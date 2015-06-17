Introducing G4 Stylus and G4c, Newest Members of LG G4 Series More Options Including Many of the Great Features Found on LG G4

Top Specifications with Unprecedented Performance

The G4 Stylus is a 5.7-inch handset including the LG’s versatile Rubberdium™ Stylus. Together with the QuickMemo+ application, users can easily create memo by directly writing or drawing on the generously-sized screen. Meanwhile, the 5.0-inch LG G4c is a compact version which incorporated many of the G4’s premium features and styling. Both models feature the HD quality IPS displays with In-Cell Touch technology deliver a visual experience that is far more immersive and responsive than on most other smartphones in this class.

Both G4 Stylus and G4c feature 13MP and 8MP rear cameras respectively and including a 5MP front-facing camera for high quality photos and portraits. In addition, the G4 Stylus inherits the super-fast Laser Autofocus feature in the previous G Series smartphones for sharply focused shots even in dim surroundings.

Embrace the Excellent Design of LG G4

G4 Stylus and G4c include a number of G4’s major function, including:

Gesture Shot : allows user to trigger the shutter simply by opening and closing one’s hand twice in front of the camera, and there you go, a photo captured at the perfect moment.

Glance View: displays key information such as time, recent messages or missed calls with a downward swipe of the curved screen even while the display is off.

Knock Code™: enables instant and secure access to the phone by tapping customized pattern anywhere on the display using just one hand. KnockON wakes up the device so users can easily check time or go to homescreen.

Equipped with 3,000mAh and 2,540mAh removable battery respectively, G4 Stylus and G4c offer the best entertainment on-the-go experience along with support of MicroSD memory card up to 32GB.

Launch Date and Price

The launch date and suggested retail price of G4 Stylus and G4c are as below:

Model Launch Date Suggested Retail Price LG G4 Stylus 19 June HK$ 2,398 LG G4c Mid of June HK$ 1,798



G4 Stylus Key Specifications:

G4 Stylus G4c Chipset 1.2GHz Quad-Core Display 5.7-inch HD IPS (1,280 X 720) 5.0-inch HD IPS (1,280 X 720) Memory 1GB RAM, 8GB ROM (Support MicroSD up to 32GB) Camera Rear 13MP, Front 5MP Rear 8MP, Front 5MP Battery 3,000mAh Li-Ion (removable) 2,540mAh Li-Ion (removable) Operating System Android™ 5.0.2 (Lollipop) Size 154.3 x 79.2 x 9.6mm 139.7 x 69.8 x 10.2mm Weight 163g 136g Network 4G Network： 900/1800/2600 MHz* 3G Network： 850/900/1900/2100 MHz* 2G Network： 850/900/1800/1900 MHz* 4G Network： 1800(B3) / 2600(B7) / 900(B8) / 800(B20) MHz* 3G Network： 850/900/2100 MHz* 2G Network： 850/900/1800/1900 MHz* Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, NFC, A-GPS, Glonass, USB 2.0 Other Stylus Pen, Laser Auto Focus, Gesture Shot, Glance View, Knock Code™ Gesture Shot, Glance View, Knock Code™ Colours Titan, White Metallic Gray, Ceramic White, Shiny Gold

*The support of the network and services is required for browsing internet.