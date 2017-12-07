About Cookies on This Site

LG REDEFINES HOME LAUNDRY EXPERIENCE WITH THE LAUNCH OF TWINWash™ Modern exterior, groundbreaking 4-in-1 washer-dryer combo, the washer brings both convenience and flexibility to users

Home Appliances 12/07/2017
Washing two loads simultaneously means more time for your loved ones

Time is precious for Hong Kong people who lead a fast-paced lifestyle, less time spent on doing chores means more time to enjoy your life. Having to wait for the washing machine to clean one load of colored laundry before washing the white clothes is time consuming. With the TWINWash™, users’ convenience can be maximized as it makes washing two loads of laundry at once possible and reduces excessive waiting times. With both main and mini washers that can be operated independently or simultaneously, the TWINWash™ enables users to wash laundry items separately (such as colors and whites, normal and delicate items, clothing for adults, children and even pets), bringing you better laundry experience.

 

A clothes dryer can solve users’ laundry problem amid the high humidity in Hong Kong, yet not all households have the luxury to get one due to limited space. The TWINWash™ features LG’s efficient eco-hybrid dryer function with 14kg washing capacity and 8kg drying capacity, which provides users with the ultimate all-in-one solution as well as a washer / dryer. Who needs an extra dryer with the TWINWash™ ?

 

Top-notch technologies bring clean laundry to a whole new level

Seasonal changes can have drastic effects on skin and is widely experienced in Hong Kong. TrueSteam™ function of the TWINWash™ could help make you feel more comfortable as it can penetrate fabrics with the real steam produced by its steam generator to eliminate 99.9% of household allergens. TrueSteam™ can also eliminate wrinkles and odors all while softening and refreshing clothing. Meanwhile, the main washer is capable of handling any late additions to laundry loads – no matter the size – with its convenient “Add Item” feature.

 

The mini washer is perfect for small size, delicate or specialized items that require a unique wash setting, such as lingerie or baby clothes, as well as smaller loads - pillowcases and towels. New parents can wash baby clothes separately with the mini washer at greater ease and convenience.

 

Winter is the best season for hotpot and barbeque, which however easily stains strong odor on garments. Facing similar troubles, sport lovers may even pile up their sweaty clothes at home for saving water bills. With the TWINWash™ mini washer, small amounts of clothing can be washed right away without operating the larger main front-loader washing machine, enabling users to constantly keep their clothes hygienic and fresh.

 

The main and mini washer, dryer function and TrueSteam™ technology of the LG TWINWash™ bring innovative 4-in-1 washing and drying experience that fits the needs of all individual users.

 

Full control of the washer on-the-go

Leveraging the IoT technology, the TWINWash™ is fully equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing users to easily control and monitor the appliance from anywhere as well as download wash cycles, track energy use through the Energy Monitoring feature, and diagnose any problems by opening the Smart Diagnosis™ program.

 

Price and Launch Date

LG’s new TWINWash-G Smart Washing Machine is now generally available at authorized retailers, at the suggested retail price of:

  • TWINWash-G 4-in-1 Washing Machine (HK$21,980)
  • G-CS1612W Front Loader Washing Machine (HK$13,980)

The products come with a 10-year warranty on the direct drive motor and 2 years warranty on the product.

 

Key Specifications

Appearance
Main Washer BodyPearl White
Main Washer DoorTwilight Black
Mini Washer BodyPearl White / Drawer Type
Mini Washer DoorPush type Auto Door
Smart ThinQ®
Smart ThinQ®Android / iOS
Remote Control
Cycle Download
Running Time Indicator and Push Notification
Tub Clean Notification
Smart Diagnosis™
Basic Specification – Main Washer
Washer TypeFront Loader
MotorInverter Direct Drive
Washing Capacity (kg) and Drying Capacity (kg)8-Dec
Variable Spin Speed (rpm)400 - 1600
Variable Temperature (℃)
DisplayBig Touch LED
Feature – Main Washer
TrueSteam™Steam Refresh / Allergy Care / Steam Softener™
Dry Tech.EcoHybrid™
6 Motion
Stainless Steel Drum
Fabric Care Drum
Wave Drum Lifter
Foam Sensing & Removal
Load Detect
Big-In Anti-Vibration System
Water ConsumptionAutomatic
Tub Clean
Delay Finish (Hour)
Antibacterial Gasket
Basic Specification - Mini Washer
Washer TypeTop Loader
MotorInverter Direct Drive
Washing Capacity (kg)2
DisplayTouch LED
Features - Mini Washer
Stainless Steel Drum
Foam Sensing & Removal
Load Detect
Auto Balance
Water ConsumptionAutomatic
Tub Clean
Door Lock
Door Lock Indication
Running Time Indicator
Beeper On/Off
Programs 
CottonMain Washer
Cotton PlusMain Washer
Easy CareMain Washer
MixMain Washer
OutdoorMain Washer
Gentle CareMain Washer
WoolMain Washer
Quick 30Main Washer
Rinse + SpinMain Washer
Cycle DownloadMain Washer
Light SoilMini Washer
UnderwearMini Washer
LingerieMini Washer
Baby CareMini Washer
Hand WashMini Washer
Dimensions
Dimensions (W x D x H, mm)TWINWash-G: 600 × 1,250 × 700
G-CS1612W: 600 × 850 × 610

 

 

