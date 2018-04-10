LG Launches New HDR 10 Monitors Presenting Exquisite Images and Extraordinary Visual Effects

HDR 10 Technology Breaks Boundaries to Present Extraordinary Images

High Dynamic Range (HDR) is the next revolution in imaging. LG has always been at the forefront of image technology, the company introduced three monitors that support HDR 10, the LG 27UK600-W, 27UK850-W, and 38WK95C, to cater for different users. The new monitors can transform Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) content to HDR-quality images through a picture quality algorithm. Not only do the displays enhance details in bright and dark areas, they also bring better luminance and contrast compared to conventional monitors. The LG monitors provide HDR videos streaming support and can display HDR-coded games with the latest consoles, users can easily enjoy a full range of entertainment experiences. Together with a three-side borderless screen design, the wider viewing angle provides users with immersive experiences, empowering them to get the full bombastic thrill out of video games.

The monitors can demonstrate vivid and lifelike images most ideal for playing movies or TV dramas. LG IPS displays cover 99% sRGB color spectrum, providing users with outstanding color rendering capacity and a wider viewing angle, thus meticulous images can be seen from any position. The LG 27UK600-W and 27UK850-W monitors feature Ultra HD 4K image quality, perfectly presenting realistic content in rich and accurate colors. What’s more - The monitors are compatible of the latest HDCP 2.2 copy protection, meaning they can display videos from 4K streaming services, game consoles and Ultra HD Blu-ray disc players so that users can enjoy all sorts of entertainment with exquisite images. The LG 27UK850-W monitor is also equipped with a Hardware Calibration function, ensuring consistency of a wide color spectrum on the LG 4K displays by optimizing its color performance with the True Color Pro software. On top of that, the supreme audio effects brought by MAXXA UDIO® will take users’ audiovisual experience to the next level.

Popular Features Make Your Work Easier and Entertainment More Enjoyable

LG display enable you to efficiently work and enjoy yourself to your heart's content. Supporting an OnScreen Control feature, the LG 27UK600-W, 27UK850-W and 38WK95C make work easier by allowing users to change settings according to their needs, including screen split, monitor setting and 5:9 preview. With a resolution of 3840 x 1600, the 21:9 QHD+ UltraWide™ monitor provides comprehensive functions and clear images, facilitating users to view and process more information with ease. Also, the LG 27UK850-W and 38WK95C support USB Type-C™ that enables display connection, data transfer and charging for compatible laptops and mobile devices with a single cable, reducing that cable clutter to just one connection.

LG understands the user need for monitors that can cater to both their work and entertainment needs – and we have got their back. The LG 27UK600-W, 27UK850-W and 38WK95C sport AMD FreeSync™ function and 75Hz dynamic refresh rate to eliminate screen tearing and image lag issues, players can enjoy a seamless experience in intense and competitive games. All three monitors come with the Black Stabilizer, a tool that automatically detects darker displayed sections and adjusts its brightness accordingly, so you no longer have to fear your rivals lurking in the dark. Coupled with the Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) function, taking down the opponents has never been easier.

Release Dates and Price

The latest LG 27UK600-W, 27UK850-W and 38WK95C are now available for sale with the suggested retail price listed below:

Model Suggested Retail Price LG 27UK600-W HK$4,990 LG 27UK850-W HK$5,990 LG 38WK95C HK$12,990

Key Specifications:

LG 38WK95C

LG 38WK95C Basic Specification Size (inch) 37.5 (Curved Display) Panel Type IPS Dimension (WxDxH, mm) 897.2 x 234.9 x 496.3 (Down) 897.2 x 234.9 x 596.3 (Up) Aspect Ratio 21:9 Resolution 3840 x 1600 Color Gamut sRGB 99% Color Contrast (Numbers of colors) 10bits (8bit+FRC), 1.07B HDR (High Dynamic Range) HDR 10 Response Time (GTG) 5ms Brightness 300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2 Contrast Ratio (Original) 1,000:1 Contrast Ratio (DFC) 1,000,000:1 Viewing Angle (CR≥10) 178˚/178˚ Stand Design Tilt Angle ( -5˚ ~ 15˚ ) Height Adjustable Stand (100mm) Special Features Picture Mode Non HDR Contents：Custom, HDR Effect, Reader,Photo, Cinema, Dark Room1/2, Color Weakness, FPS1 Game/FPS2 Game, RTS Game, Custom (Game) HDR Contents：HDR Vivid, HDR Cinema , HDR Game, HDR Standard Display Ratio Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1 : 1 PBP √ DDC/CI √ HDCP HDCP2.2 / HDCP1.4 Key Lock √ Response Time Control √ Game Mode √ Black Stabilizer √ Flicker Safe √ Smart Energy saving √ Automatic standby √ Reader Mode √ Six Axis Control √ Super+ Resolution √ Color Calibrated √ Dual Controller √ Screen split Software √ My Display Preset √ OnScreen Control √ Dual EDID (H/W) √ One Click Stand Set-up √ Input / Output HDMI 2 DisplayPort 1 USB Type-C 1 USB Downstream 2 Headphone Output 1

LG 27UK600-W and 27UK850-W