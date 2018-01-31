We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
100% Made in Korea, LG Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer Arrives Hong Kong
Energy-Saving Dual Inverter Compressor Speeds Up Drying With Less Noise
The high humidity in Hong Kong throughout the year is depressing especially on rainy days. The new LG Inverter Smart Dehumidifiers with Ionizer sport dual inverter compressor, adjusting dehumidification modes based on different environments so users can enjoy greater convenience and flexibility. The inverter compressor saves up to 50 percent energy consumption with Power Saving Dehumidification[2], and reduces noise levels by 20 percent compared to non-inverter types[3], bringing users a tranquil and comfortable home environment. What’s more – Strong Dehumidification can function at a speed that is up to 30 percent faster[4]. With up to 30 and 28 liters per day dehumidification, the LG RD19GQGC1 and RD16GQSC1 are your best buddies in this ever-humid city.
Thoughtful Design Provides All-Rounded Dehumidification
The LG RD19GQGC1 and RD16GQSC1 feature a spot dry hose that is designed to reach into drawers, keep clothes dry all the time and without musty smell. The dehumidifiers also come with a Y-Hose that is designed for drying shoes. LG goes all the way when designing its products to take care of users’ needs in every aspect with the Easy Handle, 360˚ Easy Wheel and the One-hand Water Tank, ensuring mobility and convenience to help create a stress-free life for users. The dehumidifiers feature the Bucket Full Indicator that alerts you when it is almost full and shuts off the machine automatically when the water tank is full. Thoughtful and practical design of these dehumidifiers embody the design philosophy of LG to provide optimum solutions and new experiences through innovation, thus helping users lead better lives.
Purifying Indoor Air with Ionizer Function
Say goodbye to musty wet laundry with the LG RD19GQGC1 and RD16GQSC1’s ionizer function. By emitting ions that eliminate airborne bacteria and microorganisms, the dehumidifiers keep indoor environments clean and dry while avoiding the growth of mold on your clothes in extremely humid weather.
SmartThinQ™ Brings Convenient Smart Home Experience
LG is devoted to enhancing smart home experiences. Apart from the previous launch of the LG TWINWash™ washing machine and InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator, the company is adding the LG RD19GQGC1 and RD16GQSC1 to the line-up that supports SmartThinQ™. The application connects their home appliances to smartphones so users can monitor their home appliances with SmartThinQ™ app and carry out remote control on functions like time scheduler and push messages, thus enjoying a time-saving and convenient smart home experience.
Release Dates and Price
The latest LG RD19GQGC1 and RD16GQSC1 Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer are now available for sale with the suggested retail prices of HK$6,490 and HK$5,590. They also come with a 10-year warranty for the inverter compressor and 2-year free maintenance service.
Key Specifications
Model
RD19GQGC1
RD16GQSC1
General
General
Dehumidification (Liter/day) - 26.7°C / RH60%
19
16
Dehumidification (Liter/day) - 30°C / RH80%
30
28
Operation Type
Dual Inverter Compressor
Dual Inverter Compressor
Energy Efficiency Grade
Grade 1
Grade 1
Refrigerant Type
R-134a
R-134a
Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
415 x 685 x 296
382 x 685 x 296
Weight (kg)
16.7
16.5
SmartThinQ™ Home Appliance
Smart ThinQ™ Apps
Android / iOS
Android / iOS
Remote Control
√
√
Scheduler
Timer Off, Set on, Set Off, Weekly Schedule
Timer Off, Set on, Set Off, Weekly Schedule
Moisture Measure
√
√
Push Message
√
√
Energy Consumption Report
√
√
Smart Diagnosis™
√
√
Features
Ionizer
√
√
Panel
Touch + LED
Touch + LED
Timer
1 - 8 Hr
1 - 8 Hr
Fan Type
Sirocco
Sirocco
Fan Speed Adjust
√
√
Overheat Protection System
√
√
Self Clean
√
√
Automatic Defrost System
√
√
Low Temperature Operation
5°C
5°C
Bucket Full Indicator
√
√
Easy Handle and 360˚ Easy-Roll Caster
√
√
Dehumidification Mode
Smart Dry
√
√
Jet Dry
√
√
Silent Dry
√
√
Laundry
√
√
Spot Dry
√
√
[1] Limited to the dehumidifier market.
[2] Tested to attain desired humidity of 50% with Inverter’s maximum operation. Based on testing against an LG conventional model (internal experiment values).
[3] Tested against an LG conventional model (internal experiment values).
[4] Tested to attain 50% humidity in jet mode, within an environment of 27°C indoor temperature and 80% humidity. Based on testing against an LG conventional model (internal experiment values).
