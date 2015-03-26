LG gets in the mood with new LG Spirit smartphone launch Users can enjoy LG flagship features with a more attractive price

Stylish design to show your personality

LG Spirit’s streamlining design offers a comfortable and natural grip, whilst it presents the unique LG simplistic yet stylish aesthetics, which can fully express the user’s charming personality. By integrating the In-Cell Touch into the 4.7” HD IPS display, in addition to the slimmer design and increased sensitivity of the touch screen, picture quality is also upgraded to give the LG Spirit its excellent display with bright, clear and vivid images, even in an outdoor environment. LG Spirit also looks neat and chic with its ultra-thin bezel and stylish metallic back, bringing users an even more delightful experience.

Flagship-grade experience

LG Spirit inherited a number of significant functions of LG flagship phones, including the Gesture Shot where users can capture the perfect selfie by a simple hand gesture recognizable from up to 1.5 meters away. LG Spirit also comes with an 8-megapixel camera with Front Camera Light, together with the “Touch & Shoot” features, users can easily capture the best moment – even in low light – immediately anytime. LG Spirit features the Glance View function first introduced in G Flex 2, which allow users to view key information such as time, recent messages or missed calls with a downward swipe of the screen even while the display is off.

Enjoy superiority at an affordable price

LG Spirit runs the latest Android 5.0 Lollipop operating system and is equipped with a 1.3GHz quad core processor, always providing an outstanding performance, even if you are a heavy multitasker. With the embedded 2100mAh removable battery in LG Spirit and the dual-SIM design of the phone, users can enjoy a more flexible mobile life.

Release date & price

LG Spirit will be available for sale in every designated retail shop on 27th March, the suggested retail price is HKD$1,398.

Key specification of LG Spirit:

 Display: 4.7” HD IPS monitor (1,280 x 720)

 Processor: 1.3 GHz quad-core processor

 Camera Rear 8 MP/ Front 1 MP

 Memory: 8GB ROM/ 1GB RAM (supports external memory card up to 32GB)

 Battery: 2,100 mAh Li-Ion (Removable)

 Operating system: Android 5.0 Lollipop

 Network: 3G network: 850/900/2100 MHz*

2G network: 850/900/1800/1900 MHz*

 SIM: Dual-SIM design

 Size: 133.2 x 66.1 x 9.9 (mm)

 Color: Titan, White

 Other functions: Gesture Shot, Touch & Shoot, Front Camera Light, Knock Code™, etc