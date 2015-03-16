LG launches ‘eye on you’ smartphone LG’s AKA allows Hong Kong users to display their unique personality and have fun!

4 colours to choose from – whatever expression and character you like

Available in four brightly coloured three-quarter length Masksincluding white, yellow, pink and navy blue, they each have different names and represent a different personality:

1. Indulege in Music : Rocker AKA SOUL

2. Short-tempered : Vivacious AKA WOOKY

3. Love at first sighs : Sweetheart AKA EGGY

4. Food-holic : Voracious AKA YOYO

Each character has its own built-in ringtone, eyes, widget and wallpaper. Quick and easy, the characteristics change when you switch to another character’s back cover, as a chip is located at the back of the phone. You can also customize your LG AKA with stickers on the mask or by drawing on it, giving it a makeover while showing off your creative design!

Further increasing the unique charm of AKA

LG will be inviting renowned fashion blogger and YouTuber Hana Tam to design 4 exclusive LG AKA Masks themed with men and women’s fashion style, which will inspire you to customize your AKA. Also, fashionista Hana will guide you on how to use the different colors of AKA to match with your clothes and help you become more fashionable. Keep your eyes on LG HK’s Facebook page ( www.facebook.com/lghklifesgood ) to closely follow Hana’s “fashion show”!

) to closely follow Hana’s “fashion show”! LG has also invited three local illustrators Tony Electronic, Hello Wong and Cheapy Happy to design wallpaper with a unique style for LG AKA, as well as all kinds of innovative and attractive stickers that will be given to users for free#. This will allow users to get creative when decorating your Mask and design a unique, personalized smart phone.

Various built-in functions that are exclusive and add more fun

LG AKA has a built-in “Come in&” program, which provides “AKA Space”, “Snapash-OO-t” and other functions. LG AKA’s Hong Kong official website (www.lg.com/hk/LGAKA). You can directly connect to the website through “AKA Space” and receive more detailed product information and numerous, additional wallpaper, including the designs by local illustrators. Several examples of Mask DIY are also available on AKA’s official website to give you more inspiration for designing your exclusive AKA phone.

On the other hand, “Snapash-OO-t” allows you to interact with the Art Toy that comes with LG AKA through AR technology, bringing the toy to your screen shots. You can create unique and fun photos by moving the toy and adjusting its size freely, which will surely capture the hearts of many youngsters!

Other main functions and characteristics

LG AKA not only has a cute appearance, it also has a series of practical and powerful functions, which include:

Laser Auto Focus to capture the best moment

Rear Key to single-handedly control the volume and power switch with ease

Smart cleaning to free out more temporary space for smoother operation

Three function modes, including:

-MASK On (incoming call): check or answer incoming call without removing the Mask

-MASK Down (notification): check messages, email and the alarm by gently pulling down the Mask to the middle of the screen

-MASK Back (full function): enjoy the phone’s full functions by pushing back the Mask completely

Release date and price

LG AKA will be available for sale at major distributors on 20 March. Suggested retail price is HK$2,698.

Specifications of LG AKA

Processor: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 1.2GHz quad-core processor

Display: 5-inch IPS display (HD 1,280 x 720 pixels)

Memory: 16GB ROM / 1.5GB RAM (supports external memory card up to 32GB)

Camera: Rear 8.0 MP / Front 2.1 MP

Battery: 2,540mAh Li-Ion (replaceable)

Operating System: Android™ 4.4.2 (KitKat)

Size: 138.7 x 71.9 x 9.9mm

Weight: 135g

Network: 4G network: 2100 (B1)/1800 (B3)/2600 (B7)/900 (B8) MHz*

3G network: 850/900/1900/2100 MHz*

2G network: 850/900/1800/1900 MHz*

Color: white, yellow, pink, navy blue

Exclusive LG functions: AKA Come in&, Snapash-OO-t, QuickMemo+, Qslide

*Network and service support required

#Gifts are limited with a first come first served basis according to the supply of retailers. Please check with staff before purchase.

###