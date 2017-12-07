LG REDEFINES HOME LAUNDRY EXPERIENCE WITH THE LAUNCH OF TWINWash™ Modern exterior, groundbreaking 4-in-1 washer-dryer combo, the washer brings both convenience and flexibility to users

Washing two loads simultaneously means more time for your loved ones

Time is precious for Hong Kong people who lead a fast-paced lifestyle, less time spent on doing chores means more time to enjoy your life. Having to wait for the washing machine to clean one load of colored laundry before washing the white clothes is time consuming. With the TWINWash™, users’ convenience can be maximized as it makes washing two loads of laundry at once possible and reduces excessive waiting times. With both main and mini washers that can be operated independently or simultaneously, the TWINWash™ enables users to wash laundry items separately (such as colors and whites, normal and delicate items, clothing for adults, children and even pets), bringing you better laundry experience.

A clothes dryer can solve users’ laundry problem amid the high humidity in Hong Kong, yet not all households have the luxury to get one due to limited space. The TWINWash™ features LG’s efficient eco-hybrid dryer function with 14kg washing capacity and 8kg drying capacity, which provides users with the ultimate all-in-one solution as well as a washer / dryer. Who needs an extra dryer with the TWINWash™ ?

Top-notch technologies bring clean laundry to a whole new level

Seasonal changes can have drastic effects on skin and is widely experienced in Hong Kong. TrueSteam™ function of the TWINWash™ could help make you feel more comfortable as it can penetrate fabrics with the real steam produced by its steam generator to eliminate 99.9% of household allergens. TrueSteam™ can also eliminate wrinkles and odors all while softening and refreshing clothing. Meanwhile, the main washer is capable of handling any late additions to laundry loads – no matter the size – with its convenient “Add Item” feature.

The mini washer is perfect for small size, delicate or specialized items that require a unique wash setting, such as lingerie or baby clothes, as well as smaller loads - pillowcases and towels. New parents can wash baby clothes separately with the mini washer at greater ease and convenience.

Winter is the best season for hotpot and barbeque, which however easily stains strong odor on garments. Facing similar troubles, sport lovers may even pile up their sweaty clothes at home for saving water bills. With the TWINWash™ mini washer, small amounts of clothing can be washed right away without operating the larger main front-loader washing machine, enabling users to constantly keep their clothes hygienic and fresh.

The main and mini washer, dryer function and TrueSteam™ technology of the LG TWINWash™ bring innovative 4-in-1 washing and drying experience that fits the needs of all individual users.

Full control of the washer on-the-go

Leveraging the IoT technology, the TWINWash™ is fully equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing users to easily control and monitor the appliance from anywhere as well as download wash cycles, track energy use through the Energy Monitoring feature, and diagnose any problems by opening the Smart Diagnosis™ program.

Price and Launch Date

LG’s new TWINWash-G Smart Washing Machine is now generally available at authorized retailers, at the suggested retail price of:

TWINWash-G 4-in-1 Washing Machine (HK$21,980)

G-CS1612W Front Loader Washing Machine (HK$13,980)

The products come with a 10-year warranty on the direct drive motor and 2 years warranty on the product.

Key Specifications