INSPIRATION
How LG OLED TVs harmonise with lifestyles
Photo credit: @na.g__2 https://www.instagram.com/na.g__2/
- Discover LG's latest TV model features enhancing immersion and reducing clutter, with soundbars designed to harmonise aesthetically.
- Explore LG TV designs, transforming rooms into elegant spaces and aligning with modern interior design trends.
- LG OLED evo TVs have received certifications for reducing carbon emissions and verifications for using recycled materials.5,6, 9
LG focuses on customer experiences to create innovative design concepts that enhance every lifestyle. LG HE Design Lab aims to share behind-the-scenes stories and experiences of their products globally. The "LG LIFE DESIGN BOOK" showcases the design origins of LG home entertainment products.
The TV is a key element in most living rooms, constantly evolving in design to complement any space.
LG's latest lineup of TVs features a thinner form and slimmer bezels for complete immersion. The focus is on reducing clutter and distractions around the screen, with peripheral devices like soundbars designed to harmonise with the overall aesthetic.
Photo credit (from left to right): the_starship from Reddit (Model: OLED65G1)
https://www.reddit.com/r/LGOLED/comments/17zr7ox/my_65_inch_g1_setup_love_how_it_sits_flush/ @zzomae_home (Model: OLED65A2MNA) https://www.instagram.com/zzomae_home/
This design direction reflects a deeper understanding of people's evolving lifestyles and needs, aiming to blend seamlessly with modern living spaces.
Photo credit (from left to right): @na.g__2 (model: OLED65B1VNA) https://www.instagram.com/na.g__2/, Nice_Implement_2594 from reddit (model: OLED77G1)
https://www.reddit.com/r/LGOLED/comments/14vlsts/77g1_kitchen_area/
LG OLED TVs are designed to integrate naturally into their surroundings, enhancing the room's depth and ambience.1 By fitting flush to the wall like a picture frame, these TVs transform the space into an art gallery, setting the tone and creating a focal point without compromising the room's elegance. The goal is to bring people closer to their dream homes by emphasising the value of the TV in everyday life.
Photo credit (from left to right): @twetwe_maison https://www.instagram.com/twetwe_maison/ (model: OLED65G1), @ today_daisy_ https://www.instagram.com/today_daisy_/ (model: 55LX1QKNA)
Seamlessly Blending into Living Spaces
TV stands are providing people with the freedom to position their TVs where design and functionality are maximised. The simple yet elegant LG OLED Gallery Stand2 accentuates content by resembling a canvas on an easel. Similar to the LG OLED Objet Collection Posé, this design frees up space and can serve as a room partition, offering new perspectives on interior design with a back that doesn’t need to be hidden away.
Flawless Designs Pay Attention to Unseen Elements
Attention to unseen elements like the back of the TV ensures a sense of harmony in the home, aligning with the "biophilic" design trend that emphasises natural materials and light.
*This image was created to aid understanding.
LG's commitment to detail is evident in the redesign of the back panel of its TVs, incorporating nature-inspired elements like the 'Statement Stone' pattern. This rustic sensibility adds depth and elegance to the space, reflecting the 'biophilic' concept.
*This image was created to aid understanding.
The stand designs have also evolved to suit different usage environments, with features like height adjustment for improved integration with nearby devices.3
*This image was created to aid understanding.
In addition to design innovation, the latest LG OLED evo TVs4 acquired ‘Reducing CO2’5 and ‘Measured CO2’6 certifications from the Carbon Trust7 for the fourth year in a row, as well as the ‘Environmentally Evaluated’ Certification Mark8 from SGS (Société Genéralle de Surveillance SA) and Recycled Content verification (TV Back Covers for all LG OLED evo G4 and C4 models conform to 30% post-consumer recycled content)8,9 from Intertek.
By aiming for design perfection down to the smallest details, LG is developing TVs that naturally merge with the interior design without losing sight of the essential elements that make a TV so important in everyday life.
Life's Good!
1 LG OLED TVs - Product collection page
2 LG OLED Gallery Stand requires a separate purchase.
3 Applies to LG OLED evo G4 55/65 models.
4 LG OLED evo TVs - Product collection page
5 Carbon Trust Certified - The carbon footprint of this product has been reduced 77/65/55-inch LG OLED evo G4 models
6 Carbon Trust Certified - The carbon footprint of this product has been measured and certified 97/83-inch LG OLED evo G4 models and all LG OLED evo C4 models.
7 Only applies to listed products sold in markets/regions participating in the Carbon Trust’s labelling program
8 All LG OLED evo G4 and C4 models
9 Verification based on product sampling using the Mass Balance Approach per ISO 14021
