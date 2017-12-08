When Technology Meets Style LG Hong Kong and OVO Partner to Bring You Home Inspiration

As a high-end lifestyle brand, OVO is committed to synchronizing western design with eastern aesthetics in their services such as furniture customization and interior design consultancy, making home decoration a visual enjoyment. In this LG x OVO showroom, OVO creates a stylish home living ambiance with a series of modern furniture and eclectic decorations, while LG home appliances fuses this with technology, style and practicality.

Boasting a premium design that exudes elegance and style, the LG TWINWash™ 4-in-1 washing machine sports some top-class washing technologies. It brings together two washers, enabling consumers to wash or dry laundry items that need to be separated at the same time, such as colors and whites, normal and delicate items, clothing for adults, children and even pets. The LG TWINWash™ presents you with a convenient solution that comes with chic style. The mini washer is perfect for small size, delicate or specialized items that require unique wash settings such as lingerie and baby clothes etc. TrueSteam™ function could help make you feel more comfortable as it can penetrate fabrics with the real steam produced by its steam generator to eliminate 99.9% of household allergens and odors.

The showroom also displays the 65” LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7, an ultra-thin wallpaper TV that is only 3.85mm thick and features a sleek razor-thin profile that goes beyond imagination. The OLED TV W7 supports Dolby Atmos sound and Dolby Vision to deliver top-class audiovisual experiences. Together with its exclusive Soundbar, its minimalist and aesthetic design brings artistic beauty to any home environment.

The LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator renders a unique and innovative knock-on feature, where the refrigerator doors turn transparent when knocked twice, allowing users to see inside of their fridges by preventing cold air loss. Not only does it bring organization in the kitchen to the next level, its design is part of a distinguished home living lifestyle with the latest and sleekest home appliance technology.

LG x OVO showroom is open to public starting from today through 8 February 2018 at the OVO Flagship Store in Wan Chai. Everyone is welcome to join and experience for themselves how LG home appliances combines technology with comfortable living to create an innovative and classy home experience.

LG x OVO Showroom Details

Venue: OVO Flagship Store, 1 Wan Chai Rd, Wan Chai

Date: 8 December 2017- 8 February 2018

Time: 11:00am to 8:00pm