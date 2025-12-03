How long does a washing machine last? In the UK, many consumers expect around 6 years of use, but that’s often based on experience with budget models or older machines. In reality, most manufacturers design their washers to last 10 years or more, especially when properly maintained.

This gap between expectation and engineering is growing. As more households opt for affordable models, the perception of washing machine lifespan has shifted downward. But with the right care, and the right brand, it doesn’t have to be that way.