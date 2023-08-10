About Cookies on This Site

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Quiet Mark1

Quiet Mark

Tumble Dryers

2023
Care For What You Wear

Care For What You Wear

A conscious clothing lifestyle begins with
small actions we take. Find out more to make
our clothes last longer and create a better
tomorrow with LG.
Care For What You Wear Learn More
For Consistent Performance, Sustainable Care
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer

For Consistent  Performance, Sustainable Care

 Live to a New Standard of Energy Saving,
 Convenience and healthy Drying.

Green Product Certified by TUV

World first dryer. TUV green product certification* recognizes our efforts to minimize environmental impacts.

Refrigerant R290

LG dryer with R290 refrigerant has lower Global Warming Potential than R134a.**

*Requirements for the Green Product Mark consist of social compliance, product safety, restriction of hazardous substances, and sustainable use of resources.
**GWP : R290 = 3, R134a = 1,430

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Less Energy Consumption, More Peace of Mind

The DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ dryer competently performs for satisfactory efficiency levels.

A+++ Energy Efficiency*

A+++ Energy Efficiency*

R290 refrigerant has lower GWP** compared to R134a
refrigerant used in LG conventional heat pump dryer.

*A+++ to D scale. According to the IEC standard, Cotton Cycle with Energy Mode.
**GWP(Global Warming Potential) : R290 = 3, R134a = 1,430

Dual 10 Year Warranty

Dual 10 Year Warranty

DUAL Inverter Compressor 10 Year Warranty meets with Inverter Motor 10 Year Warranty.
Natural refrigerant

Natural refrigerant

The refrigerant R290 has lower global warming potential which means that is better for the environment.
For Less Hassles, More Consistent Results
Auto Cleaning Condenser

For Less Hassles,
More Consistent Results

Helps keep drying performance on your behalf with auto cleaning condenser.

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Automatically washes out the condenser 1~3 times/cycle, giving you more time
for other tasks.

*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.

99.9% Reduction
Allergy Care

99.9% Reduction

The Allergy Care reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.
Improve your quality of life.

*Allergy Care cycle reduces 99.9% live house dust mites.

BAF approved

Offers performance backed by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) approval, and prevents allergens that can cause respiratory and skin diseases.
Keeps Clothes Clean

Dual Filter

Keeps Clothes Clean

A Dual Filter assists drying performance by filtering out lint.

Ensure the Clothes Feel Like New

Fabric Protection

Ensure the Clothes Feel Like New

Low temperature heat pump technology reduces shrinkage and takes gentle care of delicate garments.

Facilitates Drying Performance
Sensor Dry

Facilitates Drying Performance

The unit's moisture sensor and temperature sensor automatically detect the levels to set
the optimal drying time. It save your clothes from the excessive heat damage.

Perfectly Synchronized with SmartThinQ™
LG Washer & Dryer Pair Option

Perfectly Synchronized with SmartThinQ™

From setting the proper drying cycle, to downloading new programs, your dryer just got smarter. Wi-Fi connectivity allows for easy interaction and access to the latest innovations.

Smart Pairing

Operate or monitor your laundry from anywhere, anytime. You can also track energy consumption.

Cycle Download

Cycle Download lets users download new dry program such as Gym Clothes, Blanket Refresh, Lingerie and minimise wrinkles

Smart Remote Control

Operate or monitor your laundry from anywhere, anytime. You can also track energy consumption.

Smart Diagnosis™

Cycle Download lets users download new dry program such as Gym Clothes, Blanket Refresh, Lingerie and minimise wrinkles
Twin Care

Twin Care

Discover LG's Twin Care of washer and dryer pair sets, designed to save your time and space.

Convenient Door Opening

Reversible Door

Convenient Door Opening

The door can be mounted on either the right or left side for easy installation.

Even More Durable and Elegant
Tempered Glass

Even More Durable and Elegant

Tempered glass with boosted durability was utilized to give an elegant look that lasts.

