PREMIUM LG WATCH URBANE LAUNCHES Elegantly designed smartwatch rolls out with the latest technology for unparalleled performance

An Exquisite Fashion Accessory

LG first unveiled its innovative Full-Circle Plastic-OLED (P-OLED) display for the LG G Watch R last October. The modern design, which has received numerous awards and accolades from consumers, media and the industry, is a key part of LG Watch Urbane. Suitable for men and women, this smartwatch is the embodiment of elegance, with a new 1.3-inch P-OLED display design which features a less prominent and lower profile bezel.

LG Watch Urbane is crafted from stainless steel and has been paired with a stitched genuine leather strap. Available in polished rose gold and silver, LG Watch Urbane’s narrow bezel gives the device the sleek lines of a classic timepiece. Unlike many other smartwatches, the band can be exchanged with any replacement 22mm leather, silicone or metal strap for the ultimate in convenience and personalization.

A Heart-Rate Sensor & Loads of Smart Features

LG Watch Urbane is equipped with a heart-rate sensor, which takes health monitoring to a whole new level by measuring both the wearer’s heart rate during exercise and their average heart rate. In addition, users can enjoy outdoor activities worry-free as LG’s newest smartwatch is dust and water resistant (IP67**), and functions normally for up to 30 minutes underwater. What’s more, LG Watch Urbane includes a series of smart features such as a barometer, a gyroscope and a compass, which raises the bar for fashion accessories standards.

Innovative Functions, Powered by the Latest Version of Android Wear

LG Watch Urbane is the first new smartwatch to be powered by the latest version of Android Wear. Some of the features available for the first time on any Android Wear device include Wi-Fi connectivity, which allows the watch to receive message alerts even when the connected smartphone is not physically present. The latest OS also allows users to send emojis, which can be drawn directly on LG Watch Urbane. If a wearer draws a smiley face, Android Wear will match the drawing to the closest Unicode emoji and can send it directly to another Android Wear watch, smartphone or computer, adding a new level of fun for users. The ability to change font sizes and the automatic lock-screen function make wearing LG Watch Urbane an unparalleled experience.

Two Exclusive Features – LG Call & LG Pulse

LG Call allows the wearer to access recent calls, the favorite contacts list on the connected smartphone and to dial out directly from the watch. When connected to a Bluetooth headset, users are not required to take out their phones in order to place a call.

LG Pulse takes health monitoring to a whole new level by measuring the wearer’s heart rate during exercise with no restrictions. Afterwards, LG Pulse will report the user’s average heart rate over the entire duration of a specific activity and will display a heart-rate graph on the LG Health app. This function will launch in the soon future.

LG Watch Urbane is available for sale at designated retail shops now, with a suggested retail price of HKD$2,998.

Key Specifications:

Processor: Qualcomm 1.2GHz Quad-Core

Operating System: Android Wear™ (Compatible with smartphones running Android 4.3 and above)

Display: 1.3-inch P-OLED Display (320 x 320, 245ppi)

Size: 45.5 x 52.2 x 10.9mm

Memory: 4GB ROM / 512MB RAM

Battery: 410mAh

Sensors: 9-Axis (Gyro / Accelerometer / Compass) / Barometer / PPG (Heart-Rate Sensor)

Color: Rose Gold / Silver

Other: Dust and Water Resistant (IP67**)

All data provided by LG Watch Urbane is not intended to be used in the detection, diagnosis, monitoring or treatment of any conditions, diseases or vital physiological processes or for the transmission of time sensitive health information and users are advised to seek advice from their doctor before attempting to self-diagnose or treat any physical or mental condition. Any health related information found herein and in any materials or information acquired and/or accessed through LG Watch Urbane is available only for user’s convenience and should not be treated as medical advice

** IP is short for 'Ingress Protection,' which is an IP number used to specify the environmental protection of enclosures around electronic equipment. These ratings are determined by specific tests. The IP number is composed of two numbers, the first referring to the protection against solid objects and the second against liquids. The higher the number, the better the protection. The number ‘6’ LG Watch Urbane obtained, is to certify that the device is ‘totally protected against dust,’ while the number ‘7’ means it is water resistant in 15cm to 1m of water for 30 minutes.

