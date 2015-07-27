LG G4 BEAT DELIVERS PREMIUM DESIGN, SUPERIOR FEATURES IN A MID-TIER PACKAGE Elegant design and exceptional features make LG G4 Beat One of the best mid-range smartphone in Hong Kong

Top-of-the-Line Features, An Irresistible Price

The LG G4 Beat comes with a 5.2-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Display, which is sharper and more responsive than anything previously offered by LG in this category. A powerful eight-core, 1.5GHz Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 615 Processor, combined with 4G LTE technology and a removable battery, delivers an optimal balance of power, performance and battery life.

Unprecedented Camera Performance Just Like The LG G4

The LG G4 Beat’s 8MP back camera uses LG’s exclusive Colour Spectrum Sensor (CSS) to improve colour accuracy and produces images that are extremely similar to what one sees with the naked eye; while a Laser Auto Focus function focuses the camera instantly. Manual Mode, one of the LG G4’s most renowned features, gives users full creative control over each shot.

The LG G4 Beat’s enhanced 5MP front-facing camera also features Gesture Interval Shot, allowing users to take four consecutive selfies in just two seconds with a single hand gesture, increasing the chances of capturing that perfect shot.

Highlights and Features:

Unforgettable Multimedia Experiences are made possible via the powerful Octa-Core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 615 Processor. Offering optimal performance and speed, this chip supports Full HD 1080p playback at 60fps, and captures video at 30fps.

Colour Spectrum Sensor (CSS) captures ambient light as close to RGB values as possible, as well as infrared light reflected from objects. It uses this information to adjust the camera’s white balance and flash colour to create vivid images that appear natural.

Manual Mode gives users precise control over white balance, shutter speed and ISO.

Gesture Interval Shot is an enhanced version of the original Gesture Shot technology and increases the chances of capturing that perfect photo even under challenging conditions. Users simply raise their hand, palm open, and then form a fist twice to start the timer. The camera will then snap four consecutive photos in two seconds.

Launch Date and Price

LG will launch the LG G4 Beat on July 29 in Titan, White and Champagne Gold. The suggested retail price is HK$2,498.

Key Specifications

Chipset: Qualcomm ® Snapdragon™ 615 Processor

Snapdragon™ 615 Processor Display: 5.2-inch Full HD IPS (1920 x 1080)

Memory: 1.5GB RAM, 8GB ROM (supports MicroSD memory card up to 32 GB)

Camera: Rear 8MP / Front 5MP

Battery: 2,300mAh Li-lon (removable)

Operating System: Android 5.1.1 Lollipop

Size: 142.7 x 72.6 x 9.85mm

Weight: 139g

Network:

4G Network: 2100(B1) / 1800(B3) / 850(B5) / 2600(B7) / 900(B8) MHz*

3G Network: 850/900/1900/2100 MHz*

2G Network: 850/900/1800/1900 MHz*

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, NFC, A-GPS, Glonass, USB 2.0

Colours: Titan, White, Champagne Gold

*Mobile network services are required for browsing the Internet.