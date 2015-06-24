LG’S BRAND NEW 2015 HOME ENTERTAINMENT SERIES New CURVED 4K OLED TV with groundbreaking 4K technology Delivers Perfect Black and Perfect Colour for unrivalled viewing angle

Combination of 4K and OLED delivers Perfect Black and Perfect Colour

LG’s CURVED 4K OLED TV includes the 65-inch and 55-inch EG9600, and the 65-inch EC9700. They are equipped with a curved 4K screen with a resolution of 3840 x 2160, and boast LG’s exclusive 4 Color Pixel (WRGB) technology which broadens the displayed color range and significantly reduces color difference. The OLED screen’s self-lighting pixels deliver unprecedented perfect black and perfect colour, as well as a fast response rate that effectively eliminates motion blur.

In addition, EG9600’s technological breakthrough is shown in its Art Slim design. The almost-borderless display facilitates unconstrained and fully immersive viewing experiences, while the seamless merging of screen and stand produces a streamlined, ultra-modern aesthetic. The Art Slim design of EG9600 is also awarded the Innovation Prize in the Video Display Category of the 2015 Consumer Electronics Show in the US, while the elegant and stylish leaf-shaped base of EC9700 will surely satisfy users with high requirements. As for audio, both TVs incorporate the Ultra Surround sound system which creates a rich, detailed environment that heightens the viewer’s sense of immersion.

105-inch screen brings stunning viewing experience of a mini cinema

ULTRA HD TV 105UC9 has a 105-inch curved 21:9 ultra-wide aspect ratio screen. Its 11 million screen pixels (5120 x 2160) have 5 times the resolution of Full HD TV, and together with its True ULTRA HD ENGINE PRO, it can even display images of lower resolution in closer to Ultra HD quality. 105UC9’s IPS panel can display more natural colors, sharper picture quality and vivid images, such that both its viewing angle and level of sophistication reach the top levels. The CinemaScope 21:9 screen recreates the movie experience in the home when viewing programs in 16:9 format, while the unused screen space on the sides can display additional information or programming details to enhance the viewing experience.

LG has also partnered with the leader of the audio industry, Harman/ Kardon, to provide the ultimate audio for LG 105UC9. The total output power of 105UC9’s built-in Harman/ Kardon 7.2-channel system reaches 150W and produces strong, clearly defined sound. Through LG’s Film Patterned Retarder patented technology, 105UC9 boasts Cinema 3D function that allows viewers to enjoy 3D images comfortably without the interference of flicker. With an ultra-wide screen and the perfect image quality and audio, 105UC9 creates the ultimate viewing experience of a private mini cinema for users.

Outstanding User Experience via webOS 2.0

LG’s new webOS 2.0 Smart TV platform is an upgraded version of the company’s highly successful original webOS user interface. WebOS was originally designed under the “Make TV Simple Again” concept in an effort to counter the growing frustration with overly complex TV menu systems. LG’s webOS 2.0 takes simplicity and convenience to a whole new level even while managing more content options than ever before. webOS 2.0 offers a long list of improvements and impressive features. Boot time has been reduced by up to 60 percent and accessing content has been made significantly smoother and faster. When switching from the Smart TV Home Screen to YouTube, for example, users will see an improvement in loading time of up to 70 percent.

Also new to webOS 2.0 is My Channels, which allows users to customize their favorite live TV channels or set-top box channels on the Launcher Bar for greater convenience. Quick Settings lets viewers adjust their TV without interrupting the program they’re watching and Input Picker allows connected devices to be recognized instantly for immediate use.

AV products enhances the home theatre experience

LG has launched several AV products for viewers to fully enjoy a seamless, premium and Smart Home Entertainment experience, which includes:

5.1 Channel Home Theatre System LHB755W uses Aramid Fiber Speaker that is highly resistant to the external stimulus and maximize sound distortion to deliver clear and precise sound. Users can download the LG Remote App and use their smartphones to control the sound system with ease and convenience. They can also seamlessly connect to their CD player or USB device and Bluetooth devices and play music through Music Flow Speakers.

Music Flow Smart Hi-Fi Audio System LAS750M is with Wi-Fi network at home and simple settings, users can easily sync their NFC smart devices with LAS750M. They can listen to music on the go and when they return home, LAS750M will automatically play music so they can continue to enjoy music seamlessly, which is achieved through the Advanced Wireless Network and Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4/5GHz) technology. Also, LAS750M supports all music formats, including 24bit/192KHz HD music files, thus users can fully enjoy delicate sounds. Using Google Cast technology, users can send music from their favourite applications on their personal devices to the Music Flow Hi-Fi Audio System.

Music Flow Portable Bluetooth Speaker NP7550 is equipped with LG Auto Sound Engine and two passive radiators to provide full-range sound and clarity at any listening level. It can be connected to smartphones or any smart devices through Bluetooth. Besides connecting to a maximum of three Bluetooth devices, users can easily shift between different devices and share their favorite music with family and friends. They can even pair up two NP7550 and experience twice the stunning sound performance in Stereo mode or Twin mode. In addition, NP7550 has extra long battery life and its built-in Lithium-ion battery can play up to 9 hours after a full charge. It also supports universal microUSB charging so that users can recharge and play music at the same time. Music Flow Series supports LG HomeChat function, allowing users to turn on and off their products with their smartphones.

Release date and price

LG’s brand new 2015 Home Entertainment products are now available for sale at major distributers, the suggested retail price are as below: