77 inch LG OLED B4 4K Smart TV 2024
  • Bundle - 50% off selected Soundbars with this TV. Click here.

OLED77B42LA

(3)

A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple and blue fireworks.

A masterpiece perfected by time-honed expertise

Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. The world-leading OLED's uniquely tailored alpha chipset elevates the viewing experience to new heights.

*Screen images simulated.

Gold world’s number 1 OLED TV for 11 years emblem with a spotlight on a black background with gold sparkly stardust filling the sky above it.

The World's No.1

11 years later,
still on top

Our reign as the world's favourite OLED continues.

*Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

What makes LG OLED stand apart?

The alpha 8 AI Processor on top of a motherboard, emitting orange bolts of light. An image of the OLED TV with the OLED Care menu is selected in the support menu that is up on the screen. A side view of the slimline design as it is placed flat against the wall in a modern living space.

alpha 8 AI Processor

Definitive intelligence at its core

The alpha 8 AI Processor chip redefines OLED with refinements that add transformative yet lifelike detail.

A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple and blue fireworks.

1.5x

Faster AI Performance

2.3x

Improved Graphics

1.8x

Processing Speeds

*Comparison is based on a conventional TV with alpha 5 AI Processor. 

**Screen images simulated. 

Intelligence that refines the OLED experience

LG OLED in a modern living space showing a musical performance on screen. Blue circular waves depicting personalization surround the TV and space. An image of a woman with piercing blue eyes and a burnt orange top in a dark space. Red lines depicting AI refinements cover part of her face, which is bright and detailed, while the rest of the image looks dull. An image of an LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

AI Customisation

Syncs with how you watch

A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple and blue fireworks.

A picture tailored to your taste

Select your favourite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.

A video shows an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment. A grid overlay appears over the image like a scan of the space, and then blue soundwaves project from the screen, perfectly filling the room with sound.

AI Acoustic Tuning

Optimal audio
to fit your space

The sound system detects the layout of your room and where you're sitting to create a dome of sound around you, perfectly tuned to your room's unique acoustics.

Intelligence that's bright in any light

Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.

LG OLED TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in nighttime. The image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.
LG OLED TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in daytime. The image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.
AI Picture Pro

Insane realism with authentic charm

AI Super Upscaling

AI fine-tunes the resolution

After recognising the content, AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution work to elevate the scene to a new level of realism.

*Screen images simulated.

AI Sound Pro

Hear every detail of the soundscape

LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

Virtual 11.1.2ch Suround

Lifelike audio soars through your space

Experience the insane immersion of an all-encompassing 11.1.2 virtual surround sound system.

A man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.

Dynamic Sound Booster

Impactful sound resonates

AI processor refinements give your sound a dynamic boost packed with power.

LG OLED TV showing musicians performing, with bright circle graphics around the microphones and instruments.

Adaptive Sound Control

Sound suits whatever you watch

Adaptive Sound Control balances the audio according to the genre in real-time for rich clarity.

*Screen images simulated.

**Must be activated through the sound mode menu.

***Sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

Endless contrast creates infinite impact

Scenes burst boldly into life where the darkest shadows and brightest lights intertwine.

A video shows an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment. A grid overlay appears over the image like a scan of the space, and then blue soundwaves project from the screen, perfectly filling the room with sound.

100% Colour Fidelity & Volume

Scenes shine with lifelike colours

100% colour volume boosts rich hues, while 100% colour fidelity preserves shades without distortion.

A bustling city scene in the early evening with bold colours and contrast.

*LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Colour Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 colour patterns.

**Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek. 

OLED TV is standing majestically on the right side of the image and the background is shimmering like the night sky. As white lights are shining from the back of the TV. The Support menu is up on the screen, and the OLED Care menu is selected.

OLED Care

Boost the longevity of your OLED

Relax more and enjoy more with integrated panel care that keeps your screen like new for longer.

LG OLED B4 on the wall of a neutral living space showing a colourful photo of a sunset over the ocean.

Slimeline Design

Clean lines create a slick impression

LG OLED B4's stand on top of a marble surface. An image of a pale blue wave is on the screen. An image of LG OLED B4 on a stand in a minimalist space

As close as it gets

Incredibly slim lines keep your attention on the whole screen with no distractions while blending beautifully with your home interiors.

*Bezel size differs by series and size.

Vast Size Range

Sized to fit every life

Discover a size for every space and taste with a lineup ranging from 48" to 77".

Comparing LG OLED B4's varying sizes, showing 48", 55", 65", and 77".

webOS 24

Make your TV experience yours

Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, and Quick Cards.

The webOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The bottom of the screen shows personalized recommendations under "Top picks for you."

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.

**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

***Applied to OLED/QNED/Nanocell/UHD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.

****A total of 4 upgrades will be provided in the 5 year period, and the schedule may vary depending on the region or country.

*****Screen images simulated.

Tune into cinematic
marvels and arcade fun

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Mode

Authentic movie scenes burst into life

Transform movie night. Dolby Vision's ultra-vivid picture comes together with the support of FILMMAKER MODE™ to preserve the director's intention, optimising the picture quality while ensuring no distortion or over-processing.

A director in front of a control panel editing the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on an LG OLED TV. A quote by Martin Scorsese: "For home viewing, every film should be seen in filmmaker mode," overlays the image with the "Killers of the Flower Moon" logo, Apple TV+ logo, and a "coming soon" logo. Dolby Vision logo FILMMAKER MODE™ logo

Dolby Atmos

Enticing soundscapes surround you

Hear action surround you with Dolby Atmos's unparalleled clarity, intricate detail, and spatial depth.

A cozy, dimly lit living space. A scene is being shown on TV where a couple is using an umbrella, and bright circle graphics surround the room. Dolby atoms logo in the bottom left corner.

*Screen images simulated.

Director-approved for advanced processing

In conversation with Netflix's Beef director Lee Sung Jin.

Where Ryusuke Hamaguchi crafts his award-winning movies.

Ultimate Gaming

Where fast action never stutters

Gear up for victory with AMD FreeSync Premium, G-SYNC compatibility, 120Hz Mode, and VRR.

A video shows an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment. A grid overlay appears over the image like a scan of the space, and then blue soundwaves project from the screen, perfectly filling the room with sound.

*Certified for "Excellent Gaming Performance" and response times by Intertek.

**VRR ranges from 40Hz to 120Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1. 

Controls right where you need them

Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.

Two gaming scenes. One shows an FPS game with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. The other screen shows a dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.

*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on. 

**Screen images simulated.

Access to all your favourite games

Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.

The Boosteroid home screen showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" and another image of GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.

**GeForce NOW subscription may be required.

***Boosteroid subscription may be required.

Key Spec

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    OLED Colour

  • Picture Processor

    α8 AI Processor 4K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    OLED Colour

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • Picture Processor

    α8 AI Processor 4K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • AI Upscaling

    α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, APS(Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

GAMING

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 24

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Amazon Alexa

    Yes (Built-in)

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0 channel

CONNECTIVITY

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.1)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

  • CI Slot

    1ea

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    x2

  • USB Input

    x2 (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1719 x 989 x 50.9

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1839 x 1130 x 200

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    33.5

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1719 x 1057 x 319

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    1403 x 319

  • TV Weight without Stand

    22.9

  • TV Weight with Stand

    23.5

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    300 x 200

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

  • EAN Code (Barcode)

    8806096052204

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR24 with NFC

  • Power Cable

    Yes (TV Attached)

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

