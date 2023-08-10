About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
On the white floor and green background, there is a washer-dryer, wine cellar, refrigerator, dishwasher, washing machine, energy label, and leaves around them

New Energy Labels for More Sustainable Living

Learn how to understand the energy labels revised in March 2021 and make sustainable everyday choices with LG.

How Has Energy Labelling Changed?

For over 25 years, EU energy labels have helped consumers choose energy-efficient appliances. However, standards for the labelling system were revised in March 2021.

Under the previous system, with ratings from A+++ to G, more than 90% of products were labelled A+, A++, or A+++. As a result, energy labelling failed to provide a reliable indicator of how to make a purchasing decision based on its ratings. This has been replaced by a more consumer-centric, practical and intuitive system with standards ranging from a simple A to G.

The change applies to the following categories of LG home appliances: washing machines, washer-dryers, dishwashers, and fridge freezers including wine cellars.

*Source : https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_21_818

What Has Changed in the Energy Label?

Change from old label to new label

The new, simpler A-G energy rating scale is stricter and designed so that very few products are initially expected to achieve the top “A” rating. This leaves space for products to become increasingly energy efficient in the future. Appliances that were previously rated as among the most energy-efficient products on the market are now typically labelled as “B”, “C” or “D”. This does not mean that they have become less energy efficient than previously; rather, it means there is greater ambition to strive for ever more sustainable technology in future.

Another significant change in labelling is the introduction of a QR code on the new-look label. By scanning the QR code, consumers can easily obtain additional information from the EU database. Other miscellaneous information (such as water usage, noise levels etc) is represented through simple and intuitive pictograms.

*Source : https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_21_818
*Source : https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/MEMO_19_1596

Here's Our Guide to the New Labels

Washing Machines Washer-Dryers Fridge Freezers Wine Cellars
Washing Machines

A New Way to Read the Label on Your Washing Machine

There is a washing machine on the left and an energy label in the centre, and it describes the components of the label.

*https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/?uri=uriserv:OJ.L_.2019.315.01.0285.01.ENG&toc=OJ:L:2019:315:TOC

A New Way to Read the Label on Your Washer-dryer

There is a washer-dryer on the left and an energy label in the centre, and it describes the components of the label.

*https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/?uri=uriserv:OJ.L_.2019.315.01.0285.01.ENG&toc=OJ:L:2019:315:TOC

A New Way to Read the Label on Your Fridge Freezer

There is a fridge freezer on the left and an energy label in the centre, and it describes the components of the label.

A New Way to Read the Label on Your Wine Cellar

There is a wine cellar on the left and an energy label in the centre, and it describes the components of the label.

In front of the background where you can see mountains and the sky, the father is holding a smiling child, and the energy icons are floating around them.

Save Our Planet with LG’s Energy Efficient Products

To contribute towards a more sustainable future, LG designs products and services with careful consideration of how we can care better for our planet. As a result, our products offer sustainable experiences beyond high energy efficiency. Help save our planet, with LG's home appliances.

Meet LG’s Sustainable Technologies

The cards below will help you learn more about the technologies unique to LG’s washing machines, washer-dryers and fridge freezers which support your energy-efficient, sustainable lifestyle.

On a green background, a washing machine and three upper-case As are placed on the platform, with an energy label next to it, and the leaves are behind them.

Triple A-Grade Washing Machines Support Sustainable Laundry

LG washing machines are outstanding not only in their energy efficiency ratings, but also in other categories such as spin performance and noise level.* It is rare to find appliances scoring triple A’s like those made by LG. Our advanced washing technologies treat your clothes with the gentle care that helps them last longer for a more sustainable lifestyle.

Triple A-Grade Washing Machines Support Sustainable Laundry See A-rated Washing Machines
3 circle graphs and the washer-dryers are shown on the blue background.

Washer-Dryer TurboWash™360 Saves You Time and Energy

TurboWash™360 in our Washer-Dryers and Washing Machines is an advanced technology that sprays water four ways using a 3D multi-nozzle for thorough cleansing.** With TurboWash™360, you can save time and energy, as well as moving towards an effortlessly sustainable lifestyle.

Washer-Dryer TurboWash™360 Saves You Time and Energy See All Washer-dryers
In the grey kitchen, there is a refrigerator, in which the flow of the compressor is shown

LG Fridges Are Energy-Saving and Long-Lasting

LG's exclusive Inverter Linear Compressor™ saves you energy, reducing your environmental impact. It also operates with less noise and is more reliable than conventional compressors. This durable component also comes with a 10-year parts warranty.***

LG Fridges Are Energy-Saving and Long-Lasting See All Fridge Freezers

*1) LG internal lab test based on EN60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014. 3) The result may depend on the usage environment.

**Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.

***Compared to the refrigerator with LG conventional reciprocating compressor. Based on VDE testing comparing energy consumption and noise level between LGE model GBB530NSCXE and GBB530NSQWB.

FAQ on Energy Label Changes

Q.

Why has the energy efficiency grade changed so much?

A.

The new EU energy label has been introduced to make it easier for consumers to differentiate between more technologically advanced home appliances. Based on their level of efficiency, home appliances may be given a different grade on the new energy label scale. EU legislators decided to re-scale existing labels, leaving the upper grades empty to allow room for future technological progress. The energy efficiency of existing appliances has not changed, only the method by which that grading is calculated.

Q.

Why does my product have two labels?

A.

From 1 November 2020 to 1 March 2021, during the dual labelling period, manufacturers were required to place both versions of the label on product packaging. After that, only new labels started to be attached. This measure was meant to ensure that users had the correct information at the time of purchase.

Q.

Has the energy efficiency of the product also changed?

A.

No. In fact, technological innovation has made products much more efficient than they were several years ago.

Q.

Why are we still using the EU energy label now that we have left the EU?

A.

The UK Government encourages consumers to save energy by purchasing efficient products. The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy consulted with stakeholders to decide whether or not to continue using energy labelling after Brexit. It was agreed that the energy label is still a widely used and highly valuable indicator for UK consumers, enabling them to better understand the energy efficiency of the products they choose.