LG Styler | Steam Clothing Care System® S3WF | 3 Hangers | White

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

IER AWARDS 2021 FINALIST

Learn More

Tested by Intertek

Verified to sterilise 99.9% of E.coli and S.epidermidis.

BAF approved

Offers performance backed by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) approval, and prevents allergens that can cause respiratory and skin diseases.
A conscious clothing lifestyle begins with
small actions we take. Find out more to make
our clothes last longer and create a better
tomorrow with LG.
Care For What You Wear
Styler-White-Feature-01-Healthcare

LG Styler is Made for a Healthier Life

Throughout the day, the clothes you wear can pick up harmful dust, bacteria, and allergens. Sanitizing clothes is as important as washing your hands after getting home every day. Keep your clothes clean and hygienic with LG Styler.
Refresh your clothing with the gentle power of steam.
Easily care for fabrics that can’t be treated in traditional washers or high-heat tumble dryers.
Quickly dry delicates, like lingerie and sweaters,
without fear of shrinking or damage from high-heat dryers.
Reduce allergens and bacteria by up to 99.9%. Certified by the British allergy Foundation
Plug the LG Styler into any standard outlet, fill the water container, and start refreshing.
LG styler’s unique door panel restores trousers crease and reduce wrinkles.
dry-cleaner

Dry Clean Less Often

Minimise money and time spent on dry cleaners by refreshing your clothes in the comfort of your home.
No More waiting on dry cleaners to return your favourite outfit before your big meeting or night out.
dehumidify-styler
Dehumidify

Refresh your surroundings

Keep your home fresh as well as your wardrobe.
Open the door of LG Styler during a drying cycle and turn your LG Styler into a powerful humidifier.
Perfect for maintaining well-being in your home.
Aroma-Kit-styler
Aroma Kit

Infuse your clothes with fragrance

with LG Styler, your favourite scent lasts even longer.
Simply add the aroma sheet (included with purchase) in the dispenser.
Or add the cloth with your favourite perfume or cologne.
The scent will be gently diffused into your clothes during the refresh cycles.

Choose a cycle that fits your needs, including a 20 minute light refresh, speciality cycles and more.
SmartThinQ™

Use LG ThinQ app to download cylces for special fabrics, and check remaining cycle time and do more.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

Styler_Dimension

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Door Color

White

Door Type (Material)

Glass

Body Color

White

CAPACITY

Capacity

3 Items

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

Yes

Display Type

Touch

Figure Indicator

88

FEATURES

Aroma Kit

Yes

Dehumidification

Yes

Drying Type

Heat Pump

Fill Water Indicator

Yes

Interior Light

Yes

Max RPM of Moving Hanger

180

Moving Hanger

Yes

Empty Water Indicator

Yes

Pants Crease Care

Yes

Versatile Shelf

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes (With Separate Kit)

TrueSteam

Yes

PROGRAMS

Gentle Dry - Dehumidify

Yes

Gentle Dry - Normal

Yes

Gentle Dry - Rain/Snow

Yes

Gentle Dry - Time Dry

No

Refresh - Heavy

Yes

Refresh - Light

Yes

Refresh - Normal

Yes

Sanitary - Bedding

Yes

Sanitary - Fine Dust

Yes

Sanitary - Heavy Duty

Yes

Sanitary - Kid's Item

No

Sanitary - Normal

Yes

Special Care - Pants Crease

No

Special Care - School Uniform

No

Special Care - Sportswear

Yes

Special Care - Suits/Coats

Yes

Special Care - Wool/Knit

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Delay Start

Yes

Night Care

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

Yes

Energy Monitoring

No

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Box Dimensions (W x H x D mm)

546 x 1995 x 669

Product Dimensions (W x H x D mm)

449 x 1850 x 585

Weight (kg)

83

Weight include packing (kg)

90

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Anti-Tip Kit (Qty)

Yes (1)

Carpet Install Spike (Qty)

Yes (4)

Drip Tray (Qty)

Yes (1)

Pants Hanger (Qty)

Yes (1)

Rear Leveling Feet (Qty)

Yes (2)

Regular Hanger (Qty)

Yes (2)

Shelf (Qty)

Yes (1)

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806098629633

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(S3WF)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

