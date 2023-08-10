Mindful Wearing is all about making sustainable choices in what we wear by extending the lifespan of clothes.

With the aim of meeting 'responsible consumption and production' targets set out in Goal #12 of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, LG started the #CareForWhatYouWear campaign in 2020 to support responsible clothing care habits and curb waste.

Anyone can be part of the #CareForWhatYouWear campaign by mindfully caring for your clothes, reforming the clothes you wear, buying vintage clothes, and even trying on dresses from the 1950s at a thrift shop.