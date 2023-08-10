About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

#CareForWhatYouWear

In a world full of trends, what defines a classic?
Learn how to age with the clothes you love with LG clothing care solutions.
Watch a video of classic outfits and ways to wear your clothes longer.

Introduction Mindful Wearing Team Product Features
Introduction

Making sustainable choices in what we wear

Mindful Wearing is all about making sustainable choices in what we wear by extending the lifespan of clothes.

 

With the aim of meeting 'responsible consumption and production' targets set out in Goal #12 of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, LG started the #CareForWhatYouWear campaign in 2020 to support responsible clothing care habits and curb waste.

 

Anyone can be part of the #CareForWhatYouWear campaign by mindfully caring for your clothes, reforming the clothes you wear, buying vintage clothes, and even trying on dresses from the 1950s at a thrift shop.

Mindful Wearing team

 

Introducing LG's Mindful Wearing team with fashion tips that will help you make sustainable choices and stay stylish. Take your first steps towards a brighter future for our planet by caring for what you wear.

One Outfit a Week Styling

My #MindfulWearing Tip is to invest in and own timeless pieces that will last longer. You'll see the true versatility of wardrobe classics - can often be re-worn and styled in a variety of ways.

JOSIELDN

Secondhand Vintage Runway

When it comes to fashionable and classic pieces, my mindful wearing tip is to consider shopping secondhand. Shopping preloved pieces is one way to lower costs and reduce the footprint of our wardrobe.

MOSSONYI

Old Outfits of The Day

More often than not, the pieces you need are in your own wardrobe already (or your Dad's Mum's Nana's etc.)! Let’s keep re-wearing, caring for and sharing our clothes.

MEGGGHUGHES

Reform Hacks

LG's "Care For What You Wear," has always provided the best solutions for our clothing: let's give a hand too by trying to use and reuse garments like these 3 super trendy solutions for shirt wearing.

IRENECCLOSET
Women using the washing machine to care for her clothes.

Washer

Freshen up your clothes with LG's cutting-edge technology that makes your clothes last longer.1)

F4V1112BTSA

Learn More

F4V1112BTSA

F6V910WTSA

Learn More

F6V910WTSA

F6V910WTSA

LEARN MORE

F4V710STSE

FWV1117BTSA

Learn More

FWV1117BTSA

FWV796WTSE

Learn More

FWV796WTSE

FWV796STSE

Learn More

FWV796STSE
Teenager drying his pants to hang out with his friends.

Dryer

Take care of your delicate clothes with LG dryer to minimize shrinkage.

FDV1109B

Learn More

FDV1109B

FDV709W

Learn More

FDV709W
Woman taking her jacket from the Styler to go for work.

Styler

Refresh your delicate clothes with LG Styler without using chemicals and detergent

S3BF

Learn More

S3BF

S3WF

Learn More

S3WF

Sign up now and make your stories last

Learn More