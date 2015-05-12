LG’s Most Ambitious G Series Smartphone - LG G4 LG Invites Consumers to See and Feel How Great a Smartphone Can Be

Key features LG G4 include:

Delicate tanned leather back cover, stylish and durable

16 MP camera and a wide F1.8 aperture lens that allows 80% more light to reach the sensor compared to the G3, enhancing photo quality

Colour Spectrum Sensor (CSS), the first feature of its kind to find its way into a smartphone improves colour accuracy.

5.5 inch Quad HD IPS Quantum Display further enhances picture quality.

Slim Arc design gives the smartphone a more comfortable and secure feel in the hand

New human-centric UX 4.0 accommodates the demand of consumers- simpler and more intuitive to better understand and respond to the needs of each user

Comfortable and Elegant design showcases chic style

LG paid special attention to the materials utilized in its newest flagship LG G4. The LG G4 is available in handcrafted, genuine full grain leather in five beautiful colors, namely Brown, Black, Red, Skyblue and Beige. The colors of the leather on the G4 are rich with warm tones that look authentic and change over time. This highlights the sense of uniqueness. Most importantly, vegetable tanned leather is environmentally friendly and can be recycled easily, since no harsh chemicals are used.

The fashionable elegance of the LG G4 is a refreshing change from the uniformly flat, full metal designs that have been become standard across the industry. The LG G4’s design is defined by the Slim Arc, which runs along its entire body, highlighted by a display with a subtle curvature. More than just a design accent, Slim Arc offers 20 per-cent better durability than a flat smartphone in face-down drops and gives the smartphone a more comfortable and secure feel in the hand.

Great Visual Experience

LG designed the 16MP camera in the LG G4 to capture beautiful images, even under less than ideal lighting conditions. The camera module features a wide F1.8 aperture lens that allows 80 percent more light to reach the sensor than that of LG G3. LG improved low-light performance even further with OIS 2.0, which doubles the performance of the improved OIS+ by expanding the range of image stabilization from one degree to two degrees on the X- and Y-axis and adding a third axis for the first time.

New for G4, Manual Mode allows experienced photographers the ability to exercise more artistic expression by letting them directly control the focus, shutter speed, ISO, exposure compensation and white balance for every shot. Advanced photographers can also save their photos in RAW format, in addition to JPEG, for more precise editing with no loss of details. The advanced camera in the LG G4 is complemented by Color Spectrum Sensor (CSS), the first feature of its kind to find its way into a smartphone. CSS improves color accuracy by precisely reading the RGB values of the ambient light in a scene, as well as the infrared light reflected from objects. CSS uses this information to adjust the camera’s white balance and flash colour to create images that are as close to what one would see with the naked eye.

For selfies good enough to frame, LG included an industry-leading 8MP front-facing camera for sharp, detailed portraits and group shots. Gesture Interval Shot improves on the original Gesture Shot feature by taking four shots spaced two seconds apart, increasing the chance of getting that perfect shot under the most difficult conditions. Triggering the shutter is as simple as opening and closing one’s hand twice in front of the camera, and there you go, a photo captured at the perfect moment.

Taking a quantum leap in display technology, the LG G4 is the first smartphone to use LG Display’s new 5.5-inch IPS Quantum Display, which offers 20 percent greater color reproduction, 25 percent improvement in brightness and 50 percent greater contrast compared to LG G3. It is the first Quad HD display to employ Advanced In-Cell Touch (AIT) technology, which combines the LCD and touch sensor into a single layer to provide better color reproduction and touch sensitivity. This new display is calibrated for DCI (Digital Cinema Initiatives) standards for color expression, championed by top Hollywood studios.

Outstanding Battery Life

The LG G4 is equipped with a high-capacity 3,000mAh removable battery. Combined with the benefits offered by the snappy yet energy-thrifty Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 808 processor, the LG G4 has no trouble getting through a full day of normal use. In fact, the LG G4 is estimated to last 20 percent longer than the G3, from the same capacity battery.

Human-Centric applications elevates operation

The LG G4 is the first phone to utilize the new human-centric UX 4.0 that promises to be simpler and more intuitive to better understand and respond to the needs of each user. The improved UX eliminates unnecessary steps while providing more configuration options for advanced users.

Quick Shot allows customers to take pictures without opening the camera app by double tapping the phone’s Rear Key while the display is off. LG G4 also has an incredibly fast camera startup time of just six-tenths of a second.

A series of accessories to enhance overall user experience

QuickCircleTM Case: The folder-style case lets users enjoy various features of their G4 without ever having to open the cover. Users can check the time, place calls, send text messages, take photos, listen to music or get an update of their health through LG Health directly from the circular window. LG’s QuickCircleTM Case comes in five eye-catching colors: Metallic Black, Silk White, Shiny Gold, Indian Pink and Aqua Mint.

 Power Pack: Petite in size, it can charge the extra battery.

LG G4 users to enjoy 100GB Google Drive Capacity

LG has sought out partnerships to enhance the overall user experience of the G4. Google Office comes pre-installed on the LG G4 for easy collaboration on-the-go and G4 owners will receive an additional 100GB of Google Drive storage free for two years.

Launch Date and Price

LG will launch both LG-G4 and LG G4 Dual-LTE in end of May, and each phone will come with a Ceramic Shiny Gold case. The suggested retail price is as below:

Model Suggested Retail Price LG G4 HK$ 5,698 LG G4 Dual-LTE HK$ 5,698

Key Specifications：

LG G4 (H815T) LG G4 Dual-LTE (H818N) Network 4G Network: FDD: 2100(B1) / 1800(B3) / 1700(B4) / 850(B5) / 2600(B7) / 900(B8) / 700(B17) / 800 (B20) /700(B28) MHz* TDD: 2300(B40)MHz* 4G Network : FDD: 2100(B1)/ 1800(B3)/ 2600(B7) MHz* TDD: 2600(B38)/1900(B39)/ 2300(B40)/2600(B41) MHz* 3G Network : WCDMA:850/900/1900/2100 MHz* 3G Network : WCDMA:850/900/1900/2100 MHz*

TD-SCDMA 1900/2000 MHz* 2G Network : GSM: 850/900/1800/1900 MHz* 2G Network : GSM: 850/900/1800/1900 MHz* Operating System Android™ 5.1 (Lollipop) Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 1.8GHz six-core processor Memory 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM (supports Micro SD memory card up to 2TB) Display 5.5-inch Quad HD IPS Quantum Display (2560 x 1440, 538ppi) Battery 3,000mAh (removable) Camera Rear 16MP with F1.8 Aperture / OIS 2.0 / Front 8MP Size 148.9 x 76.1 x 9.8 mm 149 x 76.2 x 9.8 mm Weight 155 g Origin Korea Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac，Bluetooth 4.1 BLE， microUSB Colours Brown, Black, Red, Skyblue and Beige Other Manual Mode / Gesture Interval Shot / Quick Shot

Actual performance may vary based on environmental conditions and usage.

The above specifications are for reference only. Product details are to prevail in kind.

^ Based on LG’s internal testing.

*The support of the network and services is required for browsing internet.