Innovations Lifting Customer Experience on Full Display at CES 2024
From January 9-12, LG displayed its newest innovations at CES 2024 under the theme of ‘Reinvent your future.’ This meticulously curated booth, featuring zones across various spaces, demonstrated LG’s expansion beyond the home into new areas, such as mobility and commercial spaces, in its journey to become a ‘smart life solution company.’
Let’s take a look at some of LG’s cutting-edge products introduced at CES 2024, designed to make life better not only for customers but the earth as well.
Before entering LG’s booth, visitors were welcomed by the familiar hues of LG Active Red, a signature color for the company. The entrance featured two large displays showcasing the company’s Life’s Good brand promise incorporating new creative elements aimed at resonating with younger audiences, infusing the brand with a touch of youthful exuberance. This preview set the stage for an exploration of how LG’s advancements in technology are poised to enhance the customer experience to, ultimately, make life better.
The spotlight of the show was the LG SIGNATURE OLED T, the world’s first 77-inch 4K wireless transparent TV – a truly spectacular innovation unlocking new possibilities. The massive media art display, comprised of fifteen 77-inch LG OLED Ts seemingly floating in the air, highlighted the TV’s ability to move freely without being constrained by wires or cords – a feat made possible by the Zero Connect Box.
In the ‘Life with OLED T’ zone, created in collaboration with premium Dutch lifestyle brand Moooi, LG presented how the LG OLED T can redefine the screen experience, liberating the space and transforming into a design object to open a realm of possibilities like never before. The TV’s Transparent Mode enables it to blend with the surroundings, transcending the traditional dominance of a television and becoming a part of interior design. When it’s time to view content, users simply have to raise the black screen to enjoy the exemplary LG OLED picture quality to the fullest.
The zone also featured other TVs, including the Posé, a lifestyle TV from the LG OLED Objet Collection, which also elevates the home as an object of décor. The LG StanbyME Go, with its portable briefcase design, adjustable 27-inch touchscreen and 3-hour battery life, prioritizes user convenience and offers ultimate flexibility for on-the-go entertainment.
The zone featured more than just TVs. Unveiled for the first time at CES, the LG gram Pro 2-in-1 is the newest model that takes the ultra-lightweight, compact design and powerful performance that LG gram is known for to the next level. Next to the LG gram Pro, visitors had the opportunity to try out the newly unveiled LG MyView Smart Monitor, equipped with LG’s webOS platform, providing access to OTT streaming services, home office applications and various content, all without the need for a PC connection.
LG’s smart TV platform, webOS, provided a wealth of entertainment and engaging experiences, aligning with LG’s objective to transform into a media and entertainment platform company. Inviting users to explore the world of entertainment powered by webOS, the ‘webOS Experience Zone’ comprised numerous self-lift OLED displays playing an endless stream of content from webOS content partners. Placed at the end of the tunnel, the 97-inch LG OLED M stood as LG’s first 4K 144Hz wireless TV, powered by Alpha 11, the world’s first processor dedicated to OLED. This innovative technology played a crucial role in ensuring lifelike picture quality and immersive, space-filling sound by adapting to the viewer.
Next, the ‘Smart Home’ zone highlighted CEO William Cho’s insights shared during LG World Premiere, where he introduced the concept of redefining AI as “Affectionate Intelligence.” To offer visitors an idea of the rich ecosystem created by LG products and connected through ThinQ, the zone was filled with a wide variety of LG appliances equipped with AI-supported intelligent sensors, optimized to study and analyze users’ unique life patterns to generate data that can be used to train LG’s AI.
At the zone, visitors were able to witness a demonstration of LG’s smart home AI agent, an all-around home manager and companion that showcased the company’s commitment to realizing the vision of a “Zero Labor Home.” The AI agent, featuring an advanced ‘two-legged’ wheel design, autonomously navigates through the home. Leveraging multi-modal AI technology, it possesses the capability to comprehend context and intent, enabling seamless communication with users.
After exploring LG’s TVs and home appliances, visitors moved on to see how LG is expanding into new spaces, starting with mobility. Introduced at IAA Mobility in September 2023 and showcased for the first time at CES 2024, LG Alpha-able proposed a future mobility experience where vehicles transcend mere transportation functions, evolving into spaces for efficient use of time and diverse experiences.
The zone also featured the EV Charger section, demonstrating LG’s capabilities as an integrated solution provider in the mobility space, with LG e-Centric standing as the company’s solution for the optimal operation and efficient management of EV chargers.
Transitioning to the ‘Commercial’ Zone, attention shifted to LG’s B2B products. The zone, themed around a trip to Las Vegas, showcased various products, including transparent OLED displays, biometric authentication, AI-based personalized advertising solutions and robot products such as LG CLOi, in various commercial environments. The zone also introduced digitalized and eco-conscious HVAC solutions and Building Energy Management, delivering exceptional performance to commercial buildings.
Continuing the journey, the ‘LG Labs’ zone, an area dedicated to the company’s experimental and innovative products and services, garnered significant attention. At its center, ‘Bon Voyage’ showed LG’s take on a customized living space designed to extend the living space into nature. The upgraded camping trailer version of Bon Voyage optimizes space utilization and mobility, furnished with various LG products, including a refrigerator, electric stove, water purifier, Styler and shoe care products. Additional showcased products included the 4K projector LG CineBeam Qube, LG gram Fold, LG XBOOM and LG StanbyME Go.
Last but not least, the ‘Sustainability’ zone highlighted LG’s efforts to create a Better Life for All through products incorporating recycled materials, such as LG tiiun mini. Also on display were LG’s sustainable home solutions, such as LG’s hydronic heating system and Home Energy Platform.
LG’s CES booth spotlighted the company’s latest innovations, not only enhancing the customer experience within homes but also extending into mobility and commercial spaces. Stay tuned for more updates on LG’s innovative products and solutions, ensuring customers continue to believe that Life’s Good.