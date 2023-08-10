We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Turbowash360™ | 10.5kg / 7kg | Washer Dryer | 1400rpm | Black Steel
What’s to Love About LG Washer Dryers?
Save Space & Time with a Washer Dryer
*Tested by Intertek on July 2019, TurboWash59+Dry option with Mixed 4kg of laundry.
AIDD™
Built-in Intelligence Understands and Protects Your Clothes
With smart technology, AIDD™ provides 18% more fabric protection, keeping your wardrobe fresh for longer.
The Best Pattern for Each Load
Using deep-learning technology, AIDD™ automatically selects the best wash pattern to clean and protect your clothes based on the weight and softness of each load.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)
ezDispense™
Clean 35 Loads with 1 Easy Fill
By sensing the weight of each load, ezDispense™ automatically dispenses just the right amount of detergent, making laundry more convenient.
Two Compartments, More Flexibility
With ezDispense™ you can freely use the fabric softener compartment for either softener or detergent, giving you more flexibility to meet your needs.
Always Know When it's Time to Refill
The smart sensor detects how much detergent is left in the compartment and sends you an alert when it needs a refill.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Wash up to 20 times with normal dispense level (5 kg load). Tested by LG internal lab. Cotton cycle with "Normal" detergent level.
*Wash up to 35 loads when using both detergent and softener compartments as detergent. Tested by LG internal lab. Results may vary depending on the environment.
Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with half load of rated capacity compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash option(FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.
3D Multi Spray with Inverter Pump
BLDC motor with Inverter control pump enables the pump to spin at varying speeds. The benefits? A powerful, high-angled spray at fast spin plus soft, low-angled spray at slow spin combine to help detergent interact better with your laundry for a deeper, more thorough wash.
Steam+™
Don’t Worry about Irritants
Steam+™ gets rid of 99.9% of dusts, allergens, and mites from clothes so that you can wear them with confidence.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the environment.
LG ThinQ™
Smart Control, Smarter Life
Simple Control with Voice Assistant
Connect and Control from Anywhere
Efficient Product Maintenance
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
FAQ
What is AI DD in LG washing machine?
LG’s AI DD™ machines use smart technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric type of your laundry. The result? Automatic washing motion optimization by your machine results in improved fabric protection, keeping your precious clothes looking their best for longer. DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts, making for a longer lasting, more energy-efficient appliance.
What is a quick wash on LG washing machine?
LG’s swift, TurboWash™ 360˚ technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 39 minutes, with a wash that is tailored to your clothing needs. The 3D Multi Spray shoots water jets from every angle while the intelligent Inverter Pump controls the power of the water spray – combining to achieve an optimal balance of spray power, detergent and cycle motion that saves your precious time without compromising on wash quality or fabric care. It’s speed washing that delivers a perfect clean in record time.
What can a smart washing machine do?
LG’s Washing Machines use artificial intelligence to optimize washing motions for every load. Deep learning based on intelligence gleaned from thousands of big data washing events enables the washer to automatically sense fabric characteristics such as weight and softness. The result? 18% better fabric protection, keeping your clothes looking their best for longer.
LG’s WiFi-enabled smart washing machines can also be accessed and controlled by voice recognition or from the LG ThinQ™ app on your smartphone, which connects with your smart washer wherever you are. Remote-start your appliance with just the tap of a button or using voice assistant control, receive smart notification when a laundry load is complete, perform troubleshooting Smart Diagnosis, and download bespoke pre-set cycles - all via the ThinQ™ app.
What does steam do in a washing machine?
LG’s proprietary Steam+™ technology (on selected models) effectively tackles both allergens and wrinkles. Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibres and dissolve allergens, including pollen and up to 99.9% of dust mites. Wrinkle Care re-applies steam after the spin cycle to reduce wrinkles by 30%, leaving fabrics crisp and clean.
What is auto dosing?
The LG ezDispense™ auto dose system allows you to pre-load the detergent dispenser and leave your washing machine to do the work. In-appliance technology senses the weight of your laundry load and automatically adds exactly the right amount of detergent every time. Removes the risk of over-dosing, saves you time, prolongs the life of your clothing. Correct detergent dosage also helps keeps front loader washing machines operating at their best. Detergent and softener compartments together hold up to 35 doses of cleaning power. Simply shut the door and press start!
What cycle do I wash clothes on?
Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. LG Washing Machines with AI DD function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to figure out an optimal washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly.
How can I reduce the noise my washing machine makes?
An obvious start would be to buy an LG Washing Machine which boasts Triple A ratings for energy, spin and noise levels. Innovative LG DirectDrive™ Motor technology reduces the number of moving parts inside your appliance and thus reduces the noise generated (as well as extending its life due to less wear and tear).
When installing your washing machine, make sure it stands on a level surface and check regularly. An unbalanced unit may shift location or bump around, increasing noise output. Placing anti-vibration pads underneath your washing machine can also help reduce noise.
What is the standard size washing machine?
All LG Washing Machines come in a standard height and width. The depth of LG washing machines can vary depending on the drum size / capacity.
Standard dimensions are: width 600 mm x height 850 mm x depth 565-675mm.
Do washing machines come in different colours?
LG offers a menu of modern neutral colour options to ensure you can find a washing machine that either matches existing appliances or provides a stylish contrast. Choose from the following selection of colours: Classic White, Black Steel or Graphite.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
10.5
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 565
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
-
A
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
-
1360
-
ezDispense
-
Yes
-
TurboWash360°
-
Yes
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
No
-
Wrinkle Care
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Body Colour
-
Black Steel
-
Door Type
-
Tempered Glass
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
-
7
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
10.5
-
Delay Timer
-
Yes Up to 19 Hours
-
Display Type
-
LED
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
-
18:88
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
TurboWash
-
39 Min
-
Type
-
Washer Dryer
-
Centum System
-
No
-
Dual Dry
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
ezDispense
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
Foam Detection System
-
No
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
No
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
Steam+
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes 4
-
TrueSteam
-
No
-
Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
-
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
-
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
-
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
-
Cold
-
Auto Suds Removal
-
No
-
Water Level
-
No
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
-
A
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash + Dry)
-
E
-
Cotton 20°C
-
No
-
Hand Wash
-
No
-
Jean / Dark Wash
-
No
-
Pre Wash + Cotton
-
No
-
Quick 12
-
No
-
Quick 60
-
No
-
Rinse
-
No
-
Spin+Drain
-
No
-
Allergy Care (washer)
-
Yes
-
Auto Wash
-
No
-
Baby Care
-
No
-
Baby Wear
-
Downloadable
-
Cold Wash
-
No
-
Colour Care
-
Downloadable
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Cotton +
-
No
-
Dark Wash
-
No
-
Delicates
-
No
-
Downloaded Cycle
-
Yes
-
Drain + Spin
-
No
-
Duvet
-
No
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Eco 40-60
-
Yes
-
Gentle Care
-
No
-
Hygiene (Sanitary)
-
No
-
Intensive 60
-
No
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
-
Yes
-
Outdoor
-
No
-
Quick 30
-
No
-
Quick Wash
-
No
-
Refresh
-
No
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Default Download Cycle
-
Silent Wash
-
No
-
Skin Care
-
No
-
Speed Wash
-
No
-
Speed Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Speed14
-
Yes
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
-
No
-
Stain Care
-
No
-
Steam Refresh
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
TurboWash 39
-
Yes
-
TurboWash 49
-
No
-
TurboWash 59
-
No
-
Wash+Dry
-
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
-
Yes
-
Baby Steam Care
-
No
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
-
Yes
-
[Washser] Smart Pairing
-
No
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
660 x 890 x 660
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 565
-
Weight (kg)
-
73
-
Weight include packing (kg)
-
77
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
-
565
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
-
1100
-
Bar Code
-
8806091338631
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Cold Wash
-
No
-
Delay End
-
Yes
-
Detergent Level
-
Yes
-
Dispenser Clean
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
Pre Wash
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
Rinse
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Default Download Cycle
-
Rinse+
-
Yes
-
Softener Level
-
Yes
-
Spin
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Temp
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
No
-
TurboWash
-
Yes
-
Wash
-
No
-
Wrinkle Care
-
Yes
-
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
-
No
-
Duration of the left-on mode (Min)
-
12
-
Eco 40-60 (Full Load)
-
0.839
-
Eco 40-60 (Half Load)
-
0.57
-
Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)
-
0.31
-
Energy Efficiency Class
-
A
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
-
1360
-
Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)
-
71
-
Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode
-
0.5
-
Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode
-
0.5
-
Spin Performance - Efficiency Class
-
A
-
Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)
-
44
-
Standard Program (washing only)
-
Eco 4060 40℃
-
Time (Min) - (Full Load)
-
240
-
Time (Min) - (Half Load)
-
180
-
Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)
-
145
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
-
10.5
-
Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)
-
53
-
[ESG] Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)
-
53
-
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
-
No
-
Dry Capacity (kg)
-
7
-
Duration of the left-on mode (Min)
-
12
-
Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)
-
391
-
Energy Efficiency Class
-
E
-
Noise Level for Drying (sound power level) (dBA)
-
54
-
Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode
-
0.5
-
Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode
-
0.5
-
Standard Program (washing + drying)
-
Eco 40-60 + Eco Dry
-
Time (Min) - (Full Load)
-
500
-
Time (Min) - (Half Load)
-
295
-
Wash + Dry (Full Load)
-
4.87
-
Wash + Dry (Half Load)
-
2.46
-
Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)
-
100
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
-
No
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Buy Directly from LG
FWV1117BTSA
LG Turbowash360™ | 10.5kg / 7kg | Washer Dryer | 1400rpm | Black Steel