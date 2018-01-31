About Cookies on This Site

100% Made in Korea, LG Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer Arrives Hong Kong

Home Appliances 01/31/2018
Print

Energy-Saving Dual Inverter Compressor Speeds Up Drying With Less Noise

The high humidity in Hong Kong throughout the year is depressing especially on rainy days. The new LG Inverter Smart Dehumidifiers with Ionizer sport dual inverter compressor, adjusting dehumidification modes based on different environments so users can enjoy greater convenience and flexibility. The inverter compressor saves up to 50 percent energy consumption with Power Saving Dehumidification[2], and reduces noise levels by 20 percent compared to non-inverter types[3], bringing users a tranquil and comfortable home environment. What’s more – Strong Dehumidification can function at a speed that is up to 30 percent faster[4]. With up to 30 and 28 liters per day dehumidification, the LG RD19GQGC1 and RD16GQSC1 are your best buddies in this ever-humid city.

 

Thoughtful Design Provides All-Rounded Dehumidification

The LG RD19GQGC1 and RD16GQSC1 feature a spot dry hose that is designed to reach into drawers, keep clothes dry all the time and without musty smell. The dehumidifiers also come with a Y-Hose that is designed for drying shoes. LG goes all the way when designing its products to take care of users’ needs in every aspect with the Easy Handle, 360˚ Easy Wheel and the One-hand Water Tank, ensuring mobility and convenience to help create a stress-free life for users. The dehumidifiers feature the Bucket Full Indicator that alerts you when it is almost full and shuts off the machine automatically when the water tank is full. Thoughtful and practical design of these dehumidifiers embody the design philosophy of LG to provide optimum solutions and new experiences through innovation, thus helping users lead better lives.

 

Purifying Indoor Air with Ionizer Function

Say goodbye to musty wet laundry with the LG RD19GQGC1 and RD16GQSC1’s ionizer function. By emitting ions that eliminate airborne bacteria and microorganisms, the dehumidifiers keep indoor environments clean and dry while avoiding the growth of mold on your clothes in extremely humid weather.

 

SmartThinQ™ Brings Convenient Smart Home Experience

LG is devoted to enhancing smart home experiences. Apart from the previous launch of the LG TWINWash™ washing machine and InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator, the company is adding the LG RD19GQGC1 and RD16GQSC1 to the line-up that supports SmartThinQ™. The application connects their home appliances to smartphones so users can monitor their home appliances with SmartThinQ™ app and carry out remote control on functions like time scheduler and push messages, thus enjoying a time-saving and convenient smart home experience.

 

Release Dates and Price

The latest LG RD19GQGC1 and RD16GQSC1 Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer are now available for sale with the suggested retail prices of HK$6,490 and HK$5,590. They also come with a 10-year warranty for the inverter compressor and 2-year free maintenance service.

Key Specifications

Model

RD19GQGC1

RD16GQSC1

General

General

Dehumidification (Liter/day) - 26.7°C / RH60%

19

16

Dehumidification (Liter/day) - 30°C / RH80%

30

28

Operation Type

Dual Inverter Compressor

Dual Inverter Compressor

Energy Efficiency Grade

Grade 1

Grade 1

Refrigerant Type

R-134a

R-134a

Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

415 x 685 x 296

382 x 685 x 296

Weight (kg)

16.7

16.5

SmartThinQ Home Appliance

Smart ThinQ™ Apps

Android / iOS

Android / iOS

Remote Control

Scheduler

Timer Off, Set on, Set Off, Weekly Schedule

Timer Off, Set on, Set Off, Weekly Schedule

Moisture Measure

Push Message

Energy Consumption Report

Smart Diagnosis™

Features

Ionizer

Panel

Touch + LED

Touch + LED

Timer

1 - 8 Hr

1 - 8 Hr

Fan Type

Sirocco

Sirocco

Fan Speed Adjust

Overheat Protection System

Self Clean

Automatic Defrost System

Low Temperature Operation

5°C

5°C

Bucket Full Indicator

Easy Handle and 360˚ Easy-Roll Caster

Dehumidification Mode

Smart Dry

Jet Dry

Silent Dry

Laundry

Spot Dry

 

[1] Limited to the dehumidifier market.

[2] Tested to attain desired humidity of 50% with Inverter’s maximum operation. Based on testing against an LG conventional model (internal experiment values).

[3] Tested against an LG conventional model (internal experiment values).

[4] Tested to attain 50% humidity in jet mode, within an environment of 27°C indoor temperature and 80% humidity. Based on testing against an LG conventional model (internal experiment values).

 

