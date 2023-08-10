About Cookies on This Site

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ | 10kg | Tumble Dryer | WiFi connected | DUAL Dry™ | Auto Cleaning Condenser | Smart Pairing™ | A+++ Rated | White
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ | 10kg | Tumble Dryer | WiFi connected | DUAL Dry™ | Auto Cleaning Condenser | Smart Pairing™ | A+++ Rated | White

Product Information Sheet
FDV1110W

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ | 10kg | Tumble Dryer | WiFi connected | DUAL Dry™ | Auto Cleaning Condenser | Smart Pairing™ | A+++ Rated | White

Front view
Quiet Mark1

Quiet Mark

Tumble Dryers

2024
Care For What You Wear

Care For What You Wear

A conscious clothing lifestyle begins with
small actions we take. Find out more to make
our clothes last longer and create a better
tomorrow with LG.
Care For What You Wear
For Consistent Performance, Sustainable Care
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer

For Consistent Performance, Sustainable Care

Live to a New Standard of Energy Saving,
Convenience and healthy Drying.

*Requirements for the Green Product Mark consist of social compliance, product safety, restriction of hazardous substances, and sustainable use of resources.
**GWP : R290 = 3, R134a = 1,430.

Less Energy Consumption, More Peace of Mind
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Less Energy Consumption, More Peace of Mind

The DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ dryer competently performs for satisfactory efficiency levels.
A+++ Energy Efficiency*

A+++ Energy Efficiency*

Dry with top class A+++ energy efficiency thanks to LG heat pump dryers.

*A+++ to D scale. According to the IEC standard, Cotton Cycle with Energy Mode.

Dual 10 Year Warranty

Dual 10 Year Warranty

DUAL Inverter Compressor 10 Year Warranty meets with Inverter Motor 10 Year Warranty.

For Less Hassles, More Consistent Results
Auto Cleaning Condenser

For Less Hassles,
More Consistent Results

Helps keep drying performance on your behalf with auto cleaning condenser.
Auto Cleaning Condenser

Condenser with Convenient Cleaning

Enjoy hassle-free maintenance of the Auto Cleaning Condenser-it self-cleans so you don't have to.

*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment. *The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.

Less Health Concern, More Fabric Care

Gentle Care™

Less Health Concern,
More Fabric Care

99.9% Reduction
Allergy Care

99.9% Reduction

The Allergy Care reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues. Improve your quality of life.

*Allergy Care cycle reduces 99.9% live house dust mites.

BAF approved

Offers performance backed by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) approval, and prevents allergens that can cause respiratory and skin diseases.
Keeps Clothes Clean

Dual Filter

Keeps Clothes Clean

A Dual Filter assists drying performance by filtering out lint.

Ensure the Clothes Feel Like New

Fabric Protection

Ensure the Clothes Feel Like New

Low temperature heat pump technology reduces shrinkage and takes gentle care of delicate garments.

Facilitates Drying Performance
Sensor Dry

Facilitates Drying Performance

The unit's moisture sensor and temperature sensor automatically detect the levels to set the optimal drying time. It save your clothes from the excessive heat damage.
LG Washer & Dryer Pair Option

Perfectly Synchronized with SmartThinQ™

From setting the proper drying cycle, to downloading new programs, your dryer just got smarter. Wi-Fi connectivity allows for easy interaction and access to the latest innovations.

Perfectly Synchronized with SmartThinQ™

Smart Pairing

Operate or monitor your laundry from anywhere, anytime. You can also track energy consumption.

Cycle Download

Cycle Download lets users download new dry program such as Gym Clothes, Blanket Refresh, Lingerie and minimise wrinkles

Smart Remote Control

Operate or monitor your laundry from anywhere, anytime. You can also track energy consumption.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

Cycle Download lets users download new dry program such as Gym Clothes, Blanket Refresh, Lingerie and minimise wrinkles
Even More Durable and Elegant
Tempered Glass

Even More Durable and Elegant

Tempered glass with boosted durability was utilized to give an elegant look that lasts.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

FDV909B

Key Spec

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600x850x660

Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)

A+++

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

Yes

Smart Pairing

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Door Type

Tempered Glass

Body Color

White

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity(kg)

10

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

Yes

Display Type

LED

FEATURES

Type

Heat Pump Condenser

Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

Yes

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump

Yes

Dual Lint Filter

Yes

Empty Water Indicator

Yes

Leveling Legs

4

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Heat Source Type

Heat Pump

Reversible Door

Yes

Sensor Dry

Yes

ENERGY

Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)

A+++

PROGRAMS

Cotton +

Yes

Rack Dry

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Mix (Mixed Fabric)

Yes

Allergy Care (dryer)

Yes

Cool Air

No

Cotton

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Quick 30

Yes

Sportswear

Yes

Towels

Yes

Time Dry

Yes

Warm Air

Yes

Wool

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Condenser Care

Yes

Drum Care

Yes

Dry Level

Iron, Cupboard, Extra

Favourite

No

Less Time

Yes

More Time

Yes

Rack Dry

Yes

Time Dry

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Steam

No

Anti Crease

Yes

Beep On/Off

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Delay End

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Pairing

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

660x920x702

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600x850x660

Weight (kg)

57

Weight include packing (kg)

60

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Rack Assembly

Yes

Drain Hose Kit

Yes

Stacking Kit

Yes

PRODUCT FICHE (DRYER)

Automatic Tumble Dryer

Yes

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Condensation Efficiency Class

A

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

10

Edry (kWh)

1.66

Edry1/2 (kWh)

0.86

Energy Consumption per Year (kWh)

194

Full Load Condensation Efficiency (%)

91

Half Load Condensation Efficiency (%)

91

Noise Level (sound power level) (dBA)

62

Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

0.18

Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

0.18

Standard Drying Program

Cotton+, Energy, Cupboard

Time (Min) - (Full Load)

212

Time (Min) - (Partial Load)

115

Weighted Condensation Efficiency (%)

91

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(FDV1110W)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(FDV1110W)
extension:pdf
U.K Energy Label(FDV1110W)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(FDV1110W)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Buy Directly from LG

Front view

FDV1110W

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ | 10kg | Tumble Dryer | WiFi connected | DUAL Dry™ | Auto Cleaning Condenser | Smart Pairing™ | A+++ Rated | White

UK EU
Product Information Sheet