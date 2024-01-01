97 Inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 4K Smart TV 2024

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
OLED97M49LA
Feel the freedom of 4K wireless video & audio transfer
Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. Explore new heights of entertainment from world-leading LG OLED. Experience the freedom of 4K wireless video and audio transmission creates boundless new ways to enjoy your space.
**Stand only compatible with LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 97 inch and sold separately.
***97 inch model is LG SIGNATURE OLED M and may come with a different Zero Connect Box with LG OLED evo M4.
*Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
Feel the difference from awe-inspiring wireless
For innovation that frees you
The Zero Connect Box opens an exciting new chapter in LG OLED's ongoing legacy with its simplicity. Just connect devices of all kinds to it directly instead of multiple wires to the TV.
**Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.
***Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.
****Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.
*****Stand only compatible with LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 97 inch and sold separately.
******97 inch model is LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 and may come with a different Zero Connect Box with LG OLED evo M4.
Elegant partnerships showcase LG innovation
Tune in wirelessly to immerse endlessly
Stutter-free action meets wire-free focus
Obliterate tears and lags with G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, 144Hz Mode, and VRR built in, plus keep your head in the game with total focus from distraction-free wireless connectivity.
*Certified for "Excellent Gaming Performance" and response times by Intertek.
**VRR ranges from 40Hz to 144Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
***144Hz Mode applies to 65/77/83 inch evo M4 and is compatible with PC-connected content, 97 inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 excluded.
Controls right where you need them
Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.
*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on.
Access to all your favorite games
Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
**GeForce NOW subscription may be required.
***Boosteroid subscription may be required.
Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Mode
See authentic movie scenes, not messy wires
Transform movie night. Experience Dolby Vision's ultra-vivid picture together with the support of FILMMAKER MODE™ to see the director's intention, and even enjoy it with your Zero Connect Box so you see fewer wires and stay fully immersed.
A director in front of a control panel editing the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on an LG OLED TV. A quote by Martin Scorsese: "For home viewing, every film should be seen in filmmaker mode," overlays the image with the "Killers of the Flower Moon" logo, Apple TV+ logo, and a "coming soon" logo. In the bottom left, the Dolby Vision logo and FILMMAKER MODE™ logo. A director in front of a control panel editing the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on an LG OLED TV. A quote by Martin Scorsese: "For home viewing, every film should be seen in filmmaker mode," overlays the image with the "Killers of the Flower Moon" logo, Apple TV+ logo, and a "coming soon" logo. Dolby Vision logo FILMMAKER MODE™ logo
**FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
Enticing soundscapes surround you
Hear action surround you with Dolby Atmos's unparalleled clarity, intricate detail, and spatial depth.
alpha 11 AI Processor
The only processor dedicated to OLED redefines the experience through deep learning, graphics, and speed.
*Comparison is based on a conventional TV with alpha 5 AI Processor.
Intelligence that refines the OLED experience
Syncs with how you watch
AI Picture Wizard
Select your favorite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.
Night
Day
AI Brightness Control
Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.
Feel authentic realism
in every frame
Hear every detail of
the soundscape
**Virtual 11.1.2ch Surround and AI Voice Remastering are only available on alpha 11 AI Processor.
***Must be activated through the sound mode menu.
****Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
Brightness Booster Max
An improved Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture turn up the brightness by 150%¹.
*150% brightness enhancement covers 3% of the screen, and applies to 83/77/65 inch OLED evo M4. 97 inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 is not included.
**70% brighter applies to 83/77/65 inch OLED evo M4, 97 inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 is not included.
***Brightness differs by series and size.
Infinite Contrast
Scenes burst boldly into life where the darkest shadows and brightest lights intertwine.
**’Others’ refers to non-LG OLED technology.
***LG OLED TV panels are certified Discomfort Glare Free by UL based on the Unified Glare Rating (UGR) evaluation method.
****Verification issued when UGR is less than 22 when watching TV between 70 lux and 300 lux.
100% Color Fidelity & Volume
100% color volume boosts rich hues, while 100% color fidelity preserves shades without distortion.
*LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.
**Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.
The top-tier soundbar worthy
of the best-in-class LG OLED
*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
****WOW Interface / WOW Orchestra / WOWCAST Compatible TVs: OLED G4, C4, B4 and M4.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.
**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.
**Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
***Upgrades available for 2023 include UHD and above models.
1.Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.
2.In the 1st year of the warranty, panel, parts, and labor costs are covered. In the 2nd - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labor will be charged.
Key Spec
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
2155 x 1240 x 28.2
-
TV Weight without Stand
57.5
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
OLED Colour
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
Picture Processor
α11 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
AI Upscaling
α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)
-
Picture Mode
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, APS(Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
OLED Motion
GAMING
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 24
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
Always Ready
Yes
-
Amazon Alexa
Yes (Built-in)
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
LG Channels
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Multi View
Yes (Up to 4 views)
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
AUDIO
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
AI Sound
α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (AI Voice Remastering)
-
Audio Output
60W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
4.2 channel
CONNECTIVITY
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
HDMI Input
3ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (3 port))
-
CI Slot
1ea
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
x3
-
USB Input
x2 (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
2155 x 1240 x 28.2
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
2715 x 1530 x 335
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
101.0
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
2155 x 1628 x 580
-
TV Stand (WxD)
1628 x 580
-
TV Weight without Stand
57.5
-
TV Weight with Stand
64.5
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
600 x 400
EAN CODE (BARCODE)
-
EAN Code (Barcode)
8806096011072
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 200~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Premium Magic Remote PM24 with NFC
-
IR Blaster Cable
Yes
-
Power Cable
Yes (TV Attached)
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AAA x 2)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
-
