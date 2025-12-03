We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
How Long Does a Washing Machine Last?
Understanding Average Washing Machine Lifespan
How long does a washing machine last? In the UK, many consumers expect around 6 years of use, but that’s often based on experience with budget models or older machines. In reality, most manufacturers design their washers to last 10 years or more, especially when properly maintained.
This gap between expectation and engineering is growing. As more households opt for affordable models, the perception of washing machine lifespan has shifted downward. But with the right care, and the right brand, it doesn’t have to be that way.
Key Factors Affecting Washing Machine Longevity
Several variables influence how long your washer will keep spinning smoothly, these are listed below.
Quality & Brand: Why Your Choice Matters
Not all washing machines are created equal. Build quality and brand reputation play a huge role in longevity. Premium brands like LG invest in durable components, advanced motor technology, and rigorous testing. That’s why LG washers often outlast cheaper alternatives, and why they’re consistently rated among the most reliable.
Frequency of Use & Load Size: Finding the Balance
According to UK consumer data, the average household runs 4–5 loads per week. That’s over 250 cycles a year. If you’re doing more than that, or consistently overloading the drum, you’re putting extra strain on the motor, bearings, and suspension.
Underloading can also cause imbalance and wear. Follow your machine’s load guidelines and aim for consistency.
Maintenance Habits: Protecting Your Investment
A well-maintained washer will last considerably longer. Regular cleaning, proper detergent use, and checking for blockages can prevent small issues from becoming big repairs. Routine care keeps everything running smoothly.
Detergent, Installation & Water Hardness
Using the wrong detergent (or too much of it) can lead to residue buildup and internal damage. Poor installation, like an unlevel floor or loose hoses, can cause vibration, leaks, and premature wear. And in hard water areas, limescale can quietly shorten your washer’s life unless you take preventive steps.
Top Maintenance Tips to Extend
Your Washing Machine's Life
Keep your washing machine running at optimal performance by following the steps below.
✓ Clean Regularly (Filter, Drawer, Seal, Drum)
- Remove the lint and debris from the filter every few weeks
- Wipe down the door seal to prevent mold
- Clean the detergent drawer to avoid clogs
- Run a drum clean cycle monthly
✓ Use the Right Detergent (Type & Amount)
- Use HE (high-efficiency) detergent if your machine requires it
- Avoid over-pouring—more soap doesn’t mean cleaner clothes
- In hard water areas, consider a water softener or descaler
✓ Load Correctly (Avoid Over/Underloading)
- Don’t cram the drum full, but don’t wash a single sock either
- Follow your washer’s load capacity for best results
✓ Check Hoses & Leveling
- Inspect hoses for cracks or leaks every 6 months
- Ensure the machine is level to reduce vibration and noise
✓ Utilize Tub Clean Functions
- Many LG washers include a Tub Clean cycle, use it monthly
- It helps remove detergent residue, bacteria, and odours
Signs It's Time to Consider Replacing Your Washing Machine
Even the best machines don’t last forever. Here are some signs it might be time to say goodbye:
✓ Is It Making Strange Noises?
Loud banging, grinding, or squealing sounds could mean worn bearings or suspension issues.
✓ Are Clothes Damaged or Still Soaking Wet?
If your laundry comes out torn or dripping, the spin cycle may be failing, or the drum could be misaligned.
✓ Is It Leaking or Not Draining?
Leaks around the door or base, or water left in the drum, often point to pump or seal problems.
✓ Has It Become Inefficient or Too Small?
Older machines use more water and energy. If your household has grown, or your washer can’t keep up, it might be time for an upgrade.
Other signs it’s time for a new washing machine:
- Replacement parts are no longer available
- Repairs are becoming more frequent
- The machine is over 10 years old and out of warranty
LG offers a wide range of durable, efficient washers with advanced features, and a strong support network for repairs and service.
Choosing a LG Best Washing Machine Built to Last
When shopping for a new washer, look for:
✓ Energy rating (A or above)
✓ Capacity that suits your household
✓ Warranty coverage (LG offers up to 10 years on key parts)
✓ Smart features like AI DD™ or ThinQ™ for added convenience
How LG Engineers Washing Machines for Durability
✓ Inverter Direct Drive™
The Advantage of LG's Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor
Unlike traditional belt-driven motors, LG’s Inverter Direct Drive™ connects directly to the drum. Fewer moving parts mean less wear, less noise, and longer life. It’s so reliable, LG backs it with a 10-year warranty.
✓ AI DD™
Smart Technology for Gentle Fabric Care
LG’s AI DD™ technology detects fabric weight and softness, adjusting the wash motion accordingly. That means less stress on both clothes and the machine itself.
✓ Extensive Testing
High-Quality Materials & Rigorous Testing
From stainless steel drums to vibration-reducing frames, LG washers are built to last. Each model undergoes extensive testing to ensure long-term performance, even under heavy use.
FAQ
What factors affect how long a washing machine lasts?
Key factors include the brand and build quality, frequency of use, load size, maintenance habits, detergent use, and installation quality.
How can I make my LG washing machine last longer?
Follow the user manual, avoid overloading, use the right detergent, clean the filter and seal regularly, and run the Tub Clean cycle monthly. LG’s Inverter Direct Drive™ motor is also designed for long-term durability.
What are signs my washing machine needs replacing?
Excessive noise, leaks, poor spinning, damaged clothes, or frequent repairs are all signs it may be time to replace your washer.
Is it worth repairing an old washing machine?
It depends. If repairs cost more than 50% of a new model, or if parts are hard to find, replacement may be the better option, especially with newer models offering better energy efficiency and features.