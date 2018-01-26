We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The New LG 16:9 Premium Gaming Monitor Has Arrived in Hong Kong
Seamless Gaming Experience Enables Players to Gain the Upper Hand
LG understands that whether it is to amateur or professional gamers, every second counts to victory. Both LG 27GK750F and 24GM79G monitors feature 1ms motion blur reduction technologies. The 27GK750F even sports a high performing 240Hz refresh rate, bringing less variation in every frame to create smooth gaming experiences. With more precise operations, players can beat their rivals without operational hindrances. Once the function is activated, a black image insertion is created by blinking the backlight, just like replacing the original image frame adjustments in a video. Since the backlight is off during liquid crystal adjustment, motion blur is reduced, and response time is also enhanced.
Tearing and stuttering images are unbearable for gamers. The LG 27GK750F and 24GM79G adopt AMD FreeSync™ technologies, eliminating tearing and discordance resulted from unsynchronized monitor and graphics cards. Players can enjoy the fun of gaming and seize every moment with real-time scenes and synchronized high-speed gaming.
Precise and Detailed Images to Bring Players the Accuracy Advantage to Easily Beat Their Opponent
The latest LG 27GK750F and 24GM79G monitors feature a Black Stabilizer function, which automatically detects the darker displayed sections and adjusts its brightness accordingly. Players can react preemptively when they easily spot aggressive opponents that are normally less noticeable in the dark. LG gaming display also supports DAS functions which reduces input lag to the minimum, empowering players to attack opponents and win in an immersive game setting. In addition, the Crosshair function featured on the 27GK750F monitor places target points at the center to enhance shooting accuracy.
Specialized ‘Gaming GUI’ Button Optimizes Gaming Experience
LG has always cared about user needs. The 27GK750F and 24GM79G monitors add the ‘Gaming GUI’ button to allow customization of the interface according to different gaming environments. With just a few clicks away, gaming experience is further optimized as players can quickly select the best screen modes like first-person shooter, RTS or reader mode.
To alleviate tiredness caused by prolonged use of computers, the LG 27GK750F comes equipped with an easy-to-install One-Click stand that allows users to freely adjust their screens to the best fitted height and angles, adding to the immersive gaming experience.
Release Dates and Price
The latest LG 27GK750F is now available for sale with the suggested retail price of HK$4,090. The 24GM79G will be available in mid-February with the suggested retail price of HK$2,690.
Specification：
27GK750F
24GM79G
Basic Specification
Size (inch)
27”
24”
Panel Type
TN
TN
Dimension
(WxDxH, mm)
With stand: 625.1 x 272.2 x 466.1 (576.1)
Without stand: 625.1 x 40.4 x 370.4
With stand: 567.6 x 240 x 388.7 (518.7)
Without stand:
354
Aspect Ratio
16:9
16:9
Resolution
1920x1080
1920x1080
Color Gamut
NTSC 72%
NTSC 72%
Color Contrast (Numbers of colors)
8bits, 16.7M
8bits, 16.7M
Brightness
400cd(typ) / 320cd(Min)
350cd/m2 (typ) / 320cd (Min.)
Weight (kg)
With stand: 6.35
With stand: 5.94
Without stand: 4.6
Without stand: 3.82
With box: 8.95
With box: 7.8
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1
1000:1
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
1,000,000:1
1,000,000:1
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
170˚/160˚
170˚/160˚
Surface Treatment
Anti glare ,3H
Anti glare ,3H
Stand Design
Tilt: Yes (-5°~35°)
Pivot: (90° clockwise)
Tilt: Yes (-5°~15°)
Pivot: (90° clockwise)
Special Features
AMD FreeSync™
48 ~ 240Hz
48 ~ 144Hz
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
√
√
HDCP
√
√
Picture Mode
Reader, Gamer 1, Gamer 2, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Reader
Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS Game1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom(Game)
Ratio
Full wide, original, 1:1
Full wide, original
DDC/CI
√
√
Key Lock
√
√
Response Time Control
√
√
Quick Charge
√
X
DAS Mode
√
√
Black Stabilizer
√
√
Crosshair
√
√
Flicker Safe
√
√
Smart Energy Saving
√
√
Automatic Standby
√
√
Reader Mode
Included in Picture Mode
Included in Picture Mode
OnScreen Control Software
√
√
Input/ Output
HDMI
HDMI 2.0 x 2
HDMI 2.0 x 2
DisplayPort
Display Port 1.2
Display Port 1.2
USB
USB 3.0 (1 Up-stream / 2 Down-stream)
USB 3.0 (1 Up-stream / 2 Down-stream)
