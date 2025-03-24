Photo credit: @na.g__2 https://www.instagram.com/na.g__2/

Discover LG's latest TV model features enhancing immersion and reducing clutter, with soundbars designed to harmonise aesthetically.

Explore LG TV designs, transforming rooms into elegant spaces and aligning with modern interior design trends.

LG OLED evo TVs have received certifications for reducing carbon emissions and verifications for using recycled materials.5,6, 9

LG focuses on customer experiences to create innovative design concepts that enhance every lifestyle. LG HE Design Lab aims to share behind-the-scenes stories and experiences of their products globally. The "LG LIFE DESIGN BOOK" showcases the design origins of LG home entertainment products.

The TV is a key element in most living rooms, constantly evolving in design to complement any space.

LG's latest lineup of TVs features a thinner form and slimmer bezels for complete immersion. The focus is on reducing clutter and distractions around the screen, with peripheral devices like soundbars designed to harmonise with the overall aesthetic.