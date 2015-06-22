FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE LG LAUNCHES BRAND NEW PROFESSIONAL GAMING MONITORS TO BRING SMOOTH 4K VISUAL ENTERTAINMENT EXPERIENCE Introducing the latest 21:9 monitor LG 34UM67 and 4K monitor

34UM67 –high quality 21:9 UltraWide monitor brings fluid gaming experience

The 34UM67 monitor is equipped with a 34-inch 21:9 UltraWide In-Plane Switching (IPS) screen to bring the best gaming experience to users. As the world’s top 21:9 UltraWide monitor maker, LG adopts the AMD FreeSync technology[1] so that the 34UM67 monitor offers a seamless MMORPG gaming experience, completely free from input latency, tears, or stutters.

34UM67’s sRGB99% color palette comes as a pleasant surprise with clear color vividness, which is often seen on high-end models for professionals. With Dynamic Action Sync mode, the monitor’s input lag clocks as low as 9.6ms, as per certified by TÜV Rheinland. PRAD ProAdviser GmbH & Co., who categorizes the input lag class into three classes, also recognized the 34UM67 belongs to the top class out of three. Additionally, 34UM67’s Black Stabilizer reveals more details by automatically detecting the darkest part of the scene and increasing its brightness. It also tones down sudden flashes that can be distracting for gamers. Dynamic Action Sync mode is also helpful as it minimizes input lag thus generating fluid motion play.

27MU67 – market-leading 4K monitor with high sensitivity

The 27-inch 16:9 monitor 27MU67 creates the ultimate gaming experience with its large viewing area and a 3840 x 2160 screen resolution for an eye-popping 4K visual experience. The monitor supports AMD’s FreeSync technology with a refresh range of 40-60Hz. FreeSync eliminates image-tearing and stuttering, which occurs when the monitor and graphics card are out of sync. The result is a smooth and seamless gaming experience, with fluid motion and no loss of frame rate.

The LG 27MU67 offers both IPS panel and Dynamic Action Sync mode, reducing input lag to only 9.7 milliseconds, making it among the fastest 4K monitors on the market today. With the Game Mode hot key, users can individually customize the monitor’s settings for each game to optimize the gaming experience. Black Stabilizer illuminates dark scenes and helps to clearly define the black areas where objects and enemies could be hidden. What’s more, the Flicker Safe function lowers the risk of eye fatigue during marathon gaming or work sessions.

In addition to its gaming prowess, the 27MU67 excels at delivering excellent picture quality thanks to its 4K Ultra HD resolution that provides increased clarity, sharper texture and more details. The monitor’s specially designed IPS 4K panels provide consistent color reproduction from almost any viewing angle and is capable of displaying over 99 percent of the sRGB spectrum to deliver more accurate color reproduction than the competition. 27MU67 offers both factory calibration and factory presets and is equipped with HDMI 2.0 input to support 4K resolution at 60Hz.

Launch date and price

LG 21:9 UltraWide monitor 34UM67 and 16:9 Ultra HD monitor 27MU67 will be available for sale at designated retail shops in early July. Please see below for the suggested retail price:

Model Suggested retail price 21:9 UltraWide monitor 34UM67 HK$5,990 16:9 Ultra HD monitor 27MU67 HK$4,990

Key Specifications:

27MU67 34UM67 Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K) 2560 x 1080 Aspect Ratio 16:9 21:9 Brightness 300nits Color Gamut 99% Adobe sRGB Color Space Color Depth 10bit (8bit + A-FRC) 8bits, 16.7M Display IPS (Viewing Angle: 178/178) Interface 4K@60Hz Refresh Rate

HDMI 2.0 X 2

HDCP 2.2

Display Port 1.2

Headphone Out

HDMI 2.0 X 2

HDCP 2.2

Display Port 1.2

Headphone Out Features UL Validated Low Input Lag 9.7ms (DAS mode on)

4 Screen Split for Multi-tasking

Game Mode with Black Stabilizer

Factory Calibration

PBP (Picture-by-Picture)

SUPER+ resolution

Flicker Safe

Adjustable Stand (height/pivot/tilt/swivel)

UL Validated Low Input Lag 9.6ms (DAS mode on)

4 Screen Split for Multi-tasking

Game Mode with Black Stabilizer

PBP (Picture-by-Picture)

Flicker Safe Others Wall Mount (100 X 100mm)

The actual performance of the above features depends on the environment and the condition of usage

The above specifications are for reference only, product details in kind prevail

[1] FreeSync is only available when it is connected to the Display Port.