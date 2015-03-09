LG launches “10 YEARS” – Keep memories alive through good garment care with new LG Washing Machine The first ever LG Washing Machine with 10kg washing capacity Enjoy a 10-year motor warranty

Direct Drive™ Motor 10-Year Warranty - walking towards even more memorable days

To help people to keep hold of their special garments for decades, LG is offering a 10-year warranty for its LG Direct Drive™ motor. LG provides the most advanced smart washing technology, including a user friendly touch control panel and dedicated smart laundry app to efficiently troubleshoot any laundry problems. LG’s new washing machine model also adapts the LG exclusive Direct Drive™ motor, more advanced and sustainable than the traditional belt and pulley, whilst effectively reducing energy consumption.

6 Motion Direct Drive™ Technology provide your garments with full care

LG washing machines possess 6 motion Direct Drive™ technology, including Filtration (Detergent Reduce), Stepping (Wrinkle Care), Swing (Delicate Wash), , Tumble (Normal Wash), Scrub (Even Wash), Rolling (Silent Wash), helping you select the best care for your clothes, by allowing you to select different washing modes according to material. LG washing machines can remove over 20 types of subtle stains, such as chocolate, alcohol and coffee, meaning clothes can maintain a fresh look, even after many washes.

Multi-functional advanced washing function complete a washing cycle as fast as 14 minutes

TurboWash™ in LG washing machines is a filtration function with a jet spray system, it doesn’t only reduce the time of washing 5kg of clothes from an ordinary 95-minute cycle to 59-minute*, meanwhile also reduce 40%# of energy consumption and 15%# of water consumption. By coordinating TurboWash™ with the 14-minute quick wash time, can easily complete a complicated washing cycle as fast as 14 minutes (clothes under 2 kg). Besides, True Steam™, the steaming function in LG washing machine can steam wash within 20 minutes to make clothes refreshing and smooth, eliminate creases and reduce unpleasant odour. User can also maintain the water temperature at the best level of dissolving allergens with the allergy care procedure.

The “10 Years – Reminiscences of your clothes” short film can be viewed on LG Hong Kong Youtube channel (youtu.be/TZLk-uNM1hI). The brand new washing machine with 10kg washing capacity WF-ST1410UW will be available for sale in every designated retail shop in end of March. The suggested retail price is HKD$8,990. About details on LG washing machine series, please visit www.lg.com/hk/washing-machines .

*Tested by Intertek; Cotton cycle with TurboWash™ option is finished within 59 (±5%) minutes, laundry below 5kg.

#Tested by Intertek; Based on Cotton cycle 40 degrees/1400rpm, comparison between “Use TurboWash™” and “No TurboWash™”.

###