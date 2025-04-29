Life's Good!

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
INSPIRATION
LG’s strategy for the future: advanced smart home devices
- Learn what smart home devices are.
- Discover how LG is innovating accessible and smart home devices.
- Explore LG's top-rated smart appliances.
- Dive into the advanced technologies behind LG’s smart home solutions.
Smart home technology continues to evolve, offering new ways for people to interact with the appliances and systems in their homes. From connected devices to integrated platforms, the modern home is becoming more intelligent and responsive.
What are smart home devices, and are they worth it?
Can smart home devices help reduce resource impact?
Smart devices for the home can help to lower energy bills1. Smart homes incorporate devices that optimise energy use — like fridge freezers, washing machines, and tumble dryers — by integrating real-time data to support resource-conscious living efforts.2
Accessible smart home with LG ThinQ™
LG’s ThinQ™ integrated home solutions use NFC Tag, Bluetooth and wi-fi connectivity for smarter home management and accessible living.
By joining the Board of Directors of the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA)3, LG is working to advance smart home solutions, enhance connectivity and improve energy management in consumer homes.
Best smart home devices with energy efficiency LG has to offer
LG home smart devices and appliances carry the A grade* (according to EU energy grade A to G). The energy label was revised in 20214 and encourages innovations in power efficiency. Updated labels also include QR codes to help consumers make informed choices about LG products, like:
Fridge freezer
The LG GBP62MCNAC Tall Fridge Freezer excels in energy efficiency. The A-rated appliance can reduce energy usage by up to 59.1%. Connecting to the LG ThinQ™ smartphone app allows remote control of the temperature setting5.
Washing machine
The LG F4Y509WWLA1 washing machine has an A-10% rating. It features advanced AI Direct Drive™ for optimal wash patterns and LG ThinQ™ technology for remote control and monitoring6.
Tumble dryer
The LG FDV1110W Dual Inverter Heat Pump Tumble Dryer offers exceptional energy efficiency with an A rating. This 10kg capacity dryer features SmartThinQ™ technology, allowing users to control and monitor their laundry remotely via Wi-Fi7.
Innovative Core Tech technologies
LG's Core Tech technologies in refrigerators include LinearCooling™, which minimises temperature fluctuations to keep food fresh for up to 7 days (maintains temps within +0.5℃ over time by circulating cold air) while enhancing energy efficiency. LG’s washing machines' design core, performance-defining innovation lies in technologies such as Inverter DirectDrive™.8
Transforming entertainment with LG's Smart TV Platform
LG demonstrated new technologies for smart TVs at CES 2024.9 The WebOS Experience zone featured LG’s first LG OLED M4 4K 144Hz wireless TV, powered by Alpha 11, a totally unique processor which is dedicated to OLED.10 This innovative TV also incorporates an energy-saving mode that minimises power consumption by adjusting brightness, contrast and backlight intensity.11
Energy management solution with smart appliances
At IFA 2023, LG also unveiled its Home Energy Platform, integrating the Energy Storage System (ESS) and Therma V™ R290 Monobloc air-to-water heat pump (AWHP).12 These solutions integrate with LG ThinQ Energy, allowing users to monitor energy use, manage HVAC systems, and control appliances remotely, while Energy Saving Mode helps optimise efficiency.12
FAQs
How does LG contribute to creating efficient smart homes?
A: LG is transforming the smart home industry with appliances that use reduced energy. Cutting-edge technologies, such as the Inverter Linear Compressor and AI Direct Drive motor, greatly lower energy use while improving functionality. LG is leveraging innovative technologies to cut carbon emissions by 20%, aiming to reduce emissions from its global production sites from nearly 2 million tons in 2017 to 960,000 tons by 2030.13,14
How does LG's smart home technology enhance accessibility for all users?
A: LG ComfortKits apply universal design to make home appliances easier to use for all customers, regardless of their gender, age, or disability status, by integrating smart home technology into everyday appliances. Features include Style Easy Hanger, Rotate Shelf Kit, and easy handles for various appliances, offering convenience for all users.15
LG is committed to revolutionising smart home devices with advanced power management and assistive technologies. By integrating these technologies into their homes, consumers can enjoy a smarter lifestyle.
Life's Good!
1 Ambee – Future of smart homes with environment-friendly features
2 Ambiq – Smart Homes Devices and Technology Make Your Home More Eco-Friendly
3 LG Corporate – LG joins Connectivity Standards Alliance
4 LG Global – New energy labels for more sustainable living
5 GBP62MCNAC - NatureFRESH fridge freezer
6 F4Y509WWLA1 - EZDispense washing machine
7 FDV1110W - DUAL Inverter Heat Pump tumble dryer
8 LG Global – Core Tech – Difference at the core
9 LG Corporate – Innovations lifting customer experience at CES 2024
10 OLED97M49LA - LG OLED evo M4 wireless TV
11 LG TV Forum - How to Turn On LG TV Energy Saving Mode
12 LG Corporate – LG’s energy management solution for a sustainable life featured at IFA. *Tested by LG internal lab. Based on the assumption that running twenty drying cycles a month, the amount of energy used for drying 3kg load using Cotton+ cycle under Energy EcoHybrid™ (183kWh) with a dryer model RH80V9AVHN saves up to 77kWh per year, compared to using Cotton+ Cycle under Time EcoHybrid (260kWh).
13 Wired.com - How LG is Quietly Building Out its Eco-Friendly, Energy-Efficient Smart Home
14 LG UK - LG commits to carbon neutrality by 2030
15 Tom’s Guide - LG's accessible ComfortKit is a win for everyone
Featured product
- Newest
- Most Popular