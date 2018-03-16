About Cookies on This Site

From Work to Entertainment, LG’s New Monitors Will Take Care of All Your Needs

IT Product 03/16/2018
Be the Champion Taking Advantage of the Immersive Images and Advanced Display Technologies

LG understands that a top-notch monitor is undoubtedly a key to winning every game. The new 31.5-inch LG 32GK850G is a huge gaming monitor that provides an unprecedentedly ultrawide vision to players. Its G-Sync™ technology eliminates screen tearing and image lag resulted from unsynchronized monitor refresh rates and graphics card frame rates, displaying smoother character movements and allowing players to seize every second in the game. Featuring a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms motion blur reduction and Sphere Lighting, the LG 32GK850G not only minimizes tearing and shuttering images, but also lets players customize to the best atmosphere in different games. Apart from helping gamers be a step ahead of their opponents, users can also indulge themselves in immersive gaming experiences in any racing, shooting or real-time strategy game.

 

Similar to the LG 27GK750F and 24GM79G gaming monitors launched earlier, the 32GK850G comes with Black Stabilizer, a feature that automatically detects darker displayed sections and adjusts its brightness accordingly, helping users spot opponents lurking in the dark. Supporting DAS technology, the 32GK850G also features Crosshair, a function that places target points at the center of the screen, enhancing players’ shooting accuracy to help them beat rivals effortlessly. Be one step ahead of your opponents with the new LG 32GK850G!

 

 

21:9 Ultrawide Display Takes Both Your Work and Entertainment Experiences to the Next Level

Quality display is equally important for work. LG presents the new 21:9 ultrawide FHD (2560 x 1080) monitor, the 29WK500-P and 34WK500-P. Compared to conventional 16:9 (1920 x 1080) displays, these new monitors provide more screen space and allows users to work on multiple windows simultaneously, taking users’ work and entertainment experiences to the next level and boosting their efficiency.

 

The LG 29WK500-P and 34WK500-P boasts perfect color display performances. Its 99% coverage of the sRGB color spectrum and wider viewing angle delivers exquisite viewing experiences and realistic images. Work has never been easier!

 

With the OnScreen Control, the LG 29WK500-P and 34WK500-P facilitate users’ daily work as the feature allows them to quickly choose between screen split and various monitor settings like the 5:9 preview mode. Think a nice break from work sounds good? These two monitors are also ideal for gaming. The AMD FreeSync™ technology featured on both monitors creates smooth display experiences amid fast-paced gaming environments. Equipped with the Black Stabilizer and Crosshair functions, the 29WK500-P and 34WK500-P makes an amateur players’ road to victory smoother and more enjoyable.

 

Release Dates and Price

The latest 29WK500-P is now available for sale, the LG 32GK850G and 34WK500-P will hit shelves in late March. Their suggested retail prices are HK$1,899 (29”), $6,990 (32”) and $3,190 (34”) respectively.

 

 

Key Specifications:

LG 32GK850G

 

LG 32GK850G

Basic Specification

Size (inch)

31.5

Panel Type

VA

Dimension (WxDxH, mm)

715.2 x 272.2 x 603.9

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

2560x1440

Color Gamut

72%

Color Contrast (Numbers of colors)

8bits, 16.7M

Response Time (GTG)

5ms

Refresh Rate

165 Hz

Brightness

350nits (typ) / 280nits (Min)

Weight (kg)

8.5

Contrast Ratio

Mega

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178˚/178˚

Surface Treatment

Anti glare ,3H

Stand Design

Ergonomic Stand can support:

-5˚ ~ 15˚ Tilt Angle

-20˚~+20˚ Swivel Angle

90˚ Pivot

Special Features

Picture Mode

Reader, Gamer 1, Gamer 2, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game

Ratio

Full wide, original, 1:1

G-SYNC™

Sphere Lighting

6 Lighting Modes

DDC/CI

HDCP

1.4

Plug & Play

Response Time Control

Black Stabilizer

Crosshair

Flicker Safe

OnScreen Control

Input/ Output

HDMI

1

DisplayPort

1

USB

USB3.0 (1up/2down) Support Quick Charge

Headphone Output

 

LG 29WK500-P and 34WK500-P

 

LG 29WK500-P

LG 34WK500-P

Basic Specification

Size (inch)

29

34

Panel Type

IPS

IPS

Dimension (WxDxH, mm)

698.1 x 209.4 x 410.9

828.5 x 209.4 x 460.7

Aspect Ratio

21:9

21:9

Resolution

2560 x 1080

2560 x 1080

Color Gamut

sRGB 99% (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Color Contrast (Numbers of colors)

8bits (6bit+FRC), 16.7M

8bits (6bit+FRC), 16.7M

Brightness

250(Typ), 200(min) cd/m2

250(Typ), 200(min) cd/m2

Weight (kg)

4.9

6.9

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1 (Typ)

1000:1 (Typ)

Contrast Ratio (DFC)

1,000,000:1

1,000,000:1

Contrast Ratio (Original)

178˚/178˚

178˚/178˚

Stand Design

Tilt Display: -5˚ ~ 15˚

Tilt Display: -5˚ ~ 15˚

Special Features

Picture Mode

Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS1 Game/FPS2 Game, RTS Game, Custom (Game)

Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS1 Game/FPS2 Game, RTS Game, Custom (Game)

Ratio

Wide, Original, Cinema1, Cinema2

Wide, Original, Cinema1, Cinema2

DDC/CI

HDCP

HDCP1.4

HDCP1.4

Key Lock

Response Time Control

Black Stabilizer

Crosshair

Flicker Safe

Smart Energy Saving

Six Axis Control

Super+ Resolution

Dual Controller

Screen split2.0

My Display Preset

OnScreen Control

One Click Stand Set-up

Input/ Output

HDMI

2

2

Headphone Output

BACK TO LIST