KIZON, LG’S ECO-FRIENDLY WEARABLE DESIGNED FOR CHILDREN COMES TO HONG KONG LG's GPS-equipped wearable device to your child, letting you keep track of their loca-tion
Synchronization, Duo connection
Offering parents’ ease of mind by delivering real-time information of a wearer’s location and giving children the ability to communicate directly with two pre-set contact persons via the One Step Direct Call button, KizON can receive more than ten incoming phone calls from agreed contacts. KizON will pick up the call within 10 seconds after the line has been linked up so that parents can immediately get to know the children surroundings’ situation. What’s more, KizON also includes Location Reminder, which allows parents to pre-set the device to provide location alerts at specific times throughout the day.
Thoughtful design, safe and reliable
KizON is the first ever wearable device to receive the Green Product Mark from Europe’s leading testing, inspection, and certification body, TUV Rheinland. Also, Underwriters Laboratories Inc. (UL) Environment awarded KizON its ECOLOGO Platinum certification, the highest offered by the 120-year-old American organization. To receive these certifications, KizON was subjected to a rigorous process to assess its performance in a number of parameters including, avoidance of hazardous chemicals and toxic components, recyclability and energy efficiency. KizON is certified by the above two organizations as it meets the environmental guidelines, in addition to environmental friendly materials crafted case, makes it a thoughtful design for children to wear comfortably, safely and reliably. KizON also contains IPX3# waterproof function; and comes with 400mAh Li Lon which its battery life is rated at 36 hours and when the power level drops to 20%, a voice notification alert and text message is activated to inform the wearer and parent to recharge the device.
Launch Date and Retail Price
LG KizON will be available for sale in all designated retail shops from 23 April, with a recommended retail price of HKD$ 998.
Key Specifications:
Network: 3G Network 2100MHz
Battery: 400mAh
Size: 34.7 x 55.2 x 13.9mm
Weight: 40g
Speaker: Support
Microphone: Support
Waterproof: IPX3#
Color: Blue, Pink
# IP is short for 'Ingress Protection,' which is an IP number used to specify the environmental protection of enclosures around electronic equipment. These ratings are determined by specific tests. The IP number is composed of two numbers, the first referring to the protection against solid objects and the second against liquids. The higher the number, the better the protection. LG KizON meets the standard of IPX3, “3” means product is protected from water spraying at a pressure of 80-100kPa for five minutes at any angle up to 60 degrees from the vertical. It can handle a volume of 0.7 liters up to 5 minutes”.
*Requires network and service support.
