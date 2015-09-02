FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE LG LAUNCHES ULTRAWIDE CURVED MONITOR 29UC97C Immersing users in a realistic 29-inch visual experience and enhancing their productivity

The Ultimate Entertainment Experience – Curved Perspective & Powerful Sound

The 29UC97C monitor is equipped with a 29-inch 21:9 UltraWide IPS screen, and has a 2560x1080 UltraWide curved perspective that delivers a cinema-like viewing experience. There are almost no blind spots and the screen fully engages a user’s field of vision. The 29UC97C’s sRGB99% color palette brings any gaming world to life and users can turn on LG’s Flicker Safe function (almost zero flicker) to fully enjoy the delicate and bright colors.

In addition, the 29UC97C is equipped with 2 built-in 7W speakers and MAXXAudio® technology, which output cinema surround-sound audio and enhances bass and high notes. The combination of the UltraWide IPS perspective and the powerful sound system completely immerses users in a gaming world. As more game developers release titles for the 21:9 viewing ratio, 21:9 monitors will offer realistic and immersive entertainment experiences that are set to satisfy users’ high visual and audio requirements.

Increased Productivity – More Screen Space

The 29UC97C monitor offers 1.8 times more display area than a 16:9 ratio Full HD monitor. Users can take full advantage of the ample screen space to open more content and do different tasks, from editing audio tracks to movie clips to photos to using other tools for content production. Users can also make use of the 29UC97C’s pre-proportioned split screen function. With a few simple clicks, the windows separate and will not overlap, allowing users to efficiently multi-task and make full use of the split screen space.

For PC and Mac simultaneous users, the 29UC97C’s Dual Linkup function and Dual Controller software mean two individual computers can connect and display via the monitor in a 1:1 spatial ratio. Users can even transfer content from one device to the other without the need to connect any additional devices. The entire process is simple, fast and convenient.

Release Date & Price

LG’s 21:9 UltraWide curved monitor 29UC97C is now available for sale at designated retail shops. Please see the table below for the suggested retail price:

Model Suggested retail price 21:9 UltraWide curved monitor 29UC97C HK$4,990

Key Specifications:

29UC97C Resolution 2560 x 1080 Aspect Ratio 21:9 Brightness 300nits Color Gamut 99% sRGB Color Space Color Depth 8bits, 16.7M Display IPS (Viewing Angle: 178/178) Audio 7W speakers x2, MAXXAudio® Interface HDMI 2.0 X 2

HDCP 2.2

Display Port 1.2

Headphone Out Features 4 Screen Split for Multi-tasking (Mac-compatible)

Dual Linkup to support 2-device-in-1-monitor (HDMI+HDMI, HDMI+DVI, HDMI+DP) Picture-by-Picture

Flicker Safe Others Wall Mount (100 X 100mm)

The actual performance of the above features depends on the environment and the condition of usage.

The above specifications are for reference only.

# # #