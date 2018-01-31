100% Made in Korea, LG Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer Arrives Hong Kong

Energy-Saving Dual Inverter Compressor Speeds Up Drying With Less Noise

The high humidity in Hong Kong throughout the year is depressing especially on rainy days. The new LG Inverter Smart Dehumidifiers with Ionizer sport dual inverter compressor, adjusting dehumidification modes based on different environments so users can enjoy greater convenience and flexibility. The inverter compressor saves up to 50 percent energy consumption with Power Saving Dehumidification[2], and reduces noise levels by 20 percent compared to non-inverter types[3], bringing users a tranquil and comfortable home environment. What’s more – Strong Dehumidification can function at a speed that is up to 30 percent faster[4]. With up to 30 and 28 liters per day dehumidification, the LG RD19GQGC1 and RD16GQSC1 are your best buddies in this ever-humid city.

Thoughtful Design Provides All-Rounded Dehumidification

The LG RD19GQGC1 and RD16GQSC1 feature a spot dry hose that is designed to reach into drawers, keep clothes dry all the time and without musty smell. The dehumidifiers also come with a Y-Hose that is designed for drying shoes. LG goes all the way when designing its products to take care of users’ needs in every aspect with the Easy Handle, 360˚ Easy Wheel and the One-hand Water Tank, ensuring mobility and convenience to help create a stress-free life for users. The dehumidifiers feature the Bucket Full Indicator that alerts you when it is almost full and shuts off the machine automatically when the water tank is full. Thoughtful and practical design of these dehumidifiers embody the design philosophy of LG to provide optimum solutions and new experiences through innovation, thus helping users lead better lives.

Purifying Indoor Air with Ionizer Function

Say goodbye to musty wet laundry with the LG RD19GQGC1 and RD16GQSC1’s ionizer function. By emitting ions that eliminate airborne bacteria and microorganisms, the dehumidifiers keep indoor environments clean and dry while avoiding the growth of mold on your clothes in extremely humid weather.

SmartThinQ™ Brings Convenient Smart Home Experience

LG is devoted to enhancing smart home experiences. Apart from the previous launch of the LG TWINWash™ washing machine and InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator, the company is adding the LG RD19GQGC1 and RD16GQSC1 to the line-up that supports SmartThinQ™. The application connects their home appliances to smartphones so users can monitor their home appliances with SmartThinQ™ app and carry out remote control on functions like time scheduler and push messages, thus enjoying a time-saving and convenient smart home experience.

Release Dates and Price

The latest LG RD19GQGC1 and RD16GQSC1 Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer are now available for sale with the suggested retail prices of HK$6,490 and HK$5,590. They also come with a 10-year warranty for the inverter compressor and 2-year free maintenance service.

Key Specifications

Model RD19GQGC1 RD16GQSC1 General General Dehumidification (Liter/day) - 26.7°C / RH60% 19 16 Dehumidification (Liter/day) - 30°C / RH80% 30 28 Operation Type Dual Inverter Compressor Dual Inverter Compressor Energy Efficiency Grade Grade 1 Grade 1 Refrigerant Type R-134a R-134a Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm) 415 x 685 x 296 382 x 685 x 296 Weight (kg) 16.7 16.5 SmartThinQ™ Home Appliance Smart ThinQ™ Apps Android / iOS Android / iOS Remote Control √ √ Scheduler Timer Off, Set on, Set Off, Weekly Schedule Timer Off, Set on, Set Off, Weekly Schedule Moisture Measure √ √ Push Message √ √ Energy Consumption Report √ √ Smart Diagnosis™ √ √ Features Ionizer √ √ Panel Touch + LED Touch + LED Timer 1 - 8 Hr 1 - 8 Hr Fan Type Sirocco Sirocco Fan Speed Adjust √ √ Overheat Protection System √ √ Self Clean √ √ Automatic Defrost System √ √ Low Temperature Operation 5°C 5°C Bucket Full Indicator √ √ Easy Handle and 360˚ Easy-Roll Caster √ √ Dehumidification Mode Smart Dry √ √ Jet Dry √ √ Silent Dry √ √ Laundry √ √ Spot Dry √ √

[1] Limited to the dehumidifier market.

[2] Tested to attain desired humidity of 50% with Inverter’s maximum operation. Based on testing against an LG conventional model (internal experiment values).

[3] Tested against an LG conventional model (internal experiment values).

[4] Tested to attain 50% humidity in jet mode, within an environment of 27°C indoor temperature and 80% humidity. Based on testing against an LG conventional model (internal experiment values).