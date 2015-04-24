LG launches SUPER UHD TV series UF9500 ColorPrime technology brings the ultimate TV viewing experience

ColorPrime technology with excellent color performance

LG’s UF9500 features the ColorPrime technology. Through the use of LED with different phosphors to enhance the backlight color performance, it magnifies the range of colors, hues and shades that can be displayed on screen, thereby creating greater image depth and realism. The new TV series is also equipped with 4K IPS panel that renders detailed images at extremely wide viewing angles to provide a truly premium, cinema-like experience; ULTRA Luminance technology that improves the extended expression range of brightness with higher peaks and enhanced contrast ratio; and a Prime Mastering Engine that optimizes the settings of the TV to boost picture quality to premium levels.

Ultra-slim design and premium audio

LG’s UF9500 boasts the elegant and almost razor thin ULTRA Slim design. It also uses a superb CINEMA SCREEN design with an ultra-thin bezel of 8.5mm*, so that users can relax at home and enjoy a cinema-like experience. UF9500’s exclusive Auditorium Stand perfectly complements the overall look of the TV while enhancing the audio by functioning as a sound reflector at the same time. LG teamed up again with premium audio manufacturer Harman/Kardon to give the UF9500 a deep, rich sound system. This is supported by LG’s Smart Sound Mode, which automatically selects optimal sound settings as users watch different TV programs, thus satisfying different viewing experience.

Latest smart interface with easy and smooth operation

Running on LG’s latest webOS 2.0 Smart TV user interface, the UF9500 emphasizes on a simplified TV experience and provides fast, direct operation. Users can set up a functions shortcut and change settings without interrupting the current viewing content. They can also customize “My Channel” and switch to their favorite channel immediately.

International award further affirms LG’s leading position

LG’s UF9500 is awarded the 2015 CES Best of Innovation award for its premium display technologies and design. This is proof to LG’s commitment – Innovation For a Better Life – and highlights LG’s leading position in the TV market. LG SUPER UHD TV series will continue bringing the ultimate viewing experience to its users.

Release date & price

LG UF9500 is now available for sale in every designated retail shop, the suggested retail price is as follow:

Model Suggest retail price (HKD) 65UF9500 $46,980 55UF9500 $27,980

*8.5mm is for 65inch model (55inch model is 7.9mm)

# # #