Innovations Lifting Customer Experience on Full Display at CES 2024

The zone also featured other TVs, including the Posé, a lifestyle TV from the LG OLED Objet Collection, which also elevates the home as an object of décor. The LG StanbyME Go, with its portable briefcase design, adjustable 27-inch touchscreen and 3-hour battery life, prioritizes user convenience and offers ultimate flexibility for on-the-go entertainment.



The zone featured more than just TVs. Unveiled for the first time at CES, the LG gram Pro 2-in-1 is the newest model that takes the ultra-lightweight, compact design and powerful performance that LG gram is known for to the next level. Next to the LG gram Pro, visitors had the opportunity to try out the newly unveiled LG MyView Smart Monitor, equipped with LG’s webOS platform, providing access to OTT streaming services, home office applications and various content, all without the need for a PC connection.