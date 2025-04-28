We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG’s strategy for the future: AI-powered technology for everyday life
- Overview of AI and its role in LG's future initiatives.
- Take a detailed look at AI-driven functionalities like automatic brightness control and sound control.
- Exploration of LG's plans and activities focused on technological improvements and product innovation.
- Analysis of the positive and negative effects of AI technology.
Whether it's integrated into products to enhance efficiency or used to analyse data and extend the life cycle of a product, LG’s unique approach to AI (Artificial Intelligence) is helping the company achieve its long-term goals. In the article below, we’ll explore exactly how this is being achieved.
What is AI technology?
AI has become an essential component in the electronics industry by driving innovation and efficiency.1 This is because AI technology enables machines to learn from experience by analysing data and performing a variety of advanced functions.
Can AI be used to drive improvements?
AI's machine learning is utilised by companies like LG to optimize resource usage, enhance efficiency and promote responsible operations. Research shows AI can cut an organisation's carbon footprint by up to 10%, potentially saving 5.3 gigatons of CO2e when implemented globally.2
How LG redefined AI as ‘Affectionate Intelligence’
AI technology, advancing rapidly, raises concerns about implementation. LG is redefining AI as 'Affectionate Intelligence' to showcase real-world benefits. ThinQ platform features a generative AI chatbot for customer interaction. LG Shield is designed to protect personal data and information throughout every phase of the process, from gathering and storage to usage. Committed to achieving Responsible Intelligence, LG strives to exceed the necessary industry standards for the deployment of AI.3
Innovative AI features
AI-driven features are designed to enhance the user experience, streamline control and optimise performance across different devices.
AI Customisation and AI Brightness Control
AI Customisation with Picture Wizard allows you to select an image tailored to your taste from 85 million possibilities, saved to your profile. Brightness Control detects light in your room and balances the picture for crisp visuals.4
AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro
Picture Pro enhances content in real time using a deep-learning algorithm, adjusting the picture automatically. Sound Pro categorises sounds into effects, music and voices, applying the ideal audio settings.5
AI Voice Recognition and AI Concierge
Voice Recognition lets you request recommendations or change channels, while Concierge recommends content based on your viewing habits.6
Alpha 11 AI Processor and AI Direct Drive™
The Alpha 11 AI Processor enhances the OLED experience with deep learning, graphics and speed.7 AI Direct Drive in washing machines analyses fabric type and weight, with automatic washing motion optimisation by your machine, resulting in improved fabric protection.8
AI agent promises smarter home management
LG's new smart home AI agent features a two-legged wheel design for mobility within the home, acting as a smart home hub. The AI agent can perform various tasks like weather and schedule updates by connecting with and controlling smart home appliances.9
The impact of AI technology
AI is transforming industries with efficiency and insight, but its broader impact demands thoughtful consideration.
LG's commitment to AI safety
LG is committed to developing safe, transparent and accountable AI. Guided by its AI Ethics Principles and ESG policies, LG ensures responsible innovation through robust governance, risk management and data protection.11 Its AI Management System certification underscores its dedication to ethical AI use across smart home technologies.12
FAQs
Q: How can you optimise TV sound using AI Acoustic Tuning?
Use the Magic Remote’s microphone to calibrate and optimise the TV audio for your room. Select your desired audio mode from the recommendations.13
Q: How does AI ThinQ technology contribute to accessibility?
Manage connected smart devices through the ThinQ app with voice control via Google Home or Alexa.14
Q: How can you use LG deep learning technology for better TV colours?
Turn on the AI Picture function to enhance content quality, remove noise and optimise contrast and saturation.15
Q: How do you use the webOS24 TV chatbot?
Use the pointer or directional keys to navigate:
Settings > Chatbot icon >Home > Accessibility > Chatbot16
LG has been able to integrate groundbreaking AI technology into its products to not only enhance the user experience but also to increase efficiency and help the company meet its goals.
