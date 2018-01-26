The New LG 16:9 Premium Gaming Monitor Has Arrived in Hong Kong

Seamless Gaming Experience Enables Players to Gain the Upper Hand

LG understands that whether it is to amateur or professional gamers, every second counts to victory. Both LG 27GK750F and 24GM79G monitors feature 1ms motion blur reduction technologies. The 27GK750F even sports a high performing 240Hz refresh rate, bringing less variation in every frame to create smooth gaming experiences. With more precise operations, players can beat their rivals without operational hindrances. Once the function is activated, a black image insertion is created by blinking the backlight, just like replacing the original image frame adjustments in a video. Since the backlight is off during liquid crystal adjustment, motion blur is reduced, and response time is also enhanced.

Tearing and stuttering images are unbearable for gamers. The LG 27GK750F and 24GM79G adopt AMD FreeSync™ technologies, eliminating tearing and discordance resulted from unsynchronized monitor and graphics cards. Players can enjoy the fun of gaming and seize every moment with real-time scenes and synchronized high-speed gaming.

Precise and Detailed Images to Bring Players the Accuracy Advantage to Easily Beat Their Opponent

The latest LG 27GK750F and 24GM79G monitors feature a Black Stabilizer function, which automatically detects the darker displayed sections and adjusts its brightness accordingly. Players can react preemptively when they easily spot aggressive opponents that are normally less noticeable in the dark. LG gaming display also supports DAS functions which reduces input lag to the minimum, empowering players to attack opponents and win in an immersive game setting. In addition, the Crosshair function featured on the 27GK750F monitor places target points at the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

Specialized ‘Gaming GUI’ Button Optimizes Gaming Experience

LG has always cared about user needs. The 27GK750F and 24GM79G monitors add the ‘Gaming GUI’ button to allow customization of the interface according to different gaming environments. With just a few clicks away, gaming experience is further optimized as players can quickly select the best screen modes like first-person shooter, RTS or reader mode.

To alleviate tiredness caused by prolonged use of computers, the LG 27GK750F comes equipped with an easy-to-install One-Click stand that allows users to freely adjust their screens to the best fitted height and angles, adding to the immersive gaming experience.

Release Dates and Price

The latest LG 27GK750F is now available for sale with the suggested retail price of HK$4,090. The 24GM79G will be available in mid-February with the suggested retail price of HK$2,690.

Specification：