V30+ debuted Crystal Clear Lens that is made of glass, colors are captured at high resolution so that the objects are retained to look almost exact to real life.

LG also introduces a brand-new feature called Graphy – an additional feature that allows users to take professional quality photos. The Graphy site and app offers a range of photos taken from professional photographers together with the metadata for users’ reference. Users can then select these photos and apply the same presets when using the camera. For example, when shooting at night, all users need to do is to select a similar photo from Graphy and apply the metadata to the camera, without the need to adjust the shutter speed and ISO manually.

LG has always put high importance in creating quality smartphone components. The LG V30+ benefits from the world-class camera technology and production know-how which made LG’s subsidiary, LG Innotek, the world’s number one smartphone camera module maker for six years in a row. The camera module is assembled under conditions of absolute precision down to a tolerance of 1μm and sanitation standards higher than you find a hospital operating theater.

Further enhanced audiovisual quality for an even richer multimedia experience

The V30+ is LG’s first handset equipped with an 18:9 OLED FullVision® display, presenting perfect black, higher contrast and greater color accuracy – the most clear and high-quality visual. Although the V30+ is equipped with a 6.0-inch screen, with its superb craftsmanship, the handset’s top bezel is 20 per cent smaller than its predecessor, while the bottom one has shrunk by 50 percent, making the handset a perfect size to fit nicely in the palm of your hands. The V30+ only weighs a mere of 158g, which is one of the lightest among other 6-inch handsets.

Adhering to high-quality features in the LG V series, the V30+ continually features a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC and MQA technology, bringing high quality audio to music enthusiasts while reducing the time and inconvenience when downloading large music files. Professionally tuned by the internationally acclaimed B&O PLAY, the V30+ brings the best and most authentic audio experiences to users. Two new elements added to the handset are the Digital Filter and Sound Preset. The Digital Filter comes with three groups of filters that reduces 50% noises. Four of the filters are comparable to the professional headphone output Sound Preset, allowing users to adjust the sound according to their own preferences.

Extra large memory, water & dust resistant and the recognized MIL-STD drop tests

LG V30+ uses Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835 processor, with 4G RAM / 128GB ROM capacities. In addition, V30+ also passed 14 categories of the MIL-STD 810G drop test and features IP68 water and dust resistance. It also comes with wireless charging and Quick Charge 3.0, the phone can charge from 0% to 50% in just half an hour, which is designed to match the fast-paced life of Hongkongers.

Other features of LG V30+ include: Always-on Display (AOD), Floating Bar, facial and voice recognition, Google Assistant, and UX6.0 user interface – all functions are designed to bring convenience to everyday lives.

Price and Launch Date

The LG V30+ is now available for pre-order at authorized mobile carriers and retailers in Aurora Black, Cloud Silver, Moroccan Blue, and Lavender Violet. The device will be available at the mid of November 2017 at HK$5,998. In addition to the in-box B&O PLAY earphones, customers can also enjoy an extra one-year local warranty service.



Key specifications:

Display 6.0" (1440 x 2880) QHD+ OLED FullVision® Chipset 2.45GHz Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835 Operating System Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) Memory 4GB RAM / 128GB ROM (Micro SD up to 2TB) Camera Rear Dual: 16MP Standard OIS 2.0 (F/1.6 / 71°), 13MP Wide (F1.9 / 120°) Front: 5MP Wide (F/2.2 / 90° and switch to Normal 80°) Network 4G network: FDD: 2100(B1) /1800(B3) / 850(B5) / 2600(B7) / 900(B8) / 800(B20) / 700(B28) MHz* TDD: 2600(B38) / 1900(B39) / 2300(B40) / 2600(B41) MHz* 3G network: WCDMA: 850(B5) / 900(B8) / 1900(B2) / 2100(B1) MHz* TD-SCDMA: 1900MHz (B39) / 2000MHz (B34)* 2G network: GSM: 850(B5)/ 900(B8)/ 1800(B3)/ 1900(B2) MHz* Battery 3,300 mAh (Li-lon) Color Aurora Black, Cloud Silver, Moraccan Blue and Lavender Violet Size 151.7 x 75.4 x 7.3 mm Weight 158 g Other Water and dust resistant (IP68), Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0™, MIL-STD 810G transit drop test, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC and Fingerprint, Face and Voice Recognitions for phone unlock, Wireless Charging

Actual performance depends on the environment and the use of these functions.

The above specifications are for reference only; details will be subject to the actual products at the time of purchase.

*Network and service support are needed in order to browse the Internet.